A Collection Of Linux Tools On Steroids
Some of the commands replace very common commands. For example, bat is like cat with syntax coloring and git integration. The exa and lsd commands are like ls, and lsd is even compatible with ls. There’s delta for replacing diff, and duf or dust to replace du. Instead of cd, you can use zoxide to get some advanced capabilities that are native so some shells.
Many of the commands offer less power to make common tasks easier. For example, you can use sed to search and replace text, but sd is easier. You can use cut to pull parts of a file or stream out, but choose makes it easier. Sometimes the man command gives you too much detailed information. The tldr and tealdeer commands give you just the common options for commands and cheat offers interactive cheat sheets.
Rounding out the list are commands that offer dedicated network help where you might use telnet, wget, or curl. Programs like xh, curlie, and httpie, for example, offer easier ways to do various network requests.
