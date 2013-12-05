Language Selection

Canonical launches Blender LTS support

OSS
Ubuntu

Blender has partnered with Canonical to offer enterprise-grade support for the Blender LTS application suite.

Blender is the free and open-source 3D creation suite for artists and media production experts. Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, provides professional enterprise support and long term security maintenance for open-source software. Working together, the two organizations now offer a support path for teams and studios as Blender rolls out their LTS model focused on users at the enterprise level.

“It’s a privilege to support Blender and the fantastic work of this remarkable community, its founders and leaders. Today’s announcement strengthens Blender with full-service Canonical support and long term security maintenance, and delivers the level of assurance that professional Blender content creators need, in partnership with the Blender Foundation” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

Canonical Partners With Blender Around Paid LTS Application Support

Android Leftovers

Stable Kernels: 5.12.13, 5.10.46, and 5.4.128

I'm announcing the release of the 5.12.13 kernel.

All users of the 5.12 kernel series must upgrade.

The updated 5.12.y git tree can be found at:
	git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.12.y
and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser:
	https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h
Linux 5.10.46 Linux 5.4.128

Android Leftovers

