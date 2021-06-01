today's howtos
How To Install Askbot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Askbot on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, AskBot is an open-source question-and-answer forum written in Django and Python. It provides features similar to StackOverflow, including a karma-based system, voting, and content moderation. Currently, it is used by open-source projects like Fedora and LibreOffice.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Askbot on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Install and Use Duf Disk Monitoring Tool on Ubuntu 20.04
Duf also called "Disk Usage Free utility" is a free and open-source tool written in Golang. It is used to display disk usage of the system in a tabular format. It is an alternative to the df command and it can be installed on Linux, BSD, Windows, and macOS. It also displays the disk usage details in the JSON output.
In this post, we will show you how to monitor disk usage with the Duf utility on Ubuntu 20.04.
Linux tee command explained (with examples)
When you run basic commands on the terminal the output is usually printed to the terminal i.e standard out. But what if you could also save the output in a file as well as print it out to standard out? This is what the tee command does. The Linux tee command reads from stdin ( standard input ) and then writes to stdout ( standard output ) as well as to a file or multiple files.
How to Filter or Disable Blue Light on Ubuntu
For most of our waking days, we are surrounded by screens. While it's not a big problem in itself, staring at screens well into the evening can result in a disturbance of the natural sleep cycle, which in turn, can result in health risks like insomnia, daytime fatigue, and more. The culprit behind this is the blue light emitted by these screens.
This makes it pertinent that we remove, or, at the very least, filter the blue light from our screens. There are both manual and automated ways to disable the blue light on your Ubuntu system.
How to Install FreeIPA on AlmaLinux or Rocky 8 - Linux Shout
FreeIPA stands for Free Identity, Policy, Audit and it is an open-source identity management solution based on an LDAP directory and Kerberos with optional components such as DNS server, certification authority, and more. It can manage a domain with users, computers, policies, and trust relationships. Isn’t it sounds like Microsoft Active Directory? Yes, it is exactly what it is all about. FreeIPA can also set up a forest-to-forest trust with existing Active Directory forests and even live in a DNS zone below a zone managed by Active Directory, as long as they do not overlap. It consists of a web interface and command-line administration tools.
How to run Linux on an iPad
Do you use an Apple iPad as your primary mobile computer? Wish you could run Linux on it for development purposes or other stuff? It turns out, with a bit of work, it is possible to run Linux on an iPad via virtualization. Here’s how to set it up.
How to access a remote Linux computer from an iPad
Those who are Linux users who also happen to own an iPad may be wondering how they can access a remote Linux computer from it. Despite it being a mobile device, it is possible. In this guide, we’ll show you how.
Olimex ships SoM and eval board based on STM32MP1
Olimex has released its first STM32MP1 SoC-based boards: The STMP15X-SOM SoM and the STMP1(A13)-EVB eval board. The eval board functions as a carrier for the STMP15X-SOM or Olimex’s earlier A13-based SoM. Bulgaria-based Olimex, best known for its open spec OLinuXino SBCs, has announced the availability of its first boards based on STMicroelectonics’ STM32MP1 dual-core Arm Cortex-A7/M4 SoC. The STMP15X-SOM is a system-on-module (SoM) offered in variety STM32MP1 SoC flavors and temperature ranges. The STMP1(A13)-EVB is an evaluation board that acts as a carrier for the STM15X-SOM and Olimex’s Allwinner A13 SoM.
6 Best Raspberry Pi Alternatives For IoT Development
Raspberry Pi is a good starting point whenever you want to build an app, device, or project for the IoT marketplace,. This credit card-sized device has changed the very concept of personal computing, and supports prototyping of every kind of new developer idea. It does have a few limitations though. Despite the excellent specs of Raspberry Pi 4, the single-board computer lacks important capabilities as an embedded engineering device. If you want higher performance, you need a device with far superior specs that won’t suffer Pi’s problems of overheating, lower memory, and unsuitability for industrial applications. Since so much of DIY syllabus is oriented towards Raspberry Pi, you should seek a close enough alternative when it’s time for you to “scale up”. We have listed some of these best alternatives which will give you a familiar feel to Raspberry Pi but with higher performance and more ruggedness.
