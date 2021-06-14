today's howtos Wielding Chef for system automation in Linux - Linux Concept The last automation framework we will explore is Chef. Chef is a slightly more hands-on and development-oriented automation framework than the previous ones, but powerful nonetheless. It has commercial backing by the similarly named company Chef.

13 Important Privacy and Security Settings in Ubuntu Linux Everybody should be concerned about their privacy and security in this day and age. It is a common misconception that if you are running Linux you do not need to concern yourselves with privacy and security issues. Every operating system has risks and vulnerabilities that can be exploited and leave you exposed. In this article, you will learn about best practices that you can follow to avoid privacy risks and leaks.

How To Record the Screen with OBS This tutorial will show you how to record both your screen and audio with OBS Studio and save the file on your hard drive. Since the software is compatible with multiple operating systems, we included step-by-step instructions for each one. Keep reading to learn more about the fantastic free tool and its various screen recording settings. How to Record Screen With OBS? Since it’s open-source software, OBS Studio is entirely free for download. As mentioned, the program is compatible with different operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Mac. It’s an advanced tool that offers a wide range of customizing options. Also, OBS automatically saves the recorded files in a folder of your choice.

"Firstname Lastname" to "Lastname, Firstname", with complications This particular reformatting task is one I've seen celebrated as easy-peasy with AWK. Do you want "Firstname Lastname" made into "Lastname, Firstname"? No problem...

Linux 101: How to clean the DNF and APT caches - TechRepublic Both DNF and APT (the package managers for Red Hat and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions) store cached information to ensure the process of installing software is much faster and reliable. With these caches in place, neither package manager has to download the information every time you attempt to update, upgrade or install software. But, there are times when that cache information can become outdated or corrupted. When that happens, you might find DNF of APT doesn't function properly. What do you do? You clean the cache, which will delete all of that information so you have a clean slate.

Install Vivaldi Browser for Linux Distros - Linux Shout One of the nice firefox and Google chrome alternative for Linux is Vivaldi Browser. Lightspeed, integrated email client, multiple layout choices are some popular features of it. Here we will learn how to install the Vivaldi browser on Linux distros such as Debian, Ubuntu, Pop!OS, Linux Mint, RedHat, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Elementary OS, and more… The interface of Vivaldi is also quite easy to handle. As we start, the welcome page will appear with an extremely tidy and usual tab view and the most important functions in the menu bar on the left. Bookmarks and quick selections can be created, managed, and clicked here. You can also access the quick selection when you open an empty tab. Also, open bookmarks, history views in the quick selection menu, and deletion of browser data individually or completely can be down from the left side panel.

How to Convert a PDF File to Text Document on Linux Unlike a text file, you can't edit a PDF directly. There are multiple ways to generate PDF files using text. But what if you want to go the other way round and convert PDFs to text files? Luckily, Linux allows you to easily modify these files from the terminal. This article will demonstrate how to convert a PDF file to a text document on Linux.

A study of the Linux kernel PCI subsystem with QEMU The Linux PCI subsystem is one of the most significant subsystems of the Linux kernel. In this article, we introduce the usage of QEMU to emulate different PCI/PCIe configurations to help study the Linux PCI subsystem. This ability facilitates Linux administrators or developers, to study, debug and develop the Linux kernel, as it is much easier to customize the PCI/PCIe configuration with QEMU. For instance, in conjunction with SeaBIOS source code, it will be much easier to study PCI initialization and the probing process. In addition, it is also considerably faster to reboot a QEMU/KVM virtual machine compared to rebooting a baremetal server. For all examples in this article the KVM virtual machine is running Oracle Linux 8, the virtual machine kernel version is 5.10.0, and the QEMU version is 5.2.0. All examples run the boot disk (ol8.qcow2) as default IDE. Since the objective of this article is to study PCI/PCIe, we use virtio-scsi-pci HBA as an example and will not attach any SCSI LUN to the HBA. Please refer to our prior blog article for how to attach an SCSI LUN to virtio-scsi-pci HBA. The article focuses on the usage of QEMU with PCI/PCIe. It does not cover any prerequisite knowledge on PCI/PCIe specifications.