today's leftovers

Misc
  • Looks like a possible Valve Index 2 will make their VR kit go wireless | GamingOnLinux

    Thanks to a new patent that went public on June 17, we can see a little more behind the scenes work on what Valve has planned for their next VR kit with what could be a Valve Index 2. The news and speculation comes thanks to a video from SadlyItsBradley.

    The patent itself was actually filed back in December 2019, so it's not actually new. However, it did only just this month go public so now we're able to dive in and see what Valve were thinking about their next steps. It goes to show that they were clearly already thinking about the next generation as the Valve Index was releasing back in June 2019.

    Wireless VR is the next true step to make the experience even better. As an owner of a Valve Index (and it's awesome), a can safely say it would be far nicer without the big thick wire attached to it. It gets in the way, you can easily step on it and unplug it, and it's just another part that can break. Part of the problem with wireless or standalone VR kits, as Valve say in the patent, is that they can be heavy and hot due to doing all of the rendering. Some of the skimp on the power to get around this but then you get less of an experience. So how to do deal with those and other issues?

  • Junichi Uekawa: Updated my simple web recording app to support multiple cameras and selecting from it.

    Updated my simple web recording app to support multiple cameras and selecting from it. WebRecord. I didn't need it until today because I didn't use a device with more than one camera as often, but I got hold of a HDMI USB capture device and that changed the game.

  • Linux Plumbers Conference: Toolchains and Kernel Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference

    We are pleased to announce that the Toolchains and Kernel Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Toolchains are the main part of any development, as they create the executables from the code a developer writes. In order to run efficiently on the operating system, there needs to be a strong understanding of the interface between the application and the kernel it runs on. This microconference is focused on the integration of toolchains and the Linux kernel.

  • Finally We Did It

    After months and months of the construction crews hammering away, VK_EXT_multi_draw has now been released for general use.

    Will this suddenly make zink the fastest GPU driver in history?

  • Molly de Blanc has been terminated, Magdalen Berns' knockout punch and the Wizard of Oz

    In the early hours of Monday morning, a Debian blogger released the video of former GNOME employee Magdalen Berns singing Zombie.

    Less than twenty-four hours later and we have the news that GNOME Foundation has sacked Molly de Blanc. Now there really is a Zombie. Berns once won a championship title in women's boxing. She packs a punch, even when she sings.

  • Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 688

    Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 688 for the week of June 13 – 19, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.

  • Raspberry Pi R2D2 console (plus tons of other Star Wars projects)
  • 2021–06–20: Pinephone keyboard's firmware I2C interface

    I've implemented a USB stack for the pinephone keyboard's firmware, to be able to perform printf debugging and tracing of what the MCU does. It's now possible to see MCU's operation using a simple USB debugging tool that shows the output from debugging code on the MCU in real-time.

    I've used the new debugger it to get to understand precise behavior of I2C slave peripheral. How interrupts are fired, and what's the contents of various status registers during various I2C transfers from the pinephone SoC over POGO pins.

    This understanding can be used to write a more proper I2C control interface for the keyboard, that will be modelled as is typical with various other I2C devices a set of I2C „registers“ that can be read from and written to. The proposed specification for the register set is here. It will be possible to configure the keyboard's scanning behavior in various ways over the I2C, and perform self-tests for QA purposes.

    I've also finalized the USB flashing tool. It now has a very nice interface and is quite useable and better documented.

    Samuel shared his keyboard kernel driver recently. So you'll have a choice between kernel and userspace drivers for the keyboard. Both have their strengths. Userspace one will be easier to customize and play with, and the kernel one will be more available and better integrated into kernel's suspend/resume functionality, I assume.

  • New Release: Tor Browser 10.0.18

    Tor Browser 10.0.18 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.

    This version updates Tor to 0.4.5.9, including important security fixes. In addition, on Android, this version updates Firefox to 89.1.1, and NoScript to 11.2.8 This version includes important security updates to Firefox for Android.

  • Opinion: Textbooks are expensive. Universities should use Open Educational Resources instead.

