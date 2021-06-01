6 Best Raspberry Pi Alternatives For IoT Development
Raspberry Pi is a good starting point whenever you want to build an app, device, or project for the IoT marketplace,. This credit card-sized device has changed the very concept of personal computing, and supports prototyping of every kind of new developer idea. It does have a few limitations though.
Despite the excellent specs of Raspberry Pi 4, the single-board computer lacks important capabilities as an embedded engineering device. If you want higher performance, you need a device with far superior specs that won’t suffer Pi’s problems of overheating, lower memory, and unsuitability for industrial applications.
Since so much of DIY syllabus is oriented towards Raspberry Pi, you should seek a close enough alternative when it’s time for you to “scale up”. We have listed some of these best alternatives which will give you a familiar feel to Raspberry Pi but with higher performance and more ruggedness.
Olimex ships SoM and eval board based on STM32MP1
Olimex has released its first STM32MP1 SoC-based boards: The STMP15X-SOM SoM and the STMP1(A13)-EVB eval board. The eval board functions as a carrier for the STMP15X-SOM or Olimex’s earlier A13-based SoM. Bulgaria-based Olimex, best known for its open spec OLinuXino SBCs, has announced the availability of its first boards based on STMicroelectonics’ STM32MP1 dual-core Arm Cortex-A7/M4 SoC. The STMP15X-SOM is a system-on-module (SoM) offered in variety STM32MP1 SoC flavors and temperature ranges. The STMP1(A13)-EVB is an evaluation board that acts as a carrier for the STM15X-SOM and Olimex’s Allwinner A13 SoM.
6 Best Raspberry Pi Alternatives For IoT Development
