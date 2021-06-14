Android Leftovers

Left 4 Dead 2 Vulkan Performance With Radeon Graphics On Linux

Last week Valve introduced Vulkan rendering support for Left 4 Dead 2. The L4D2 Vulkan support is similar to that of Portal 2 where DXVK is being leveraged for translating the Direct3D calls to Vulkan rather than relying on their OpenGL translations. For those wondering what this means for L4D2 performance on Linux with modern GPUs, here are some benchmarks of Left 4 Dead 2 when testing the OpenGL and Vulkan rendering options. For those curious about the Left 4 Dead 2 Vulkan performance I ran some benchmarks on Ubuntu 21.04 with a few Radeon GPUs (RX Vega 56, RX 5500 XT, RX 5600 XT, RX 6700 XT, RX 6800, and RX 6800 XT) when using the game's OpenGL and Vulkan rendering options. Mesa 21.2-devel via the Oibaf PPA and Linux 5.13 Git provided the very latest open-source AMD Radeon graphics driver support.

Emulate the Atari ST home computer with Linux

Emulation is the practice of using a program (called an emulator) on a PC to mimic the behaviour of a home computer or a video game console, in order to play (usually retro) games on a computer. Home computers were a class of microcomputers that entered the market in 1977 and became common during the 1980s. They were marketed to consumers as affordable and accessible computers that, for the first time, were intended for the use of a single non-technical user. Back in the 1980s, home computers came to the forefront of teenagers’ minds. Specifically, the Amiga, ZX Spectrum, and Atari ST were extremely popular. They were hugely popular home computers targeted heavily towards games, but they also ran other types of software.