GitLab has announced the next iteration of its single application with its 14 release. This release enables global businesses to advance their adoption of modern DevOps by replacing disparate technologies and toolchains with a single DevOps platform that is configured to work by default. With GitLab’s CI/CD dashboard, deployment frequency charts, and monitoring, organizations gain confidence in their ability to drive both team performance and competitive advantage, with visibility on lead time for changes, change failure rate, deployment frequency, time to restore service (collectively known as the DORA4 metrics), and supporting value stream analytics that identifies and breaks down bottlenecks.

There is a better way to build software. GitLab 14 delivers modern DevOps with a complete DevOps platform, for a streamlined experience that unleashes the power of DevOps. Over the past year, GitLab has shipped advanced DevOps platform capabilities that enable any team to build and deliver software with velocity, trust, and visibility – no matter their size, industry, or location. With enhancements across the software development lifecycle, GitLab has placed strongly in several market reports across a broad range of areas from Enterprise Agile Planning and Application Security Testing to Continuous Delivery and Release Automation. Tying it all together with a platform approach is a keystone of the next shift in the DevOps movement. GitLab was named a representative vendor in a market overview of DevOps platforms. As a “new normal” is taking shape after the pandemic, companies worldwide are coming to grips with what it means to work in hybrid and remote environments. A modern DevOps solution needs to meet the emerging demands for a more flexible workplace. GitLab has been a pioneer and champion of remote work for years and was recently mentioned by Fast Company as a world-changing idea. Having unlocked many of the secrets to remote work success, GitLab stepped up to help others out by shipping a Remote Work Playbook and a Coursera course on “How to Manage a Remote Team.” Our all-remote know-how and experience went into the development of GitLab 14 to build capabilities that work wherever you do.

It is no secret that Google's Android Automotive OS (AAOS) has made waves in the automotive space; built to offer openness, customization, and scale to automotive information systems and head units, its adoption in production vehicles is constantly rising as it is set to further disrupt the industry.

If you haven't read my previous blogposts on C++ coroutines, I would recommend doing so. This post isn't an explanation of implementing something, as much as it is an explanation of something cool you can do in C++ using coroutines. Warning: this is very esoteric from a C++ perspective, and you're probably going to have problems understanding this post without knowing what algebraic effects are from other languages (mostly research ones), despite my best attempts to explain them. In short, you can implement a rudimentary version of algebraic effects using C++ coroutines.

With the arrival of new trends like neomorphism, glassmorphism in the design world, using realistic assets is not always a bad thing. I took the initiative to update the childish light image in the tips of the day LibreOffice 7.1 to make it more pleasing to the eye. In addition to making the lights more realistic, I've also made the icons sharper. Unfortunately, the thing that might be a little annoying is the incompatibility of this realistic style with the Colibre's default icons. That's why I've suggested that the image of this asset can be changed according to the icon theme (see tdf#13177). Meanwhile, enjoy what has been made first.

Our next LibreOffice Conference will take place from September 23-25, 2021 (and it’ll be online, due to the ongoing pandemic situation). LibreOffice developers, supporters and users from around the world will share their work, ideas and suggestions. And we’ll have fun with online social events and more! But we need a logo. For last year’s conference, we had a competition and Kukuh Syafaat from Indonesia won with this great design, which includes the openSUSE logo too, as it was a joint conference...

Security-Focused Tutanota Mail’s Linux Desktop Application is Now Available Tutanota is an open-source privacy-oriented email service. It is an impressive secure email service as an alternative to Gmail. In fact, our ethical web portal LinuxHandbook hosts emails on Tutanota. While it is already a full-fledged service with constant improvements added regularly, the desktop client was something in beta since 2018. Now, they have finally announced the availability of their desktop client for Linux, Windows, and macOS for every Tutanota user.