Kernel Work and Linux Foundation
-
AMD SEV/SEV-ES Local Migration Support Patches For Linux - Phoronix
Google engineers have prepared a set of Linux kernel patches allowing for AMD Secure Encrypted Virtualization (SEV) / SEV-ES encrypted state to allow for local migration support of these encrypted virtual machines on the same host.
Local migration of VMs allow for moving the guest to a new user-space VMM within the same host such as when upgrading/changing its resources or other alterations to the virtual machine but short of remote migration to a different host.
-
A very successful first KernelCI hackfest
Last week, Nicolas wrote about KernelCI's newly added ability to detect regressions on the Linux kernel that can directly affect camera. This new test was one of many that was written during the recent KernelCI hackfest, which took place from May 27 to June 4. Initiated as a joint effort by the Google Chrome OS team and Collabora, it was a public event with engineers and developers from different communities in attendance.
What led to the KernelCI hackfest?
KernelCI is community-led test system focused on the upstream Linux kernel. While following mainline and LTS branches is the best way to maintain stability and security, there are numerous products in a wide variety of industry segments that run on their own versions of Linux with their own, custom changes. Several members of the KernelCI Linux Foundation project make such Linux-based products and rely on testing upstream, as every issue caught is something they won't have to fix in their downstream, Linux-based products. In fact, over time, the more these issues are fixed, the closer it brings their products to the upstream kernel.
One such member is Google, and their Chrome OS products. There are an increasing number of Chromebook devices in KernelCI (mostly located in Collabora's lab) which can be used to test upstream kernels, and in particular stable kernels, which are working quite well on this hardware. They are currently running all the regular tests that other platforms also use, such as LTP, kselftest, igt, v4l2-compliance, etc. As a member company, Google wanted to extend coverage with additional tests that are only currently available within Chrome OS. Hence, Google encouraged the KernelCI community to hold a hackfest to write tests.
-
Linux Foundation Makes Available Software Manifest Tool - DevOps.com
The Linux Foundation is making available a set of free tools for building software bills of material (SBOMs) based on the software data package exchange (SPDX) file format it curates.
Backed by more than 20 organizations, SPDX is an effort to standardize the way metadata describing the contents of a software package is described.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 546 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tiny i.MX8M Mini module also ships on dev kit with Digi XBee
Digi’s rugged “ConnectCore 8M Mini” module runs Linux or Android on an i.MX8M Mini with Digi TrustFence security, up to 2GB LPDDR4 and 8GB eMMC, and 802.11ac/Bluetooth 5.0. A dev kit offers mini-PCIe and Digi XBee expansion. Digi has launched a Digi ConnectCore 8M Mini module and development kit that feature NXP’s i.MX8M Mini and support for Digi XBee modules including cellular add-ons. The ConnectCore 8M Mini has the same 45 x 40 x 3.5mm dimensions as the i.MX8X based Digi ConnectCore 8X module from 2018. We missed a similarly sized, i.MX8M Nano based ConnectCore 8M Nano from 2019, which has many of the features of the ConnectCore 8M Mini but is limited to 1GB RAM instead of 2GB.
Most Beautiful Linux Distributions
Today there is Linux distribution for every type of computer user present on this planet irrespective of their work. From a kid studying in school to a professional working in a multinational company, there is Linux distribution available for every user. Linux is an open-source operating system; developers worldwide use various open-source technologies to develop a new surprising fork of Linux. Everyone gets tired of looking at the same desktop every day; we need something refreshing at a fixed interval of time to keep ourselves fresh and focused on work. Especially if you’re working on Windows or Mac OS, you get tired of the same look and layout because they generally possess the same look and feel even after some major updates.
Best OCR Apps for Linux
This article will cover a list of useful “Optical Character Recognition” software available for Linux. An optical character recognition (OCR) software attempts to detect text content of non-text files whose content cannot be selected or copied but can be viewed or read. For instance, an OCR software can identify text from images, PDF or other scanned documents in digital file formats using various algorithms and AI based solutions. These OCR software are especially useful for converting and preserving old documents as they can be used to identify text and create digital copies. Sometimes the identified text may not be 100% accurate but OCR software removes the need for manual edits to a great extent by extracting as much text as possible. Manual edits can be made later to improve accuracy further and create one-to-one replicas. Most OCR software can extract text into separate files, though some also support superimposing a hidden text layer on original files. Superimposed text allows you to read content in original print and format but also allows you to select and copy text. This technique is specially used to digitize old documents into PDF format.
Today in Techrights
Recent comments
2 hours 29 min ago
2 hours 41 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
4 hours 2 min ago
5 hours 59 min ago
6 hours 44 sec ago
6 hours 7 min ago
7 hours 17 min ago
7 hours 24 min ago
8 hours 17 min ago