-
The last automation framework we will explore is Chef. Chef is a slightly more hands-on and development-oriented automation framework than the previous ones, but powerful nonetheless. It has commercial backing by the similarly named company Chef.
-
Everybody should be concerned about their privacy and security in this day and age. It is a common misconception that if you are running Linux you do not need to concern yourselves with privacy and security issues. Every operating system has risks and vulnerabilities that can be exploited and leave you exposed.
In this article, you will learn about best practices that you can follow to avoid privacy risks and leaks.
-
This tutorial will show you how to record both your screen and audio with OBS Studio and save the file on your hard drive. Since the software is compatible with multiple operating systems, we included step-by-step instructions for each one. Keep reading to learn more about the fantastic free tool and its various screen recording settings.
How to Record Screen With OBS?
Since it’s open-source software, OBS Studio is entirely free for download. As mentioned, the program is compatible with different operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Mac. It’s an advanced tool that offers a wide range of customizing options. Also, OBS automatically saves the recorded files in a folder of your choice.
-
This particular reformatting task is one I've seen celebrated as easy-peasy with AWK. Do you want "Firstname Lastname" made into "Lastname, Firstname"? No problem...
-
Both DNF and APT (the package managers for Red Hat and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions) store cached information to ensure the process of installing software is much faster and reliable. With these caches in place, neither package manager has to download the information every time you attempt to update, upgrade or install software.
But, there are times when that cache information can become outdated or corrupted. When that happens, you might find DNF of APT doesn't function properly.
What do you do? You clean the cache, which will delete all of that information so you have a clean slate.
-
One of the nice firefox and Google chrome alternative for Linux is Vivaldi Browser. Lightspeed, integrated email client, multiple layout choices are some popular features of it. Here we will learn how to install the Vivaldi browser on Linux distros such as Debian, Ubuntu, Pop!OS, Linux Mint, RedHat, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Elementary OS, and more…
The interface of Vivaldi is also quite easy to handle. As we start, the welcome page will appear with an extremely tidy and usual tab view and the most important functions in the menu bar on the left. Bookmarks and quick selections can be created, managed, and clicked here. You can also access the quick selection when you open an empty tab. Also, open bookmarks, history views in the quick selection menu, and deletion of browser data individually or completely can be down from the left side panel.
-
Unlike a text file, you can't edit a PDF directly. There are multiple ways to generate PDF files using text. But what if you want to go the other way round and convert PDFs to text files?
Luckily, Linux allows you to easily modify these files from the terminal. This article will demonstrate how to convert a PDF file to a text document on Linux.
A study of the Linux kernel PCI subsystem with QEMU
The Linux PCI subsystem is one of the most significant subsystems of the Linux kernel. In this article, we introduce the usage of QEMU to emulate different PCI/PCIe configurations to help study the Linux PCI subsystem. This ability facilitates Linux administrators or developers, to study, debug and develop the Linux kernel, as it is much easier to customize the PCI/PCIe configuration with QEMU. For instance, in conjunction with SeaBIOS source code, it will be much easier to study PCI initialization and the probing process. In addition, it is also considerably faster to reboot a QEMU/KVM virtual machine compared to rebooting a baremetal server.
For all examples in this article the KVM virtual machine is running Oracle Linux 8, the virtual machine kernel version is 5.10.0, and the QEMU version is 5.2.0.
All examples run the boot disk (ol8.qcow2) as default IDE. Since the objective of this article is to study PCI/PCIe, we use virtio-scsi-pci HBA as an example and will not attach any SCSI LUN to the HBA. Please refer to our prior blog article for how to attach an SCSI LUN to virtio-scsi-pci HBA.
The article focuses on the usage of QEMU with PCI/PCIe. It does not cover any prerequisite knowledge on PCI/PCIe specifications.
-
This Raspberry Pi–powered replica runs all the original PDP-8 software with enough cycles left to double as a media server
-
Chrome OS is getting old-school cool with an upcoming productivity feature [Ed: Google is just mimicking GNU/Linux ('proper'), poorly. Just wipe ChromeOS and install a real distro. It would do far more than the malicious OS made by Google.]
Chrome OS has been steadily growing up over the years, with Linux and Android app support helping it to stray from its "just a browser" roots. Thanks to powerful multitasking features like virtual desks and window snapping, Google's operating system is a solid productivity choice for consumers and many professionals. To help you work even faster, Chrome OS will soon pick up a classic productivity feature that will give your Chromebook the old-school coolness you never thought you needed.
-
Welcome to the latest Register Debate in which writers discuss technology topics, and you – the reader – choose the winning argument. The format is simple: we propose a motion, the arguments for the motion will run this Monday and Wednesday, and the arguments against on Tuesday and Thursday.
During the week you can cast your vote on which side you support using the poll embedded below, choosing whether you're in favor or against the motion. The final score will be announced on Friday, revealing whether the for or against argument was most popular. It's up to our writers to convince you to vote for their side.
[...]
Even the early container efforts in Free BSD Jails and Solaris containers, which had a shared kernel and a collection of userland sandboxes – were too much.
At some point, thanks to the advent of VMware’s ESXi, XenSource’s Xen, Microsoft’s Hyper-V, and Red Hat’s KVM, server virtualization hypervisors and the VM as software distribution package became normal because it was relatively easy to explain and justify, even if VMs are a bit heavy in terms of server overhead.
All those monolithic applications running in the enterprise will have to die a slow death before VMs and hypervisors disappear from the datacenter, and the container platform security model has had to improve, too.
But the direction for the future seems clear. Some years ago, when Docker and Kubernetes were first gaining steam, we treated containers as a special kind of application running atop virtual machines, but now we are starting to treat VMs as a special kind of container running atop bare metal.
New applications will be written in new ways and with new tools, and they will be containerized because this is the easiest way to get the benefits of the microservices approach that the hyperscalers have demonstrated is the best way to build and deploy software.
-
The work around an IT platform can be separated into two types: work that adds value to the business and work that keeps the platform running. The aim of an IT operations team should be to maximize the amount of the former while minimizing the time and cost spent on the latter.
Work that keeps the IT platform running has many different names -- "keeping the lights on" is one -- but one term, toil, is growing in acceptance. The way to reduce toil is to adopt site reliability engineering (SRE).
-
Over the years, they have become expert at using open source tools and have built their foundation on the OpenZFS file system and the open source Linux-based Debian operating system. To handle data management and storage, for example, the team used ZFS-based file stores running on Debian-run servers with replication between sites. ZFS uses snapshots to track changes in the file system.
-
Goerzen’s written books about programming and operating systems and he’s developed multiple programs as Free Software. He’s been a volunteer developer for the Debian GNU/Linux operating system since the late 1990s.
-
Red Hat has announced new end-to-end Kubernetes-native decision management capabilities as part of the latest release of Red Hat Process Automation.
-
The Mindshare Committee held a face-to-face spread over two days, June 7th & 14th. We met for a total of four hours, spending half our time on discussion and half playing GeoGuessr. We discussed topics such as new logo swag and what we want to do at Nest. We also got a sneak peak at the Community Survey results. Another goal of the F2F was to actually see each others faces and spend a bit of time out of IRC hanging out with each other. In a pre-COVID world, we definitely would have met up a couple times already—we miss each other!
