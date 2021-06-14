Open Hardware/Modding: Wilson the IoT Hat (Arduino), Purism, and COVID Patient Health Assessment Device
Use your smartphone to control Wilson the IoT hat | Arduino Blog
Wearable displays are nothing new, but many of them lack that all-important “fun” element. That’s why OlivierZ over on Instructables created Wilson the IoT hat. The smart hat contains a large 232mm by 22mm flexible LED strip on its front that prominently shows rainbow text across a 71×7 LED matrix. The whole thing runs on a single 9V battery, which powers an Arduino Nano, HC-05 Bluetooth module, and LED matrix. All of these components are nicely tucked away within the top of the hat to prevent wearers from seeing unsightly wires.
Software Updates that Respects Civil Liberties – Purism
Yet-another reminder of how disrespectful Apple, Google, and Microsoft are with their software update process was highlighted to Android phones that were in Massachusets, USA. The unintentionally descriptively named “MassNotify” application was installed to all Android phones in Mass.—en masse—without consent.
Mass Upgrade, Without Consent
From a forced album install by Apple, to the forced upgrade to the Microsoft Edge browser, to the truth is stranger than fiction forced removal of the book 1984 from Kindle devices, mass forced upgrades/updates has been abused as technological dictatorship in the name of “security”. All technological advancements—even software updates—can be done where it respects the freedoms and civil liberties of humans. Not only can it be done, we can look at one of the earliest (and one of the most secure) operating system distributions and how they did software updates the right way.
This pocket-sized uses tinyML to analyze a COVID-19 patient's health conditions | Arduino Blog
In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, being able to quickly determine a person’s current health status is very important. This is why Manivannan S wanted to build his very own COVID Patient Health Assessment Device that could take several data points from various vitals and make a prediction about what they indicate. The pocket-sized system features a Nano 33 BLE Sense at its core, along with a Maxim Integrated MAX30102 pulse oximeter/heart-rate sensor to measure oxygen saturation and pulse.
From this incoming health data, Manivannan developed a simple algorithm that generates a “Health Index” score by plugging in factors such as SpO2, respiration rate, heart rate, and temperature into a linear regression. Once some sample data was created, he sent it to Edge Impulse and trained a model that uses a series of health indices to come up with a plausible patient condition.
