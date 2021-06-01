Olimex ships SoM and eval board based on STM32MP1
Olimex has released its first STM32MP1 SoC-based boards: The STMP15X-SOM SoM and the STMP1(A13)-EVB eval board. The eval board functions as a carrier for the STMP15X-SOM or Olimex’s earlier A13-based SoM.
Bulgaria-based Olimex, best known for its open spec OLinuXino SBCs, has announced the availability of its first boards based on STMicroelectonics’ STM32MP1 dual-core Arm Cortex-A7/M4 SoC. The STMP15X-SOM is a system-on-module (SoM) offered in variety STM32MP1 SoC flavors and temperature ranges. The STMP1(A13)-EVB is an evaluation board that acts as a carrier for the STM15X-SOM and Olimex’s Allwinner A13 SoM.
6 Best Raspberry Pi Alternatives For IoT Development
Raspberry Pi is a good starting point whenever you want to build an app, device, or project for the IoT marketplace,. This credit card-sized device has changed the very concept of personal computing, and supports prototyping of every kind of new developer idea. It does have a few limitations though.
Despite the excellent specs of Raspberry Pi 4, the single-board computer lacks important capabilities as an embedded engineering device. If you want higher performance, you need a device with far superior specs that won’t suffer Pi’s problems of overheating, lower memory, and unsuitability for industrial applications.
Since so much of DIY syllabus is oriented towards Raspberry Pi, you should seek a close enough alternative when it’s time for you to “scale up”. We have listed some of these best alternatives which will give you a familiar feel to Raspberry Pi but with higher performance and more ruggedness.
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
KDE plasma desktop packages have been updated to 5.22.2.1 and shipped to the software repository. This update provides small but important bug fixes for the KDE desktop.
After the coding period officialy began. I started the basic implementation for Pin Reference Image & Integrate Crop in Krita.
I started addting the options in the UI file for both of these features . And then integrated the options with current reference image and layer .So the UI options will switch the visibility and the crop decorations with the active selections and vice versa too . These were implemented in Krita for some tools so i could take inspiration from them . After these Dmitry suggested to use the shape clipping functionality for cropping reference so the rendering part is already taken care of. That’s a huge help .
The first thing I need to implement music-syncing functionality in Pitivi is a piece of software capable of analysing a given audio track and returning some kind of information about its beat timing.
In parts 1 and 2 of the series we looked at how different groups inside the GNOME community work together to get things done. In this post we’ll look at what that means for people wanting to push for their personal agenda, e.g. getting a specific feature implemented or bug fixed.
Implicit in the theoretical question how power works in GNOME is often a more practical one: How can I get access to it? How can I exercise power to get something I want?
At a high level that’s very easy to answer: You either do the work yourself, or you convince someone else to do it.
today's leftovers
At least once every week we are reminded about the false accusations against one of Debian's former administrators in the Google Summer of Code (GSoC). It is time to look at the facts.
The allegations relate to the Debian GSoC 2018 program. The list of selected interns is here. There are three women on the list. All three women are from Kosova. All three women were invited to DebConf18 in Taiwan. They were all invited back again for DebConf19 in Brazil. They received cash from Google, training, significant travel and accommodation benefits, references and improvements to their career prospects.
The administrator/mentor who was wrongly accused received an email on 13 June 2018 denying his request for travel funding to attend DebConf 18. He did not attend DebConf18. He did not attend DebConf19. As he was not there, it is impossible for him to be implicated in some of the allegations. The refusal to fund his travel appears unreasonable given the effort mentors put into GSoC every year.
Let's look at the stories of the three women.
Elena Gjevukaj was married during GSoC 2018. The wedding was shortly before her travel to Taiwan. It seems unlikely that she had a romantic interest in any of the mentors. Here is a wedding photo. It is incredibly cruel to this woman and her husband to suggest that she might have been party to any other relationship. We congratulate them on their marriage and wish them a happy future together.
Over the past few years, it has become clear that OpenPGP is a major disappointment for repository signing, the interfaces around being the cause for multiple security vulnerabilities; and limited development speed and deprecation of algorithms and key sizes causing uncertainty about long term safety of LTS releases.
This document outlines a new approach to signing repositories. For the time being, one algorithm is being used: Ed25519 with SHA512, also used by signify-openbsd, minisign, and OpenSSH (ssh-ed25519).
And than Covid came to the Netherlands, and we were forced to change our ways. We could no longer meet at the physical NLLGG location. There was an online NLLGG session we joined, but as expected the main focus was on the Linux users there and not on our overlapping FSFE group. Eventually in the autumn we just tried our luck with an online session of our own. Luckily the FSFE had just launched their conference server based on BigBlueButton, so the required freedom-respecting infrastructure was already in place. We held our first meeting on the 28th of October 2020, which we announced on the FSFE website, on our XMPP group and on the Netherlands mailinglist (contact details on our BNL wiki page).
The first meeting was a bit rough. As can be expected with the hotchpotch of computer setups, there were various issues with audio and webcams. Still we had a nice meeting of about 1,5 hours to discuss various topics that were keeping our minds occupied. With everybody locked up at home, it was a welcome change to chat to the people with similar interest you would normally only meet by going to a conference or other community event. The format of the meeting was very much the same as at the booth, just to have a relaxed group conversation on free software related issues.
We kept on doing the online meetings by just scheduling another one at the end of the meeting. We recently had our 9th online get-together already. The attendance varies somewhere between the 5 and 9 persons. In the mean time we have settled on the 3rd Wednesday of the month, so it has be come a regular thing with a regular attendance. Every meeting is somewhat of a surprise, because you just don’t know exactly what it will bring. Some new people might join, there might be some new and interesting subjects being tabled, and there could be a strong collaboration on an opportunity. The last meeting we started compiling a list of topics beforehand on an etherpad, so we can make an explicit decision which topics to spend time discussing.
According to Mike Dolan, GM and Senior Vice President of Strategic Programs at the Linux Foundation, “the Linux kernel follows a model where Linus [Torvalds] oversees the final release details, but nearly all decisions are actually made by the respective subsystem maintainers, or subsystem group maintainers. All projects are inclusive, meaning anyone can contribute and participate in the technical community.”
We're excited to announce that Teckids e.V. is joining OSI as an Affiliate Member. Teckids is an educational organisation based in Germany that focuses on providing Free Software resources and tools for students and educators. Teckids involves children and young people at all levels — from workshop preparation to website management, social media and the charity’s board. Teckids also holds events and workshops to raise awareness for teamwork and democracy.
[...]
Dominik George from Teckids e.V. says, “We look forward to continuing to raise the profile of Free Software in education and hope to make more connections with the international FOSS community through our Affiliate relationship with OSI.” Benedict Suska from Teckids e.V. says, "Our goal is to create a network of stakeholders, companies, teachers and studenta that bring Free Software into education under common standards. Through our membership in OSI, we hope to have strong partners in the FOSS community at our side to help us fulfil our mission."
iXsystems has announced the general availability of TrueCommand 2.0, the second major release of the single-pane-of-glass management system that simplifies the monitoring and control of fleets of systems running TrueNAS CORE, Enterprise, or SCALE.
In our Innards section, we updated the livestream setup, so we’ll chat about that and the accessories to go along with
And finally, the feedback and a couple suggestions
