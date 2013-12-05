Games: Plot of the Druid: Nightwatch, Valve, and Lots More
-
Magical comedy point & click adventure Plot of the Druid is up on Kickstarter | GamingOnLinux
After a promising prologue demo a while ago with Plot of the Druid: Nightwatch, the full experience with Plot of the Druid that will support Linux is up on Kickstarter.
Inspired, as many are, by classic LucasArts and Sierra games you can expect a modernised adventure that the developer says will be full of humour, magic and shapeshifting. The developer says to think of it like "Simon the Sorcerer meets Rincewind with a Monkey Island vibe". Instead of the usual push, pull and pick up options Plot of the Druid is a little on the weirder side with shapeshifting, opening up more optionals like sniff, scratch and climb and according to the plan some areas will need animals that can see better in the dark or have better hearing.
-
The itch.io Summer Sale is now live
Ready to pick up something weird and a little unknown? Or a couple of the top indie gems available on itch.io? Now is your chance as their Summer Sale has gone live.
itch might not have some of the most popular games around, or AA/AAA games but it is easily one of the most developer-friendly stores around. You can find some really fantastic stuff on there and they even have a cross-platform open source client to keep it all up to date.
-
Hello Engineer is out as a Stadia exclusive with State Share, Madden NFL 22 pre-order | GamingOnLinux
It's been a little while since we talked about Stadia so it's time for another round-up of things happening for Google's cloud gaming service.
Firstly, we did mention earlier this month that Stadia was getting the popular Rainbow Six Siege was launching on Stadia. We also know now that it's going to be cross-platform between Stadia, Windows and Amazon Luna which is good news for Stadia players since they will actually be plenty of people to join up with.
Recently it was also announced that Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm will be arriving on Stadia on September 30, plus both titles will be free to claim for subscribers of the optional Stadia Pro subscription. Even before that though, Life is Strange: True Colors will be launching for Stadia on September 10.
-
Valve releases a Team Fortress 2 update that helps somewhat against bots
It seems Valve has not forgotten Team Fortress 2 exists and a fresh update is out now, which pulls in some new security measures and the Summer 2021 Cosmetic Case.
TF2 has struggled for a long time now against bots. They've been going wild, ruining games, putting vulgar things in text and voice chat, changing their names to terrible things and plenty more. At times Valve has slowed them down but it's never long before the bots are updated to overcome the new measures.
-
Rail network management sim Rail Route is now out in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
If you think you have what it takes to build and manage a connect network of rail tracks, Rail Route is a game you might want to go and take a look at.
Unlike the much bigger and more graphically impressive tycoon sims like Transport Network and Railway Empire, here it's not about getting resources around. Rail Route pulls things back to the basic level of working with railway network lines and the management that comes along with it - the art of dispatching trains and getting them around on time. It's almost like the Factorio of rail simulation. You constantly expand as you accept new contracts and build up an ever more complicated series of lines along with plenty of automation.
-
The absolutely wonderful shape-building factory game 'shapez.io' has a Puzzle DLC out
Out now is the Puzzle DLC for shapez.io, a wonderful Factorio-like game about slicing up shapes to make new shapes.
-
Run Prop, Run! is a fresh take on the Prop Hunt idea now in Early Access | GamingOnLinux
Prop Hunt is a game mode that has been popularised in many mods for many games and now it's a whole game. Run Prop, Run! from PlayTogether Studio has entered Early Access.
Have you played the classic kids game hide and seek? Okay, so you know the basics. One person is "it", the others hide. When caught, you help find everyone else. Here though, the hiders disguise themselves as various objects around the world. Run Prop, Run! takes it a little step further adding in platforming, ability skills and some pretty wacky game rules.
-