    Stories like these are far too common. According to a survey released by the California Student Aid Commission, nearly two-thirds of California students say their biggest obstacle to succeeding in college is costs and juggling jobs with school. Many do not have the financial means to cover the costs of college, unfortunately skipping meals, sleeping in cars or falling deeper into poverty due to student debt. Ultimately, students should not have to worry about the price of materials in a course they already paid to take.

    This issue has a simple solution — adopting university-wide Open Educational Resources. These are free, peer-written and peer-reviewed materials that are downloadable and published under an open access license — allowing professors to assign them to students without purchase. There is an urgent need to transition to these resources and the California PIRG chapter has launched its Affordable Textbook Campaign to focus on this issue. Its immediate goal is to have the UC Regents invest funding into a grant program that would incentivize faculty to use open-source textbooks in the classroom. This program would compensate faculty members for the time they spend transitioning their classes to this new approach.

  • The new ACCESS Act is a good start. Here’s how to make sure it delivers.

    We’ve praised the ACCESS Act as “a step towards a more interoperable future.” However, the bill currently before Congress is just a first step, and it’s far from perfect. While we strongly agree with the authors’ intent, some important changes would make sure that the ACCESS Act delivers on its promise.

    One of the biggest concerns among proponents of interoperability is that a poorly thought-out mandate could end up harming privacy. Interoperability implies more data sharing, and this, skeptics argue, increases the risk of large-scale abuse. We addressed this supposed paradox head-on in a recent whitepaper, where we explained that interoperability can enhance privacy by giving users more choice and making it easier to switch away from services that are built on surveillance.

    Requiring large platforms to share more data does create very real risks. In order to mitigate those risks, new rules for interoperability must be grounded in two principles: user consent and data minimization. First, users should have absolute control over whether or not to share their data: they should be able to decide when to start sharing, and then to rescind that permission at any time. Second, the law must ensure that data which is shared between companies in order to enable interoperability—which may include extremely sensitive data, like private messages—is not used for secondary, unexpected purposes. Relatedly, the law must make sure that “interoperability” is not used as a blanket excuse to share data that users wouldn’t otherwise approve of.

  • NHS Digital launches its Terminology Server to help boost data sharing

    NHS Digital’s Terminology Server, which is FHIR conformant, transforms the way in which data is captured, shared and analysed across the health and care system.

    At the heart of the solution is the ability to translate items into a common ‘language of health’ when professionals describe something using different terms. For example, a symptom could be described as “back-ache” or equally referred to as “lower lumbar pain”. When such information is recorded and shared across the health and care system the Terminology Server can be used to match the disparate descriptions so that all the organisations and software involved in a patient’s journey can ‘talk’ to each other and the patient data can be reconciled and compared effectively.

Programming Leftovers

  • Google's UI Toolkit Flutter 2.2 Claims Cross-Platform Crown

    At the recent Google I/O conference, Google announced version 2.2 of its cross-platform UI toolkit, Flutter. According to a study, it is now the most popular cross-platform option. Google concentrated on fixing issues, optimizing performance, and refining existing features in this release. Microsoft, Samsung, Adobe, Sony, and Ubuntu Linux all increased their Flutter support. Google cited SlashData's "Mobile Developer Population Forecast 2021" and said that 45% of developers select Flutter now, with a 47% year-over-year growth. This would make Flutter the most popular cross-platform UI toolkit. Google also announced that 200,000 apps in the Play Store are built with Flutter. That is 50,000 more than at the end of 2020 and shows a growth rate of 440% since December 2019. In those same 16 months, though, the number of Google teams building Flutter apps only grew by 50%, from "over 20" to "more than 30". For comparison: In the 27 months from February 2019 to April 2021, Google's Angular applications increased 430% from "600+" to "2600 or 2700", as Google Developer Advocate Emma Twersky explained in this podcast (28:35 min).

  • Python Reduce Function Usage – Linux Hint

    Reduce() seems to be a Python method that performs the folding or compression of the mathematical approach. When you’re about to implement a method over an iterable and limit it to a singular cumulative value, reduce() comes in handy. Python’s reduce() method is famous among functional programmers, although Python has many more to offer. You’ll learn how to use reduce() functions and how to implement them efficiently in this article.

