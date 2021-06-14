today's howtos
-
diskonaut is a Terminal Disk Space Analyzer & Navigator for Linux. It is a simple terminal disk space navigator built using Rust and supports Linux and macOS.
-
In this tutorial, we are going to use Barrier, an open-source application, which allows you to share your mouse and keyboard between Windows, Linux, and macOS devices. Its functionality is similar to the Universal Control feature on macOS Monterey. The best part is that Barrier is completely free to use and also offers clipboard sharing and keyboard shortcuts. Synergy is also an excellent alternative, but it’s a paid application ($29).
-
Apache is the most popular web server used on the internet. And it is ideal for most situations and allows flexibility for shared environments. In this tutorial, we will see how to secure an Apache webserver. For this tutorial, we will use Centos 8. you can find the apache installation tutorial here. We will see how to modify Apache configuration on Ubuntu/Debian system also.
-
Rocky Linux 8, code-named Green Obsidian, stable version has been released! This guide explains how to migrate to Rocky Linux 8 from CentOS 8 Linux using migrate2rocky script.
-
X Linux is currently one of the most popular Linux distributions out there and the most highly rated Linux distribution on DistroWatch. Thanks to its focus on delivering a highly stable and performance-optimized system, that too with a beautiful and highly customizable interface.
But with all that being said, the distribution isn’t without its fair share of issues and user complaints. Luckily, most of these problems are avoidable if you follow the best practices from the get-go, ensuring an optimized user experience.
And so, for this read, we have put together a detailed list of the top 15 things to do after installing MX Linux and how to do them. All the points are arranged serially, starting with the most important stuff, to things that are optional yet useful.
Just follow the guide step by step, and by the end, you will have for yourself an optimized and personalized MX Linux system.
-
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install MySQL Workbench on Debian 10. For those of you who didn’t know, MySQL Workbench is a GUI tool to manage MySQL servers. You can use this tool to manage your MySQL Server installed locally or remotely. It has many important tools you need to create, edit, delete databases, create and edit users, tables, and many more.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the MySQL Workbench on a Debian 10 (Buster).
-
If you work on the Linux command line, you will be familiar with the du command. Knowing commands like du, which returns information about disk usage quickly, is one of the ways the command line makes programmers more productive. Yet if you're looking for a way to save even more time and make your life even easier, take a look at dust, which is du rewritten in Rust with more intuitiveness.
In short, dust is a tool that provides a file's type and metadata. If you trigger dust in a directory, it will report that directory's disk utilization in a couple of ways. It provides a very informative graph that tells you which folder is using the most disk space. If there is a nested folder, you can see the percentage of space used by each folder.
-
Once in a while, your operating system might hang or freeze when you run too many resource-intensive applications.
Of course, you might not even be running any heavy software at times, but because two apps are struggling to access a single system resource, you might fall into a deadlock.
Unfortunately, Linux systems are also not spared in GUI (Graphical User Interface) hanging/ freezing.
FreeBSD 13.0 vs. DragonFlyBSD 6.0 vs. Linux On AMD EPYC 7003 Series "Milan"
For those wondering how well the likes of FreeBSD 13.0 and DragonFlyBSD 6.0 performance on AMD's EPYC 7003 "Milan" processors launched earlier this year, here are some initial benchmarks of those BSDs alongside a few Linux distributions. With recently having a Tyan 1U server in the lab with EPYC 7543 32-core processor, I've been running a number of BSD benchmarks on it given these recent BSD releases have been running well on this 1P server.
This initial round of BSD operating system testing on AMD EPYC 7003 series was carried out using a retail Tyan Transport CX GC68-B8036-LE barebones server. A full review of this server will be posted on Phoronix in the coming weeks along with more (Linux) benchmarks of this 1U1S cloud server while today we are just looking at the BSD support and performance.
15 things to do after installing MX Linux
MX Linux is currently one of the most popular Linux distributions out there and the most highly rated Linux distribution on DistroWatch. Thanks to its focus on delivering a highly stable and performance-optimized system, that too with a beautiful and highly customizable interface.
But with all that being said, the distribution isn’t without its fair share of issues and user complaints. Luckily, most of these problems are avoidable if you follow the best practices from the get-go, ensuring an optimized user experience.
And so, for this read, we have put together a detailed list of the top 15 things to do after installing MX Linux and how to do them. All the points are arranged serially, starting with the most important stuff, to things that are optional yet useful.
today's leftovers
-
Thanks to a new patent that went public on June 17, we can see a little more behind the scenes work on what Valve has planned for their next VR kit with what could be a Valve Index 2. The news and speculation comes thanks to a video from SadlyItsBradley.
The patent itself was actually filed back in December 2019, so it's not actually new. However, it did only just this month go public so now we're able to dive in and see what Valve were thinking about their next steps. It goes to show that they were clearly already thinking about the next generation as the Valve Index was releasing back in June 2019.
Wireless VR is the next true step to make the experience even better. As an owner of a Valve Index (and it's awesome), a can safely say it would be far nicer without the big thick wire attached to it. It gets in the way, you can easily step on it and unplug it, and it's just another part that can break. Part of the problem with wireless or standalone VR kits, as Valve say in the patent, is that they can be heavy and hot due to doing all of the rendering. Some of the skimp on the power to get around this but then you get less of an experience. So how to do deal with those and other issues?
