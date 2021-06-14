Programming Leftovers
-
Google's UI Toolkit Flutter 2.2 Claims Cross-Platform Crown
At the recent Google I/O conference, Google announced version 2.2 of its cross-platform UI toolkit, Flutter. According to a study, it is now the most popular cross-platform option. Google concentrated on fixing issues, optimizing performance, and refining existing features in this release. Microsoft, Samsung, Adobe, Sony, and Ubuntu Linux all increased their Flutter support.
Google cited SlashData's "Mobile Developer Population Forecast 2021" and said that 45% of developers select Flutter now, with a 47% year-over-year growth. This would make Flutter the most popular cross-platform UI toolkit.
Google also announced that 200,000 apps in the Play Store are built with Flutter. That is 50,000 more than at the end of 2020 and shows a growth rate of 440% since December 2019. In those same 16 months, though, the number of Google teams building Flutter apps only grew by 50%, from "over 20" to "more than 30". For comparison: In the 27 months from February 2019 to April 2021, Google's Angular applications increased 430% from "600+" to "2600 or 2700", as Google Developer Advocate Emma Twersky explained in this podcast (28:35 min).
-
Python Reduce Function Usage – Linux Hint
Reduce() seems to be a Python method that performs the folding or compression of the mathematical approach. When you’re about to implement a method over an iterable and limit it to a singular cumulative value, reduce() comes in handy. Python’s reduce() method is famous among functional programmers, although Python has many more to offer. You’ll learn how to use reduce() functions and how to implement them efficiently in this article.
-
Python Sleep Function Usage – Linux Hint
Python sleep () is used to delay the specific processes by adding a sleep function in the source code. The time provided in seconds allows a delay in the process. In this article, we will perform many examples to enhance your knowledge of the sleep method in Python. We have used the Spyder tool for the execution of code.
-
Python Time Module Examples Usage – Linux Hint
You may use the Python time package to interact with all time-related methods. The majority of them merely call the same-named platform C library routines. There would be minor changes across platforms. The time package is included in all Python releases.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 482 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
How Cyber Safe is Your Drinking Water Supply?
Android Leftovers
11 Best Free and Open Source Email Servers
Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. There were over 4 billion email users in 2020. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Within the Internet email system, a message transfer agent, or mail transfer agent, or mail relay is software that transfers electronic mail messages from one computer to another using SMTP. The terms mail server, mail exchanger, and MX host are also used in some contexts.
Recent comments
5 hours 2 min ago
14 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 38 min ago
14 hours 44 min ago
15 hours 59 min ago
17 hours 56 min ago
17 hours 58 min ago
18 hours 4 min ago
19 hours 14 min ago
19 hours 21 min ago