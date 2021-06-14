Graphics: PanVK, NVIDIA, and AMD
PanVK Merged Into Mesa 21.2 For Open-Source Vulkan Driver With Arm Mali GPUs - Phoronix
Hitting mainline Mesa today for Mesa 21.2 next quarter is PanVK as the open-source Vulkan driver in development for newer Arm Mali GPUs.
Earlier this year the PanVK driver was started for this open-source Vulkan API driver part of the "Panfrost" initiative. Panfrost has only been focused on a Gallium3D OpenGL driver for Arm Mali GPUs while PanVK is bringing things up for Vulkan.
Ricardo Garcia: VK_EXT_multi_draw released for Vulkan
The Khronos Group has released today a new version of the Vulkan specification that includes the VK_EXT_multi_draw extension. This new extension has been championed by Mike Blumenkrantz, contracted by Valve to work on Zink, an OpenGL implementation that’s part of Mesa and runs on top of Vulkan. Mike has been working very hard to make OpenGL-on-Vulkan performant and better, and came up with this extension to close an existing gap between the two APIs. As part of the ongoing collaboration between Igalia and Valve, I had the chance to participate in the release process by reviewing the specification text in depth, providing feedback and fixes, and writing a set of CTS tests to check conformance for drivers implementing the extension. As you can see in the contributors list, VK_EXT_multi_draw had input and feedback from more vendors. Special mention to Jason Ekstrand from Intel, who provided an initial review of the text, and Piers Daniell from NVIDIA, who was also involved since the early stages.
Nvidia DLSS has arrived on Linux – will this tempt gamers to switch from Windows 10?
Nvidia has brought DLSS to Linux, or rather, Team Green has made it available on Proton for Vulkan titles with its latest graphics driver, which further introduces DLSS support for a trio of games including Doom Eternal.
The new Game Ready driver means that those gamers running Linux rigs with GeForce RTX graphics cards will be able to benefit from DLSS when using Proton to play Windows 10 games.
Speaking of Doom Eternal, Nvidia’s new Game Ready driver introduces the double whammy of ray tracing and DLSS to the shooter, although it won’t officially be live until the game gets its incoming big update delivered on June 29.
Rust has also been announced as getting DLSS on July 1 – the survival game already has support for Nvidia Reflex – and Lego Builder’s Journey launches on PC today with both ray tracing and DLSS, with the latter promising up to 92% frame rate boosts.
NVIDIA 470.42.01 for Linux adds DLSS for Proton, Xwayland, asynchronous reprojection | GamingOnLinux
This is it. The big one! NVIDIA has today released the NVIDIA 470.42.01 beta driver which brings in lots of fun new things and further improves their Linux support.
Firstly, as promised, they've now added an NVIDIA NGX build for use with Steam Play Proton and Wine. This means Windows games and applications can use DLSS when run through Proton and Wine, providing they have been updated to support the features of this new driver. You should at least be able to try out the Windows versions of DOOM Eternal, No Man's Sky and Wolfenstein: Youngblood with this new driver and Proton, as they use Vulkan. DirectX support for DLSS with Proton arrives "this Fall".
Support for the VK_QUEUE_GLOBAL_PRIORITY_REALTIME_EXT from the VK_EXT_global_priority extension was added, finally giving Linux / NVIDIA users asynchronous reprojection in SteamVR. For Linux users, you need the Beta version of SteamVR which added support for this as of version SteamVR 1.18.2 - so Valve were quick to have it readied.
NVIDIA Posts 470 Linux Driver Beta With Better Wayland Support, DLSS + Improved PRIME - Phoronix
NVIDIA announced yesterday they would be releasing DLSS Linux support tomorrow and indeed they have delivered on that first milestone of Deep Learning Super Sampling support for Linux gamers. NVIDIA has published their first 470 driver series beta in the form of the NVIDIA 470.42.01 build.
NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) has been popular among Windows gamers as a temporal image upscaling technique leveraging AI and accelerated using the tensor cores with NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards. Today's driver support allows Windows games with DLSS that supports the Vulkan API to make use of the upscaling feature. It won't be until the autumn where the NVIDIA driver and DXVK/VKD3D-Proton support is in place for Direct3D DLSS usage on Linux over Vulkan.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution Source Code Coming Next Month - Phoronix
AMD today released FidelityFX Super Resolution that was announced earlier this month at Computex. Today it's Windows-only with no Linux support being introduced. FidelityFX Super Resolution is open-source but the code drop will not be until next month.
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution is now available for Windows as the company's alternative to NVIDIA DLSS. For launch day there are seven Windows games supporting this technology. FidelityFX Super Resolution works across all supported AMD GPUs and even NVIDIA GPUs too.
AMD releases FidelityFX Super Resolution, source code dropping mid-July
Today AMD released FidelityFX Super Resolution, their attempt to answer NVIDIA's DLSS and the source code to it is coming soon for developers to look at.
What exactly is it then? It's AMD's solution for producing high resolution frames from lower resolution inputs. From what AMD say: "it uses a collection of cutting-edge algorithms with a particular emphasis on creating high-quality edges, giving large performance improvements compared to rendering at native resolution directly. FSR enables “practical performance” for costly render operations, such as hardware ray tracing.".
It supports Vulkan and DirectX, although currently it seems it's actually limited to Windows as mentions of Linux have been absent from any press materials and official announcements from AMD. Once it's properly open source, which AMD say will happen "mid July" on GPUOpen, there should hopefully be nothing to stop Mesa developers hooking up support for it to then work for Linux native titles and Windows games run through Steam Play Proton. The latest "official" AMD driver (being the Radeon Software for Linux) had an update only yesterday, June 21, which simply bumped up the supported Linux distribution version.
AMD Drops Pre-Polaris GPU Support From Their Mainline Radeon Software Driver
AMD has shifted all their graphics processors and APUs prior to Polaris / GCN 1.4 to being legacy and will not be supported by their new Radeon Software Adrenalin releases.
AMD announced that products ranging from their A-Series APUs up through the Radeon R9 300 series (including R9 Fury) are now legacy and will not see new releases with their mainline driver. On Monday for Windows users they published the Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.6.1 release while 21.5.2 is the last for these pre-Polaris graphics processors.
