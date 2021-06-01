Security Leftovers and Proprietary Software
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (kernel and linux-4.19), Fedora (tor), Oracle (rh-postgresql10-postgresql), Red Hat (kernel), SUSE (ansible, apache2, dovecot23, OpenEXR, ovmf, and wireshark), and Ubuntu (linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.4, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.4, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.4, linux-gke, linux-gke-5.4, linux-gkeop, linux-gkeop-5.4, linux-hwe-5.4, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.4, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-5.8, linux-azure, linux-azure-5.8, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-5.8, linux-hwe-5.8, linux-kvm, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-5.8, linux-raspi, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-dell300x, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-oracle, linux-raspi2, linux-snapdragon, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-gcp, linux-oracle, linux-raspi, linux-hwe, linux-gke-5.3, linux-raspi2-5.3, linux-oem-5.10, and thunderbird).
Success at Apache: Security in Practice
This post is about the Apache Software Foundation's Security process and security mindset of the Apache Software project’s PMC put to the best use in practice. From this post you can learn why security practices we apply at our projects are important and how they work when they are applied correctly and when the right security-driven mindset is applied by the PMCs but also how important it is for the users of the Apache Software Foundation projects to keep their software updated - including latest security fixes.
The idea of this article was triggered by a recent blog post of the security researcher Ian Caroll that has earned USD 13.000 on bug bounties by simply following up the results of Apache Security process applied by the Apache Airflow PMC. This saved quite a few businesses a lot of trouble, but it was only possible due to the foundations laid down by the ASF and the PMC of the project.
Here is what Ian Caroll has to say about it: “This issue was a great example of how ASF's transparent way of fixing and disclosing vulnerabilities worked to protect users of their software, and gave many organizations a wake-up call on ensuring they upgrade and protect their open-source software.”
The 10 best IP scanner tools for network management
When talking about network scanning tools, we refer to software that identifies and tries to solve various loopholes in our networks. Furthermore, it plays a significant role by safeguarding you from dangerous habits that may threaten the entire system. These devices provide the user with a diverse way to help secure their computer networks.
Regarding safeguarding we talked about earlier, it denotes preventing someone who manages a wide range of computers and other devices from network vulnerability. When handling a lot of stuff, you probably have many IP addresses to keep track of, making it critical to have reliable IP address scanning and network management tools.
With the help of these IP scanner tools, you can keep track of all the addresses on your network. In addition to that, you will have an easy time ensuring that all your devices are connected successfully. This also makes it easy for you to troubleshoot any arising conflicts in the network.
There are various types of IP scanning tools that aid in providing a database of your IPs. This is a vital aspect to IP address managers as they ease their tracking job.
Unpatched Linux Marketplace Bugs Allow Wormable Attacks, Drive-By RCE [Ed: Overstating risk and blaming on "Linux" something that has nothing whatsoever to do with it. How typical...]
A pair of zero-days affecting Pling-based marketplaces could allow for some ugly attacks on unsuspecting Linux enthusiasts — with no patches in sight.
An unpatched stored cross-site-scripting (XSS) security vulnerability affecting Linux marketplaces could allow unchecked, wormable supply-chain attacks, researchers have found.
DarkRadiation Ransomware: Linux, Docker Cloud Containers Are At Risk of Being Infected--What Exactly Happens in Your System? [Ed: Blaming "Linux" for people installing malicious stuff on their systems]
The strain which is known as "DarkRadiation" has been seen as well on the popular chatting app Telegram.
Call Center Software Firm Aircall Tops $1 Billion Valuation
Aircall operates in Europe and the U.S., and also now has an office in Sydney. About half of the company’s revenue is generated in Europe.
[Attacker] allegedly tried to poison San Francisco Bay Area water supply [iophk: Windows TCO]
The attack took place on Jan. 15 and involved the person gaining access to the water treatment plant network by using a former employee’s TeamViewer account credentials. Having gained access to the plant, the person then deleted programs that the water plant uses to treat drinking water.
According to a confidential report compiled by the Northern California Regional Intelligence Center and seen by NBC, the [crack] was not discovered until the following day. The facility subsequently changed its passwords and reinstalled the programs. “No failures were reported as a result of this incident and no individuals in the city reported illness from water-related failures,” the report noted.
Nokia to deploy 5G SA Core for DISH in public cloud with AWS
As per an official statement, Nokia is providing its voice core, cloud packet core, subscriber data management, device management, and NetGuard network security, as well as end-to-end security services for DISH to help the latter deliver new 5G-era services while enabling it to manage its network with near zero-touch automation, and ensuring adherence to Service Level Agreements compliant to DISH Service-Based Architecture (SBA).
Olimex has released its first STM32MP1 SoC-based boards: The STMP15X-SOM SoM and the STMP1(A13)-EVB eval board. The eval board functions as a carrier for the STMP15X-SOM or Olimex’s earlier A13-based SoM. Bulgaria-based Olimex, best known for its open spec OLinuXino SBCs, has announced the availability of its first boards based on STMicroelectonics’ STM32MP1 dual-core Arm Cortex-A7/M4 SoC. The STMP15X-SOM is a system-on-module (SoM) offered in variety STM32MP1 SoC flavors and temperature ranges. The STMP1(A13)-EVB is an evaluation board that acts as a carrier for the STM15X-SOM and Olimex’s Allwinner A13 SoM.
6 Best Raspberry Pi Alternatives For IoT Development
Raspberry Pi is a good starting point whenever you want to build an app, device, or project for the IoT marketplace,. This credit card-sized device has changed the very concept of personal computing, and supports prototyping of every kind of new developer idea. It does have a few limitations though. Despite the excellent specs of Raspberry Pi 4, the single-board computer lacks important capabilities as an embedded engineering device. If you want higher performance, you need a device with far superior specs that won’t suffer Pi’s problems of overheating, lower memory, and unsuitability for industrial applications. Since so much of DIY syllabus is oriented towards Raspberry Pi, you should seek a close enough alternative when it’s time for you to “scale up”. We have listed some of these best alternatives which will give you a familiar feel to Raspberry Pi but with higher performance and more ruggedness.
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
today's leftovers
