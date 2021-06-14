today's leftovers
-
Put the Classic PDP-8 Minicomputer on Your Shelf
This Raspberry Pi–powered replica runs all the original PDP-8 software with enough cycles left to double as a media server
-
Chrome OS is getting old-school cool with an upcoming productivity feature [Ed: Google is just mimicking GNU/Linux ('proper'), poorly. Just wipe ChromeOS and install a real distro. It would do far more than the malicious OS made by Google.]
Chrome OS has been steadily growing up over the years, with Linux and Android app support helping it to stray from its "just a browser" roots. Thanks to powerful multitasking features like virtual desks and window snapping, Google's operating system is a solid productivity choice for consumers and many professionals. To help you work even faster, Chrome OS will soon pick up a classic productivity feature that will give your Chromebook the old-school coolness you never thought you needed.
-
VMs were a fad fit for the Great Recession. Containers’ time has finally come
Welcome to the latest Register Debate in which writers discuss technology topics, and you – the reader – choose the winning argument. The format is simple: we propose a motion, the arguments for the motion will run this Monday and Wednesday, and the arguments against on Tuesday and Thursday.
During the week you can cast your vote on which side you support using the poll embedded below, choosing whether you're in favor or against the motion. The final score will be announced on Friday, revealing whether the for or against argument was most popular. It's up to our writers to convince you to vote for their side.
[...]
Even the early container efforts in Free BSD Jails and Solaris containers, which had a shared kernel and a collection of userland sandboxes – were too much.
At some point, thanks to the advent of VMware’s ESXi, XenSource’s Xen, Microsoft’s Hyper-V, and Red Hat’s KVM, server virtualization hypervisors and the VM as software distribution package became normal because it was relatively easy to explain and justify, even if VMs are a bit heavy in terms of server overhead.
All those monolithic applications running in the enterprise will have to die a slow death before VMs and hypervisors disappear from the datacenter, and the container platform security model has had to improve, too.
But the direction for the future seems clear. Some years ago, when Docker and Kubernetes were first gaining steam, we treated containers as a special kind of application running atop virtual machines, but now we are starting to treat VMs as a special kind of container running atop bare metal.
New applications will be written in new ways and with new tools, and they will be containerized because this is the easiest way to get the benefits of the microservices approach that the hyperscalers have demonstrated is the best way to build and deploy software.
-
6 steps to reduce SRE toil
The work around an IT platform can be separated into two types: work that adds value to the business and work that keeps the platform running. The aim of an IT operations team should be to maximize the amount of the former while minimizing the time and cost spent on the latter.
Work that keeps the IT platform running has many different names -- "keeping the lights on" is one -- but one term, toil, is growing in acceptance. The way to reduce toil is to adopt site reliability engineering (SRE).
-
Digital Forensics Company Modernizes Data Management
Over the years, they have become expert at using open source tools and have built their foundation on the OpenZFS file system and the open source Linux-based Debian operating system. To handle data management and storage, for example, the team used ZFS-based file stores running on Debian-run servers with replication between sites. ZFS uses snapshots to track changes in the file system.
-
A higher purpose: Alumnus John Goerzen uses personal plane to help others
Goerzen’s written books about programming and operating systems and he’s developed multiple programs as Free Software. He’s been a volunteer developer for the Debian GNU/Linux operating system since the late 1990s.
-
Red Hat Process Automation Adds New End-to-End Kubernetes-Native Decision Management Capabilities
Red Hat has announced new end-to-end Kubernetes-native decision management capabilities as part of the latest release of Red Hat Process Automation.
-
Mindshare Committee F2F Readout
The Mindshare Committee held a face-to-face spread over two days, June 7th & 14th. We met for a total of four hours, spending half our time on discussion and half playing GeoGuessr. We discussed topics such as new logo swag and what we want to do at Nest. We also got a sneak peak at the Community Survey results. Another goal of the F2F was to actually see each others faces and spend a bit of time out of IRC hanging out with each other. In a pre-COVID world, we definitely would have met up a couple times already—we miss each other!
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 442 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Free Software Leftovers
LibreOffice Conference and Realistic Light Bulb for LibreOffice's Tips of The Day
Programming Leftovers
Security-Focused Tutanota Mail’s Linux Desktop Application is Now Available
Tutanota is an open-source privacy-oriented email service. It is an impressive secure email service as an alternative to Gmail. In fact, our ethical web portal LinuxHandbook hosts emails on Tutanota. While it is already a full-fledged service with constant improvements added regularly, the desktop client was something in beta since 2018. Now, they have finally announced the availability of their desktop client for Linux, Windows, and macOS for every Tutanota user.
Recent comments
3 min 28 sec ago
21 min 28 sec ago
1 hour 21 min ago
3 hours 7 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
3 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 32 min ago
14 hours 4 min ago
23 hours 28 min ago
23 hours 40 min ago