-
Updated my simple web recording app to support multiple cameras and selecting from it. WebRecord. I didn't need it until today because I didn't use a device with more than one camera as often, but I got hold of a HDMI USB capture device and that changed the game.
-
We are pleased to announce that the Toolchains and Kernel Microconference has been accepted into the 2021 Linux Plumbers Conference. Toolchains are the main part of any development, as they create the executables from the code a developer writes. In order to run efficiently on the operating system, there needs to be a strong understanding of the interface between the application and the kernel it runs on. This microconference is focused on the integration of toolchains and the Linux kernel.
-
After months and months of the construction crews hammering away, VK_EXT_multi_draw has now been released for general use.
Will this suddenly make zink the fastest GPU driver in history?
-
In the early hours of Monday morning, a Debian blogger released the video of former GNOME employee Magdalen Berns singing Zombie.
Less than twenty-four hours later and we have the news that GNOME Foundation has sacked Molly de Blanc. Now there really is a Zombie. Berns once won a championship title in women's boxing. She packs a punch, even when she sings.
-
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 688 for the week of June 13 – 19, 2021. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
I've implemented a USB stack for the pinephone keyboard's firmware, to be able to perform printf debugging and tracing of what the MCU does. It's now possible to see MCU's operation using a simple USB debugging tool that shows the output from debugging code on the MCU in real-time.
I've used the new debugger it to get to understand precise behavior of I2C slave peripheral. How interrupts are fired, and what's the contents of various status registers during various I2C transfers from the pinephone SoC over POGO pins.
This understanding can be used to write a more proper I2C control interface for the keyboard, that will be modelled as is typical with various other I2C devices a set of I2C „registers“ that can be read from and written to. The proposed specification for the register set is here. It will be possible to configure the keyboard's scanning behavior in various ways over the I2C, and perform self-tests for QA purposes.
I've also finalized the USB flashing tool. It now has a very nice interface and is quite useable and better documented.
Samuel shared his keyboard kernel driver recently. So you'll have a choice between kernel and userspace drivers for the keyboard. Both have their strengths. Userspace one will be easier to customize and play with, and the kernel one will be more available and better integrated into kernel's suspend/resume functionality, I assume.
-
Tor Browser 10.0.18 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version updates Tor to 0.4.5.9, including important security fixes. In addition, on Android, this version updates Firefox to 89.1.1, and NoScript to 11.2.8 This version includes important security updates to Firefox for Android.
-
Stories like these are far too common. According to a survey released by the California Student Aid Commission, nearly two-thirds of California students say their biggest obstacle to succeeding in college is costs and juggling jobs with school. Many do not have the financial means to cover the costs of college, unfortunately skipping meals, sleeping in cars or falling deeper into poverty due to student debt. Ultimately, students should not have to worry about the price of materials in a course they already paid to take.
This issue has a simple solution — adopting university-wide Open Educational Resources. These are free, peer-written and peer-reviewed materials that are downloadable and published under an open access license — allowing professors to assign them to students without purchase. There is an urgent need to transition to these resources and the California PIRG chapter has launched its Affordable Textbook Campaign to focus on this issue. Its immediate goal is to have the UC Regents invest funding into a grant program that would incentivize faculty to use open-source textbooks in the classroom. This program would compensate faculty members for the time they spend transitioning their classes to this new approach.
-
We’ve praised the ACCESS Act as “a step towards a more interoperable future.” However, the bill currently before Congress is just a first step, and it’s far from perfect. While we strongly agree with the authors’ intent, some important changes would make sure that the ACCESS Act delivers on its promise.
One of the biggest concerns among proponents of interoperability is that a poorly thought-out mandate could end up harming privacy. Interoperability implies more data sharing, and this, skeptics argue, increases the risk of large-scale abuse. We addressed this supposed paradox head-on in a recent whitepaper, where we explained that interoperability can enhance privacy by giving users more choice and making it easier to switch away from services that are built on surveillance.
Requiring large platforms to share more data does create very real risks. In order to mitigate those risks, new rules for interoperability must be grounded in two principles: user consent and data minimization. First, users should have absolute control over whether or not to share their data: they should be able to decide when to start sharing, and then to rescind that permission at any time. Second, the law must ensure that data which is shared between companies in order to enable interoperability—which may include extremely sensitive data, like private messages—is not used for secondary, unexpected purposes. Relatedly, the law must make sure that “interoperability” is not used as a blanket excuse to share data that users wouldn’t otherwise approve of.
-
NHS Digital’s Terminology Server, which is FHIR conformant, transforms the way in which data is captured, shared and analysed across the health and care system.
At the heart of the solution is the ability to translate items into a common ‘language of health’ when professionals describe something using different terms. For example, a symptom could be described as “back-ache” or equally referred to as “lower lumbar pain”. When such information is recorded and shared across the health and care system the Terminology Server can be used to match the disparate descriptions so that all the organisations and software involved in a patient’s journey can ‘talk’ to each other and the patient data can be reconciled and compared effectively.
Recent comments
1 hour 32 min ago
8 hours 4 min ago
17 hours 28 min ago
17 hours 39 min ago
17 hours 45 min ago
19 hours 47 sec ago
20 hours 57 min ago
20 hours 59 min ago
21 hours 6 min ago
22 hours 15 min ago