LFCA: Learn the Basic Concepts of Using Containers – Part 22
Over time, as demand for rapid testing and deployment of applications grew coupled with faster business cycles, organizations were compelled to innovate in order to keep up with the fast-paced business environment.
The quest to modernize applications and build new ones to create agile workflows led to the concept of using containers. Containerization technology is nearly as old as virtualization. However, containers didn’t ignite much excitement until Docker exploded into the scene in 2013 and evoked a frenzied interest among developers and other IT professionals.
Kubernetes Operators 101, Part 2: How operators work
Kubernetes Operators might seem complex at first, but if you understand Kubernetes, you can easily extend that knowledge to Kubernetes Operators. Part 1 of this series provided an overview of Kubernetes Operators and what they do. This article explains aspects of how a Kubernetes cluster works, including the structure of a cluster, how workloads are managed, and the reconciliation process.
Introduction to the Node.js reference architecture, Part 4: GraphQL in Node.js | Red Hat Developer
In this part of our ongoing introduction to the Node.js reference architecture, we dig into some of the discussions the team had when developing the GraphQL section of the reference architecture. Learn about the principles we considered and gain additional insight into how we developed the current recommendations for using GraphQL in your Node.js applications.
Using a compressed diff instead of lines of code | Bryan Quigley
Lines of code (LOC) has some known flaws, but one of its advantages is that it lets humans visualize it for a small enough number. For bigger numbers like 100,000 vs 200,000 lines of code it really doesn't help us humans picture it.
For big enough changes, you could switch to just compressing the diff and measuring that. That also nicely tracks what developers would have to actually download to get the new changes. It also helps with understanding the bandwidth requirements of contributing to a project.
Linux / BSD command line: process monitoring and control with top, htop & Co.
Users and admins regularly need more detailed information about the processes running on a GNU / Linux or Free / Net / OpenBSD system. You have to identify which processes are particularly demanding on the CPU and locate crashed and frozen programs in order to be able to terminate them in a targeted manner.
For system monitoring and process management, there are many tools (including graphical ones) that help you sift through and clear the process list. But these are not always available on servers or appliances such as firewalls / routers or NAS. Classic tools such as ps and kill. In the area of system management, more extensive command line programs such as top and its numerous further developments, however, significantly more. top and some derivatives of this we present in this article and explain the basic operation using small practical examples.
How I automatically run things after waking up my computer | Hund
Some time ago, Gentoo deprecated pm-utils, which didn’t come as a surprise considering it hasn’t been updated upstreams for 11 years now.
pm-utils was a small collection of scripts that handles suspend and resume on behalf of HAL. One of the things that pm-utils allowed me to do, was to automatically run any scripts when I woke up the computer.
With the deprecation of pm-utils, I was left with two alternatives; 1) elogind (the systemd project’s logind, extracted to a standalone package) and 2) s2ram. Considering the fact that I’m not a big fan of systemd, I really only had one choice.
How to Disable ‘Recommended by Pocket’ Articles Suggestion in Firefox New Tab [Ed: Mozilla should just disable this by default, but Firefox isn't about the users anymore]
Now, I don’t like an algorithm to tell me which articles I should be reading. I use feed readers and read articles from the sources I choose to follow.
If you don’t like these article recommendations and you prefer not to see it in your new tab area, there is an easy way to disable it. Let me show it to you.
How to Install Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo [Step by Step]
Ubuntu 21.04 Hirsute Hippo is the first short-term release of 2021 which brings moderate changes and updates. In case you missed it, here’s a quick recap of the new features of Ubuntu 21.04.
How to Install, Remove, Manage Flatpak Apps in Ubuntu Command Line | UbuntuHandbook
This simple tutorial shows how to search for, install, remove, and manager Flatpak apps in Ubuntu Linux.
Flatpak is an universal Linux package format developed by an independent community. Like snap, it runs in sandbox and bundles most runtime libraries.
Flatpak is supported out-of-the-box in many Linux Distros, e.g., CentOS, Fedora, Linux Mint. And it’s available in the most Linux repositories. Since many software developers publish binary packages via flatpak, it’s a good choice to install external apps in Ubuntu Linux.
How to install Oracle Linux 8.4
In this video, I am going to show how to install Oracle Linux 8.4.
How to compress images on Linux with Curtail
If you’ve got large image files on your Linux PC and need to compress them, the easiest way to do it is with Curtail. What is Curtail? It’s a super user-friendly, easy-to-use application that Linux users can use to compress image files. Here’s how it works.
How to play Tetris on the Ubuntu command line
Tetris is our childhood favorite falling blocks game. The 90s generation has literally grown up playing this game and the best thing about it is that even today, it is as popular as it was years ago. Many of the Computer Science students are asked to build this game in different programming languages as a part of their different course projects. On a commercial level also, this game has undergone several revisions and today, many different variations of Tetris are available out there.
If we talk about the rules of this game, then there is a rectangular boundary defined inside which you are supposed to play. Once your selected level of the game starts, the blocks of different shapes start falling and you have to move them and adjust them in a way that they fall perfectly on the block that has already fallen on the ground. The blocks continue to fall until the upper limit of the defined boundary has reached. After that, the game terminates and your score is presented to you on the screen.
While playing Tetris, your goal should be to align as many blocks in symmetry as possible. That is the exact factor on which the score of your game depends. As a Linux user, you might also like to have this amazing game installed on your system. Therefore, today, I will show you how to install theTetris clone 'Tint' on a Ubuntu 20.04 system. Apart from that, we will also learn how we can actually play this game once it is installed on our system. Finally, we will share with you an additional tip about Tetris.
How to read Wikipedia from the Linux desktop
Have you ever wanted to read Wikipedia from the comfort of your favorite Linux desktop environment rather than relying on Firefox or Chrome? As it turns out, thanks to the Wike app, it is possible.
Fix Linux Server Server Issues With These 5 Troubleshooting Steps
If your Linux server isn't performing to its full potential, it's likely there is an underlying issue that needs resolving.
Follow these five simple yet practical steps to troubleshoot a Linux server and reduce the downtime to an absolute minimal.
Gitlab setup tutorial - Things to do after installation - LinuxTechLab
Earlier we have discussed the detailed installation of the Gitlab server on CentOS & Ubuntu systems. Once we have our Gitlab server ready, we must be able to perform common operations, some post-installation Gitlab setup like the ones mentioned below,
Add SSH keys
Create/Remove User
Create/Remove Groups
Create Project
In this Gitlab tutorial, we are going to discuss just that. We will learn how we can perform all these things step by step with the help of some screenshots.
