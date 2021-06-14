Language Selection

Emulate the Atari ST home computer with Linux

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 23rd of June 2021 11:51:28 AM
Software
OSS

Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer.

Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user.

Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.

Brave Search Engine Opens For Beta Testing

Search engines are the front page of the Internet. This is where internet users get most of the content including articles, tutorials, courses, and videos. You probably landed on this article from one of many search engines as well.

Rocky Linux 8.4 is here As First Stable Version. Release Recap and Download Details.

The Rocky Linux team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 8.4 (Green Obsidian) stable as a CentOS replacement. We wrap up this very first release in this post.

Ubuntu 21.04 Users Get Major Kernel Security Update, 17 Vulnerabilities Patched

The new Linux kernel security patch is here about a month and a half after Ubuntu 21.04's first kernel update and fixes no less than seven security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-24586, CVE-2020-24587, CVE-2020-24588, CVE-2020-26139, CVE-2020-26141, CVE-2020-26145, CVE-2020-26147) discovered by Mathy Vanhoef in Linux kernel's Wi-Fi implementation, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to inject packets, decrypt fragments, exfiltrate selected fragments, expose sensitive information or cause a denial of service (system crash). The new Ubuntu 21.04 kernel update also patches a race condition (CVE-2021-32399) and a use-after-free flaw (CVE-2021-33034) discovered in Linux kernel's Bluetooth subsystem and Bluetooth HCI driver respectively. These issues could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Ubuntu in the wild – 22nd of June

    The Ubuntu in the wild blog post ropes in the latest highlights about Ubuntu and Canonical around the world on a bi-weekly basis. It is a summary of all the things that made us feel proud to be part of this journey. What do you think of it?

  • A Perfect Partnership: SUSE Wins HPE Global Technology Partner of the Year 2021 [Ed: "Scratch my back and I will scratch yours"-type marketing and shallow endorsements]

    We are delighted to announce that SUSE has won the Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) Global Technology Partner of the Year 2021 Award! This award from HPE is an acknowledgement of our evolving partnership to help joint customers on their digital transformation journeys from monolithic infrastructure to a scalable, open-source foundation that will support them both now and in the future. In a longstanding partnership that has spanned more than 25 years, we have jointly delivered secure Linux, container management and a range of market-leading enterprise solutions to enterprises.

  • TI10: The International for Dota 2 may not happen in Sweden now as it's not elite enough | GamingOnLinux

    The saga continues for the major upcoming Dota 2 tournament TI10: The International, with it now switching countries due to Sweden not accepting it. Delayed a while now thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, Valve had been working closely with Stockholm Live and Visit Stockholm who seemed to repeatedly assure Valve it would qualify and get the same exemptions as "other elite sporting events there received". Sadly, that's not been the case.

  • How to install LeoCAD on Deepin 20.2

    In this video, we are looking at how to install LeoCAD on Deepin 20.2.

  • Creating an app with QML: a heater control

    Last week I took the ICS course "Building an Embedded Application with Qt" and now it's time to put the gained knowledge into action. I decided to create an application to (simulate?) a heater control. Why? Because I have a very basic one at home, and I always dreamed of getting something better. So time to implement it.

  • Lisandro Damián Nicanor Pérez Meyer: Firsts steps into QML

    After years of using and maintaining Qt there was a piece of the SDK that I never got to use as a developer: QML. Thanks to ICS I've took the free (in the sense of cost) QML Programming — Fundamentals and Beyond. It consists of seven sessions, which can be easily done in a few days. I did them all in 4 days, but with enough time available you can do them even faster. Of course some previous knowledge of Qt comes handy.

  • Open Source 3D CAD Software for GNU Linux for 3D Printer Models

    OpenSCAD is a software for creating solid 3D CAD objects. It is free software and available for Linux/UNIX, MS Windows and Mac OS X. Unlike most free software for creating 3D models (such as the famous application Blender), OpenSCAD focuses on the CAD aspects rather than the artistic aspects of 3D modeling. Thus this might be the application you are looking for when you are planning to create 3D models of machine parts but probably not the tool for creating computer-animated movies. OpenSCAD is not an interactive modeler. Instead it is more like a 3D-compiler that reads a script file that describes the object and renders the 3D model from this script file (see examples below). This gives you, the designer, complete control over the modeling process and enables you to easily change any step in the modeling process or make designs that are defined by configurable parameters.

  • The Best of Both OSs | LINUX Unplugged 411

    Is it possible to have Arch’s best feature on other Linux distros? We attempt it and report our findings. Plus our reaction to NVIDIA’s beta Wayland support–is this the milestone we’ve been waiting for?