  • Python Sleep Function Usage – Linux Hint

    Python sleep () is used to delay the specific processes by adding a sleep function in the source code. The time provided in seconds allows a delay in the process. In this article, we will perform many examples to enhance your knowledge of the sleep method in Python. We have used the Spyder tool for the execution of code.

  • Python Time Module Examples Usage – Linux Hint

    You may use the Python time package to interact with all time-related methods. The majority of them merely call the same-named platform C library routines. There would be minor changes across platforms. The time package is included in all Python releases.

Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers

  • Microsoft’s Tiananmen Square fiasco draws the attention of Republican law makers

    Over the last few years, Microsoft has been lucky enough to avoid the attention of crusading antitrust legislators, but the company may have overplayed its hand, after its recent Tiananmen Square fiasco where it censored searches for the image of the so-called Tankman worldwide instead of just in China.

    [...]

    “Despite Microsoft’s size and market dominance, House Democrats curiously did not significantly examine Microsoft’s conduct during their investigation of competition in digital markets,” the letter reads. “Democrats also seem to have excluded Microsoft from scrutiny in their large package of bills to radically rewrite American antitrust law.”

    • How Cyber Safe is Your Drinking Water Supply?

    Amid multiple recent reports of hackers breaking into and tampering with drinking water treatment systems comes a new industry survey with some sobering findings: A majority of the 52,000 separate drinking water systems in the United States still haven’t inventoried some or any of their information technology systems — a basic first step in protecting networks from cyberattacks.

  • Cyber agency says SolarWinds [crack] could have been deterred by simple security measures [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The SolarWinds [crack], one of the largest cybersecurity incidents in U.S. history, may have been deterred or minimized if basic security measures had been put in place, a top government official acknowledged earlier this month.

    In a June 3 letter to Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) provided to The Hill on Monday, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) acting Director Brandon Wales agreed with Wyden’s question over whether firewalls placed in victim agency systems could have helped block the malware virus used in the SolarWinds attack.

  • Police: Looming non-EU import delays likely to increase scams

    If that link is followed, users will end up at a bogus website which will automatically install malware on Android phones. Then, the software begins seeking out personal information like banking details.

    "After that, it's open, which means that scammers can empty people's accounts and make payments," Pöyhönen explained, saying that the software can even help scammers apply for payday loans in a victim's name.

  • Inside a ransomware attack: how dark webs of cybercriminals collaborate to pull one off [iophk: Windows TCO]

    The problem for law enforcement is that ransomware - a form of malware used to steal organisations' data and hold it to ransom - is a very slippery fish.

    Not only is it a blended crime, including different offences across different bodies of law, but it's also a crime that straddles the remit of different policing agencies and, in many cases, countries. And there is no one key offender. Ransomware attacks involve a distributed network of different cybercriminals, often unknown to each other to reduce the risk of arrest.

    So it's important to look at these attacks in detail to understand how the US and the G7 might go about tackling the increasing number of ransomware attacks we've seen during the pandemic, with at least 128 publicly disclosed incidents taking place globally in May 2021.

  • Finding the Bottom Turtle

    So, how do we get back to a bootstrappable system today? That’s the purpose of the Bootstrappable.org family of projects. They seem to be mostly GNU-affiliated these days, so their goal is to go backwards from a working gcc build environment to as close to “nothing” as possible.

    Ultimately, the goal is to have the miraculous pre-existing seed of software be small enough that a single human can inspect and verify its machine code by hand, and build back up using source code from there on.

    Here’s a summary of the current state of the art (meaning, a very small number of distros bootstrap this way, and are the “most bootstrappable” distros out there): [...]

Android Leftovers

11 Best Free and Open Source Email Servers

Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. There were over 4 billion email users in 2020. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Within the Internet email system, a message transfer agent, or mail transfer agent, or mail relay is software that transfers electronic mail messages from one computer to another using SMTP. The terms mail server, mail exchanger, and MX host are also used in some contexts. Read more

