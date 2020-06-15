Audiocasts/Shows: Native Linux Gaming, Brave Search Engine, and KDE Neon's Jonathan Riddell
Native Linux Gaming Doesn't Matter Anymore
Gaming on Linux is amazing and it's so amazing that native Linux binaries no longer need to exist because of how well the translation layers like Proton and Wine actually work now
The Brave Search Engine. Will This Be The Google Killer?
Brave's new search engine recently had it's public launch. Brave, the makers of the Brave Browser, aim to provide a truly privacy-focused search engine that serves independent results rather than pulling from Google or Bing.
FLOSS Weekly 635: KDE Neon - Jonathan Riddell
Jonathan Riddell, who created and leads KDE Neon, gives Doc Searls and Simon Phipps the fascinating backstory of the project and what makes it distinctive. Here's a clue, it was inspired by surfing. The conversation also ranges across the past and future of Linux on desktops and laptops, KDE's Akademy, OpenUK and its awards and much more.
