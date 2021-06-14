today's leftovers
-
Looks like a possible Valve Index 2 will make their VR kit go wireless | GamingOnLinux
Thanks to a new patent that went public on June 17, we can see a little more behind the scenes work on what Valve has planned for their next VR kit with what could be a Valve Index 2. The news and speculation comes thanks to a video from SadlyItsBradley.
The patent itself was actually filed back in December 2019, so it's not actually new. However, it did only just this month go public so now we're able to dive in and see what Valve were thinking about their next steps. It goes to show that they were clearly already thinking about the next generation as the Valve Index was releasing back in June 2019.
Wireless VR is the next true step to make the experience even better. As an owner of a Valve Index (and it's awesome), a can safely say it would be far nicer without the big thick wire attached to it. It gets in the way, you can easily step on it and unplug it, and it's just another part that can break. Part of the problem with wireless or standalone VR kits, as Valve say in the patent, is that they can be heavy and hot due to doing all of the rendering. Some of the skimp on the power to get around this but then you get less of an experience. So how to do deal with those and other issues?
-
Junichi Uekawa: Updated my simple web recording app to support multiple cameras and selecting from it.
Updated my simple web recording app to support multiple cameras and selecting from it. WebRecord. I didn't need it until today because I didn't use a device with more than one camera as often, but I got hold of a HDMI USB capture device and that changed the game.
-
Linux Plumbers Conference: Toolchains and Kernel Microconference Accepted into 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference
We are pleased to announce that the Toolchains and Kernel Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Toolchains are the main part of any development, as they create the executables from the code a developer writes. In order to run efficiently on the operating system, there needs to be a strong understanding of the interface between the application and the kernel it runs on. This microconference is focused on the integration of toolchains and the Linux kernel.
-
Finally We Did It
After months and months of the construction crews hammering away, VK_EXT_multi_draw has now been released for general use.
Will this suddenly make zink the fastest GPU driver in history?
-
Molly de Blanc has been terminated, Magdalen Berns' knockout punch and the Wizard of Oz
In the early hours of Monday morning, a Debian blogger released the video of former GNOME employee Magdalen Berns singing Zombie.
Less than twenty-four hours later and we have the news that GNOME Foundation has sacked Molly de Blanc. Now there really is a Zombie. Berns once won a championship title in women's boxing. She packs a punch, even when she sings.
-
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 688
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 688 for the week of June 13 – 19, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
Raspberry Pi R2D2 console (plus tons of other Star Wars projects)
-
2021–06–20: Pinephone keyboard's firmware I2C interface
I've implemented a USB stack for the pinephone keyboard's firmware, to be able to perform printf debugging and tracing of what the MCU does. It's now possible to see MCU's operation using a simple USB debugging tool that shows the output from debugging code on the MCU in real-time.
I've used the new debugger it to get to understand precise behavior of I2C slave peripheral. How interrupts are fired, and what's the contents of various status registers during various I2C transfers from the pinephone SoC over POGO pins.
This understanding can be used to write a more proper I2C control interface for the keyboard, that will be modelled as is typical with various other I2C devices a set of I2C „registers“ that can be read from and written to. The proposed specification for the register set is here. It will be possible to configure the keyboard's scanning behavior in various ways over the I2C, and perform self-tests for QA purposes.
I've also finalized the USB flashing tool. It now has a very nice interface and is quite useable and better documented.
Samuel shared his keyboard kernel driver recently. So you'll have a choice between kernel and userspace drivers for the keyboard. Both have their strengths. Userspace one will be easier to customize and play with, and the kernel one will be more available and better integrated into kernel's suspend/resume functionality, I assume.
-
New Release: Tor Browser 10.0.18
Tor Browser 10.0.18 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version updates Tor to 0.4.5.9, including important security fixes. In addition, on Android, this version updates Firefox to 89.1.1, and NoScript to 11.2.8 This version includes important security updates to Firefox for Android.
-
Opinion: Textbooks are expensive. Universities should use Open Educational Resources instead.
Stories like these are far too common. According to a survey released by the California Student Aid Commission, nearly two-thirds of California students say their biggest obstacle to succeeding in college is costs and juggling jobs with school. Many do not have the financial means to cover the costs of college, unfortunately skipping meals, sleeping in cars or falling deeper into poverty due to student debt. Ultimately, students should not have to worry about the price of materials in a course they already paid to take.
This issue has a simple solution — adopting university-wide Open Educational Resources. These are free, peer-written and peer-reviewed materials that are downloadable and published under an open access license — allowing professors to assign them to students without purchase. There is an urgent need to transition to these resources and the California PIRG chapter has launched its Affordable Textbook Campaign to focus on this issue. Its immediate goal is to have the UC Regents invest funding into a grant program that would incentivize faculty to use open-source textbooks in the classroom. This program would compensate faculty members for the time they spend transitioning their classes to this new approach.
-
The new ACCESS Act is a good start. Here’s how to make sure it delivers.
We’ve praised the ACCESS Act as “a step towards a more interoperable future.” However, the bill currently before Congress is just a first step, and it’s far from perfect. While we strongly agree with the authors’ intent, some important changes would make sure that the ACCESS Act delivers on its promise.
One of the biggest concerns among proponents of interoperability is that a poorly thought-out mandate could end up harming privacy. Interoperability implies more data sharing, and this, skeptics argue, increases the risk of large-scale abuse. We addressed this supposed paradox head-on in a recent whitepaper, where we explained that interoperability can enhance privacy by giving users more choice and making it easier to switch away from services that are built on surveillance.
Requiring large platforms to share more data does create very real risks. In order to mitigate those risks, new rules for interoperability must be grounded in two principles: user consent and data minimization. First, users should have absolute control over whether or not to share their data: they should be able to decide when to start sharing, and then to rescind that permission at any time. Second, the law must ensure that data which is shared between companies in order to enable interoperability—which may include extremely sensitive data, like private messages—is not used for secondary, unexpected purposes. Relatedly, the law must make sure that “interoperability” is not used as a blanket excuse to share data that users wouldn’t otherwise approve of.
-
NHS Digital launches its Terminology Server to help boost data sharing
NHS Digital’s Terminology Server, which is FHIR conformant, transforms the way in which data is captured, shared and analysed across the health and care system.
At the heart of the solution is the ability to translate items into a common ‘language of health’ when professionals describe something using different terms. For example, a symptom could be described as “back-ache” or equally referred to as “lower lumbar pain”. When such information is recorded and shared across the health and care system the Terminology Server can be used to match the disparate descriptions so that all the organisations and software involved in a patient’s journey can ‘talk’ to each other and the patient data can be reconciled and compared effectively.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 501 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Proprietary Software and Security Leftovers
How Cyber Safe is Your Drinking Water Supply?
Android Leftovers
11 Best Free and Open Source Email Servers
Email remains the killer information and communications technology. Email volume shows no sign of diminishing, despite the increasing popularity of collaborative messaging tools. There were over 4 billion email users in 2020. Messages are exchanged between hosts using the Simple Mail Transfer Protocol with software programs called mail transfer agents, and delivered to a mail store by programs called mail delivery agents, frequently referred to as email clients. Within the Internet email system, a message transfer agent, or mail transfer agent, or mail relay is software that transfers electronic mail messages from one computer to another using SMTP. The terms mail server, mail exchanger, and MX host are also used in some contexts.
Recent comments
5 hours 3 min ago
14 hours 28 min ago
14 hours 39 min ago
14 hours 45 min ago
16 hours 36 sec ago
17 hours 57 min ago
17 hours 59 min ago
18 hours 6 min ago
19 hours 15 min ago
19 hours 22 min ago