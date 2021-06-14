Programming Leftovers Google's UI Toolkit Flutter 2.2 Claims Cross-Platform Crown At the recent Google I/O conference, Google announced version 2.2 of its cross-platform UI toolkit, Flutter. According to a study, it is now the most popular cross-platform option. Google concentrated on fixing issues, optimizing performance, and refining existing features in this release. Microsoft, Samsung, Adobe, Sony, and Ubuntu Linux all increased their Flutter support. Google cited SlashData's "Mobile Developer Population Forecast 2021" and said that 45% of developers select Flutter now, with a 47% year-over-year growth. This would make Flutter the most popular cross-platform UI toolkit. Google also announced that 200,000 apps in the Play Store are built with Flutter. That is 50,000 more than at the end of 2020 and shows a growth rate of 440% since December 2019. In those same 16 months, though, the number of Google teams building Flutter apps only grew by 50%, from "over 20" to "more than 30". For comparison: In the 27 months from February 2019 to April 2021, Google's Angular applications increased 430% from "600+" to "2600 or 2700", as Google Developer Advocate Emma Twersky explained in this podcast (28:35 min).

Python Reduce Function Usage – Linux Hint Reduce() seems to be a Python method that performs the folding or compression of the mathematical approach. When you’re about to implement a method over an iterable and limit it to a singular cumulative value, reduce() comes in handy. Python’s reduce() method is famous among functional programmers, although Python has many more to offer. You’ll learn how to use reduce() functions and how to implement them efficiently in this article.

Python Sleep Function Usage – Linux Hint Python sleep () is used to delay the specific processes by adding a sleep function in the source code. The time provided in seconds allows a delay in the process. In this article, we will perform many examples to enhance your knowledge of the sleep method in Python. We have used the Spyder tool for the execution of code.

Python Time Module Examples Usage – Linux Hint You may use the Python time package to interact with all time-related methods. The majority of them merely call the same-named platform C library routines. There would be minor changes across platforms. The time package is included in all Python releases.

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers Microsoft’s Tiananmen Square fiasco draws the attention of Republican law makers Over the last few years, Microsoft has been lucky enough to avoid the attention of crusading antitrust legislators, but the company may have overplayed its hand, after its recent Tiananmen Square fiasco where it censored searches for the image of the so-called Tankman worldwide instead of just in China. [...] “Despite Microsoft’s size and market dominance, House Democrats curiously did not significantly examine Microsoft’s conduct during their investigation of competition in digital markets,” the letter reads. “Democrats also seem to have excluded Microsoft from scrutiny in their large package of bills to radically rewrite American antitrust law.”

How Cyber Safe is Your Drinking Water Supply? Amid multiple recent reports of hackers breaking into and tampering with drinking water treatment systems comes a new industry survey with some sobering findings: A majority of the 52,000 separate drinking water systems in the United States still haven’t inventoried some or any of their information technology systems — a basic first step in protecting networks from cyberattacks. Cyber agency says SolarWinds [crack] could have been deterred by simple security measures [iophk: Windows TCO] The SolarWinds [crack], one of the largest cybersecurity incidents in U.S. history, may have been deterred or minimized if basic security measures had been put in place, a top government official acknowledged earlier this month. In a June 3 letter to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) provided to The Hill on Monday, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) acting Director Brandon Wales agreed with Wyden’s question over whether firewalls placed in victim agency systems could have helped block the malware virus used in the SolarWinds attack.

Police: Looming non-EU import delays likely to increase scams If that link is followed, users will end up at a bogus website which will automatically install malware on Android phones. Then, the software begins seeking out personal information like banking details. "After that, it's open, which means that scammers can empty people's accounts and make payments," Pöyhönen explained, saying that the software can even help scammers apply for payday loans in a victim's name.

Inside a ransomware attack: how dark webs of cybercriminals collaborate to pull one off [iophk: Windows TCO] The problem for law enforcement is that ransomware - a form of malware used to steal organisations' data and hold it to ransom - is a very slippery fish. Not only is it a blended crime, including different offences across different bodies of law, but it's also a crime that straddles the remit of different policing agencies and, in many cases, countries. And there is no one key offender. Ransomware attacks involve a distributed network of different cybercriminals, often unknown to each other to reduce the risk of arrest. So it's important to look at these attacks in detail to understand how the US and the G7 might go about tackling the increasing number of ransomware attacks we've seen during the pandemic, with at least 128 publicly disclosed incidents taking place globally in May 2021.

Finding the Bottom Turtle So, how do we get back to a bootstrappable system today? That’s the purpose of the Bootstrappable.org family of projects. They seem to be mostly GNU-affiliated these days, so their goal is to go backwards from a working gcc build environment to as close to “nothing” as possible. Ultimately, the goal is to have the miraculous pre-existing seed of software be small enough that a single human can inspect and verify its machine code by hand, and build back up using source code from there on. Here’s a summary of the current state of the art (meaning, a very small number of distros bootstrap this way, and are the “most bootstrappable” distros out there): [...]