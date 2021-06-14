Android Leftovers
-
New Android Messages Update Brings Encryption—But With Limits
-
Google expands general availability of device management service Android Enterprise Essentials - SiliconANGLE
-
Google Chat gets new search filters for Android app - Android Community
-
Google Faces Antitrust Probe From CCI Over Abusing Android in Smart TV Market | Technology News
-
itel Likely To Launch 4K Android TVs in India Next Month: Report
-
If you buy an Android smartwatch on Prime Day, it needs to be this one | Android Central
-
Android Enterprise Essentials expands to support SMBs in more countries - SlashGear
-
SAP, Nokia & many others use Android smartphones from Nokia Mobile for powering their workforce | Nokiapoweruser
-
Why android is the OS of choice for emergency services | TechRadar
-
Android 12's Material You theming system has been recreated by a developer
-
How to Quickly Disable Camera or Mic Access in Android 12 | Beebom
-
How to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android in 2021: File size, system requirements, download link, and more revealed
-
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S Review: Cheap Android smartphone is water- and dust-proof - NotebookCheck.net Reviews
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 550 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Brave Search Engine Opens For Beta Testing
Search engines are the front page of the Internet. This is where internet users get most of the content including articles, tutorials, courses, and videos. You probably landed on this article from one of many search engines as well.
Rocky Linux 8.4 is here As First Stable Version. Release Recap and Download Details.
The Rocky Linux team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 8.4 (Green Obsidian) stable as a CentOS replacement. We wrap up this very first release in this post.
Ubuntu 21.04 Users Get Major Kernel Security Update, 17 Vulnerabilities Patched
The new Linux kernel security patch is here about a month and a half after Ubuntu 21.04’s first kernel update and fixes no less than seven security vulnerabilities (CVE-2020-24586, CVE-2020-24587, CVE-2020-24588, CVE-2020-26139, CVE-2020-26141, CVE-2020-26145, CVE-2020-26147) discovered by Mathy Vanhoef in Linux kernel’s Wi-Fi implementation, which could allow a physically proximate attacker to inject packets, decrypt fragments, exfiltrate selected fragments, expose sensitive information or cause a denial of service (system crash). The new Ubuntu 21.04 kernel update also patches a race condition (CVE-2021-32399) and a use-after-free flaw (CVE-2021-33034) discovered in Linux kernel’s Bluetooth subsystem and Bluetooth HCI driver respectively. These issues could allow a local attacker to cause a denial of service (system crash) or execute arbitrary code.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 13 min ago
9 hours 10 min ago
9 hours 12 min ago
13 hours 51 min ago
15 hours 10 min ago
15 hours 27 min ago
15 hours 28 min ago
15 hours 30 min ago
15 hours 56 min ago
16 hours 2 min ago