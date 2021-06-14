IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Utilize LinuxONE as a platform to build open source technology Call for Code invites developers to build and contribute to sustainable, open source technology projects. Now, there is an opportunity for developers to use one of the world’s most reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective platforms – IBM LinuxONE – towards that end. While using the latest encryption technology, ultimate uptime, and the scalability of the IBM Z platform, LinuxONE can process your data efficiently and securely. Therefore, LinuxONE is a great choice to use for your Call for Code project. [...] IBM Hyper Protect Services are built on IBM LinuxONE technology running on IBM Cloud. These secure services offer technical assurance that only the authorized user — not even the cloud administrator — can see your data, personal information, or encryption keys. There are three services available:

How is the retail industry using enterprise open source? Been doing a lot of online shopping lately? There’s a good chance enterprise open source is helping to power your favorite retailer’s website, based on findings we published in The State of Enterprise Open Source report earlier this year. We conducted interviews with 1,250 IT leaders worldwide to get a picture of how, where and why they use enterprise open source. They did not know the survey was sponsored by Red Hat and were not necessarily Red Hat customers.

The evolution of SDN: What service mesh offers telco In the previous post we took a look at the evolution of Software Defined Networking (SDN) and the role it plays for communication service providers. We explored all the way up to the virtualization of network infrastructure, OpenStack, Open vSwitch (OVS) and more. In this post we're going to look at networking, containers and container orchestration. Containers are not new. Depending on how you define "containers" they can date back to 2008 for LXC, or even further back if you consider things like Solaris Zones or good old-fashioned chroots a container. Containers are a way of isolating processes and applications from the rest of the system, therefore they are "contained" by a number of mechanisms we won't try to go into in this post. "What's a Linux container?" is a good read if you want to know more about the history, the technologies and the state of the art.

Vim vs. Nano vs. Emacs: Three sysadmins weigh in | Enable Sysadmin Three editors. Three experts. Which Linux text editor is right for you?

today's howtos Wielding Chef for system automation in Linux - Linux Concept The last automation framework we will explore is Chef. Chef is a slightly more hands-on and development-oriented automation framework than the previous ones, but powerful nonetheless. It has commercial backing by the similarly named company Chef.

13 Important Privacy and Security Settings in Ubuntu Linux Everybody should be concerned about their privacy and security in this day and age. It is a common misconception that if you are running Linux you do not need to concern yourselves with privacy and security issues. Every operating system has risks and vulnerabilities that can be exploited and leave you exposed. In this article, you will learn about best practices that you can follow to avoid privacy risks and leaks.

How To Record the Screen with OBS This tutorial will show you how to record both your screen and audio with OBS Studio and save the file on your hard drive. Since the software is compatible with multiple operating systems, we included step-by-step instructions for each one. Keep reading to learn more about the fantastic free tool and its various screen recording settings. How to Record Screen With OBS? Since it’s open-source software, OBS Studio is entirely free for download. As mentioned, the program is compatible with different operating systems, including Windows, Linux, and Mac. It’s an advanced tool that offers a wide range of customizing options. Also, OBS automatically saves the recorded files in a folder of your choice.

"Firstname Lastname" to "Lastname, Firstname", with complications This particular reformatting task is one I've seen celebrated as easy-peasy with AWK. Do you want "Firstname Lastname" made into "Lastname, Firstname"? No problem...

Linux 101: How to clean the DNF and APT caches - TechRepublic Both DNF and APT (the package managers for Red Hat and Ubuntu-based Linux distributions) store cached information to ensure the process of installing software is much faster and reliable. With these caches in place, neither package manager has to download the information every time you attempt to update, upgrade or install software. But, there are times when that cache information can become outdated or corrupted. When that happens, you might find DNF of APT doesn't function properly. What do you do? You clean the cache, which will delete all of that information so you have a clean slate.

Install Vivaldi Browser for Linux Distros - Linux Shout One of the nice firefox and Google chrome alternative for Linux is Vivaldi Browser. Lightspeed, integrated email client, multiple layout choices are some popular features of it. Here we will learn how to install the Vivaldi browser on Linux distros such as Debian, Ubuntu, Pop!OS, Linux Mint, RedHat, CentOS, AlmaLinux, Elementary OS, and more… The interface of Vivaldi is also quite easy to handle. As we start, the welcome page will appear with an extremely tidy and usual tab view and the most important functions in the menu bar on the left. Bookmarks and quick selections can be created, managed, and clicked here. You can also access the quick selection when you open an empty tab. Also, open bookmarks, history views in the quick selection menu, and deletion of browser data individually or completely can be down from the left side panel.

How to Convert a PDF File to Text Document on Linux Unlike a text file, you can't edit a PDF directly. There are multiple ways to generate PDF files using text. But what if you want to go the other way round and convert PDFs to text files? Luckily, Linux allows you to easily modify these files from the terminal. This article will demonstrate how to convert a PDF file to a text document on Linux.