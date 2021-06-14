Coming just one week after KDE Plasma 5.22.1, the KDE Plasma 5.22.2 point release is here to further improve the Plasma Wayland session by fixing an issue with the mouse cursor being invisible for a short period of time after the screen comes back from sleep, as well as to implement activities window rule. It also improves the Plasma Discover package manager by addressing a regression that made the graphical package manager to notify users all the time about Flatpak app updates even when there weren’t any.

Chipmaker patches nine high-severity bugs in its Jetson SoC framework tied to the way it handles low-level cryptographic algorithms. Flaws impacting millions of internet of things (IoT) devices running NVIDIA’s Jetson chips open the door for a variety of hacks, including denial-of-service (DoS) attacks or the siphoning of data. NVIDIA released patches addressing nine high-severity vulnerabilities including eight additional bugs of less severity. The patches fix a wide swath of NVIDIA’s chipsets typically used for embedded computing systems, machine-learning applications and autonomous devices such as robots and drones.

Security Leftovers 8 Great Static Application Security Testing Tools No matter how good an app is made and how talented and experienced the team behind it is, you can never render it safe without adequate testing. Testing apps is done in a number of different ways, from deliberately trying to compromise the security of an app to analyze every line of the code for potential vulnerabilities. Static Application Security Testing (SAST), or static analysis, is a set of technologies designed to scan and analyze source code to find security vulnerabilities, which helps developers fix security issues.

Wormable DarkRadiation Ransomware Targets Linux and Docker Instances [Ed: Microsoft has NSA back doors, but let's focus on what can be done on "Linux" provided it is already compromised, somehow...] DarkRadiation's infection chain involves a multi-stage attack process and is noteworthy for its extensive reliance on Bash scripts to retrieve the malware and encrypt the files as well as Telegram API to communicate with the C2 server via hardcoded API keys.

Do you want speed or security as expected? Spectre CPU defenses can cripple performance on Linux in tests [Ed: Let's talk not about Microsoft back doors but about how hardware defects (nothing to do with Linux) can cause Linux to slow down a bit] The mitigations applied to exorcise Spectre, the family of data-leaking processor vulnerabilities, from computers hinders performance enough that disabling protection for the sake of speed may be preferable for some. Disclosed in 2018 and affecting designs by Intel, Arm, AMD and others to varying degrees, these speculative execution flaws encompass multiple variants. They can be potentially exploited by malware via various techniques to extract sensitive information, such as cryptographic keys and authentication tokens, from operating system and application memory that should be off limits. Though a lot of research has gone into the Spectre flaws, and work done to prevent their exploitation, basically no miscreants are abusing the weaknesses in the real world to steal information, to the best of our knowledge. There in lies the rub; does one keep the protections on and take whatever performance hit arises (it does depend enormously on the type of workload running) or switch them off because the risk is low? Or, from another point of view, put speed promised by chip manufacturers over security that was supposed to be present.

Software bills of materials (SBOM) could help improve cybersecurity - CNX Software There have been some widely publicized hacks in recent months including the SolarWinds hack and the Colonial pipeline cyber attack. Those two were particularly costly and disruptive, and the US government issued an executive order that lists some of the requirements to stretch cybersecurity.

Security updates for Tuesday Security updates have been issued by Fedora (audacity), openSUSE (chromium), Oracle (glib2), SUSE (Salt and salt), and Ubuntu (apache2 and openexr).