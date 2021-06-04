Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 21st of June 2021 09:05:38 PM

Today there is Linux distribution for every type of computer user present on this planet irrespective of their work. From a kid studying in school to a professional working in a multinational company, there is Linux distribution available for every user.

Linux is an open-source operating system; developers worldwide use various open-source technologies to develop a new surprising fork of Linux.

Everyone gets tired of looking at the same desktop every day; we need something refreshing at a fixed interval of time to keep ourselves fresh and focused on work. Especially if you’re working on Windows or Mac OS, you get tired of the same look and layout because they generally possess the same look and feel even after some major updates.