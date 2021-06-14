today's howtos
Expanding TeX's \newif
Like most of my colleagues, I use LaTeX to write papers, reports, notes, or what have you. In fact, I think all of the places that I regularly write supports some variable subset of LaTeX. Also like most of my colleagues, I’m not a TeXnician. I’m not proud to be ignorant in this regard, but there’s only so many hours in a day, and the gains from properly learning a huge ecosystem like LaTeX seems minuscule compared to the initial buy-in cost.
Still, I was curious.
MariaDB 5.5.68 Upgrade to 10.4
Kill Processes in Linux - Kill, Pkill, Killall Commands - Linux Nightly
The kill, pkill, and killall commands are used to terminate processes on a Linux system. They are default command line utilities that all pretty much do the same thing, but in different ways. Mastering these commands will allow a Linux user to exercise more control over their system, as they’ll have the ability to end (or kill) services and processes that are running.
This guide will show you how the commands work, and take you through some examples to learn the proper syntax. Let’s go kill some processes.
Screen Command in Linux to Manage Terminal Sessions
Screen is command line utility which works in Linux systems as a terminal multiplexer. Sometimes we may face some issues like terminating the remote ssh connections due to network issues while performing an important task. It may be painful if the task is running on production environment. So, to handle this kind of issues, separate screen session is recommended which does not terminate with the end of terminal sessions.
In the Linux system, we have command line utility tool called screen which is used to manage terminal sessions. In this article we will cover how to use screen command in Linux to manage terminal sessions while working on important task in production systems.
How to enable Red Hat Subscription on RHEL 8/7
Red Hat subscription model is a software support model that allows Red Hat to manage their customers.
It allows customers to download Red Hat tested and certified enterprise software packages, patches, updates, and upgrades for Redhat Enterprise Linux.
In addition to software support, customers will also receive technical support for the product and vast knowledge base articles.
Red Hat Subscription Management (RHSM) is a customer-driven solution that allows users to track their subscription quantity and consumption.
In this guide, we’ll show how to register or un-register a new Red Hat Enterprise Linux system to the Customer Portal using Red Hat subscription-manager.
How to Update Firmware on Ubuntu using fwupd
Fwupd is a daemon to help to manage the installation of firmware on Linux. Fwupd is configured by default to download firmware from the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS). LVFS is a secure website that allows hardware vendors to upload their firmware updates.
Fwupd aims to make firmware update on Linux systems automatic, safe, and reliable. It is mainly used to update UEFI firmware. There are many companies that already support native firmware updates such as Dell, Lenovo, HP, Intel, and System76.
How to Merge PDF Files Using GUI & CLI Tools in Linux
Whether you prefer to use a command-line or graphical application, several tools are available for free to combine multiple PDF files in Linux.
How to Export and Import Gnome Terminal Profile in Ubuntu
Gnome Terminal is customizable, due to this some prefer to use default settings and some prefer to customize their terminal. I always have different profiles created with different color schemes and switch between them.
What is a config file? | Opensource.com
There are thousands of configuration files on your computer. You may never directly interact with the bulk of them, but they're scattered throughout your /etc folder and in ~/.config and ~/.local and /usr. There are probably some in /var and possibly even in /opt. If you've ever opened one by accident or to make a change, you may have wondered why some configuration files look one way while others look completely different.
A Collection Of Linux Tools On Steroids
Some of the commands replace very common commands. For example, bat is like cat with syntax coloring and git integration. The exa and lsd commands are like ls, and lsd is even compatible with ls. There’s delta for replacing diff, and duf or dust to replace du. Instead of cd, you can use zoxide to get some advanced capabilities that are native so some shells. Many of the commands offer less power to make common tasks easier. For example, you can use sed to search and replace text, but sd is easier. You can use cut to pull parts of a file or stream out, but choose makes it easier. Sometimes the man command gives you too much detailed information. The tldr and tealdeer commands give you just the common options for commands and cheat offers interactive cheat sheets. Rounding out the list are commands that offer dedicated network help where you might use telnet, wget, or curl. Programs like xh, curlie, and httpie, for example, offer easier ways to do various network requests.
Open Hardware/Modding: Wilson the IoT Hat (Arduino), Purism, and COVID Patient Health Assessment Device
Kernel Work and Linux Foundation
Android Leftovers
