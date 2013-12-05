Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Wednesday 23rd of June 2021 03:24:58 PM

Blender has partnered with Canonical to offer enterprise-grade support for the Blender LTS application suite.

Blender is the free and open-source 3D creation suite for artists and media production experts. Canonical, the company behind Ubuntu, provides professional enterprise support and long term security maintenance for open-source software. Working together, the two organizations now offer a support path for teams and studios as Blender rolls out their LTS model focused on users at the enterprise level.

“It’s a privilege to support Blender and the fantastic work of this remarkable community, its founders and leaders. Today’s announcement strengthens Blender with full-service Canonical support and long term security maintenance, and delivers the level of assurance that professional Blender content creators need, in partnership with the Blender Foundation” said Mark Shuttleworth, CEO of Canonical.

