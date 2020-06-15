today's leftovers
-
Daniel Almeida: Adding VP9 and MPEG2 stateless support in v4l2codecs for GStreamer
Earlier this year, from January to April 2021, I worked on adding support for stateless decoders for GStreamer as part of a multimedia internship at Collabora. The following is a recap about the completed work.
-
There's no 'Skype' in Teams: Microsoft lets signing key for its Debian Skype repository slip gently into the night
Microsoft's inattentive approach to Linux has continued unabated, with reports that the signing key for its Debian Skype repository has expired.
Last week we noted the dread 404 being returned to enthusiasts keen to do the apt-get fandango to grab some of Microsoft's wares on packages.microsoft.com, but things seem to have been returning to normal of late.
Sadly, for Skype, "normal" appears to be on the wrong side of bork for some Linux users as an expired signature left customers pondering how to get the chat platform safely down via apt.
"This is not the first time that Microsoft has forgotten to renew an apt key," muttered one user, "I'm guessing it won't be their last time either."
Ouch. Far be it from us to suggest that we are perhaps witnessing an attempt by Microsoft to steer users toward Teams on Linux rather than that old Skype thing. Not satisfied with axing beloved features, the company didn't bother to renew the GPG key.
-
Louis-Philippe Véronneau: Hardening Weechat Relays Against RCE on Bullseye
I've been using weechat to connect to IRC since late 2016 and one of its killer feature is relays. They let use other frontends like the Weechat Android app or the amazing Glowing Bear (packaged in Debian Bullseye by yours truly).
Sadly, relays also used to be somewhat of a security risk: anyone with access to a relay1 could run scripts on the machine running weechat by using commands such as /exec or /script. Not great.
-
13 Best Free Beat Making Software For Music Production
This free software is inspired by FL Studio and is an open source DAW created by a group of programming volunteers.
And over the years of its existence, LMMS has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of its functionality and user interface.
LMMS is now among the best beat making software available out there for music enthusiasts to explore.
Digital audio design and production was kept in mind by the makers of this software, which is why there’s no provision to record audio in LMMS.
LMMS is known for its free 16 synthesizers that form the cornerstone of its functionality.
-
Stanford’s New Open-Source Software for Designing Sustainable Cities
New technology could help cities around the world improve people’s lives while saving billions of dollars. The free, open-source software developed by the Stanford Natural Capital Project creates maps to visualize the links between nature and human wellbeing. City planners and developers can use the software to visualize where investments in nature, such as parks and marshlands, can maximize benefits to people, like protection from flooding and improved health.
“This software helps design cities that are better for both people and nature,” said Anne Guerry, Chief Strategy Officer and Lead Scientist at the Natural Capital Project. “Urban nature is a multitasking benefactor — the trees on your street can lower temperatures so your apartment is cooler on hot summer days. At the same time, they’re soaking up the carbon emissions that cause climate change, creating a free, accessible place to stay healthy through physical activity and just making your city a more pleasant place to be.”
-
Enrico Zini: Transilience check mode
This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience.
[...]
Unlike Ansible, with Transilience this is actually pretty fast!
-
Projects and the advantages of Git branching – IBM Developer
It took me a while to start to understand the power that Red Hat OpenShift brings to the Kubernetes world. As someone who is supposed to advocate for OpenShift, I first need to know why I would use the technology before I can advocate. This post explains one of the value adds that got me. OK, let’s get started!
If you are someone who is encouraged or even required to move to the cloud-native ecosystem, running an application on Kubernetes (or OpenShift) can be overwhelming. If you visit the CNCF Cloud Native Interactive Landscape map and look at all the options you can plug into a vanilla Kubernetes, it’s safe to say that it’s intimidating. I am every time I look at it.
One of the first advantages of OpenShift is that it’s an opinionated deployment of Kubernetes. Red Hat spent the time and effort to create a proper production-grade installation of a cloud-native platform and gave you the power to just “use it”. You no longer need to sift through all of the different options; OpenShift just gives you the choices to focus on the business value add and to hopefully get your features out faster than your competition.
-
Open the possibilities of your data
First software ate the world. Now Artificial Intelligence (AI) is eating software.
You’ve heard all the adages. Something about every company being a data company. Data being the most valuable assets. A competitive differentiator, the corporate pundits call it. A game changer, even.
We get it. Data has value. But the real questions are: does data contain intrinsic value irrespective of how well it is mined, how easily it is accessed, and how smartly it is secured?
-
TrueCommand 2.0 Enables TrueNAS Clusters
iXsystems, the leader in Open Source storage, announced the general availability of TrueCommand 2.0, the second major release of the single-pane-of-glass management system that simplifies the monitoring and control of fleets of systems running TrueNAS CORE, Enterprise, or SCALE.
TrueCommand 2.0 adds an array of new features to its existing ability to manage faults, configuration, access control, performance, and security. Chief among the key features enabled is the ability to manage clusters of TrueNAS SCALE nodes for high capacity (100+ PB) and bandwidth (100+GB/s) applications. It also adds real-time (per second) statistics and a storage navigator function to manage datasets and their snapshots.
-
Perl Weekly Challenge 118: Binary Palindrome
-
gfldex: Being pragmat-ish
The question was raised if one can provide a custom pragma. As it happens, today I needed just that. API::Discord is a bit chatty. It is outputting debug and status info right to the terminal. Since I got the Discord bot now also being an IRC bot, the clutter got a bit much. My first thought was to wrap note and warn to filter messages out I don’t want. But there is also $*ERR.print in the mix. So I went and meta6 --fork-module=API::Discord.
The goal is to use API::Discord::Debug; to change the behaviour of the module. That is what a pragma does. It changes the way how to compiler or the runtime work. I also want two subs to make the whole thing .wrap-able, to allow feeding the debug output into a Supply.
-
DOOM Eternal Gets RTX Raytracing & DLSS Support With NVIDIA GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL Drivers
NVIDIA has launched its GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers which enable the RTX ray-tracing & DLSS in DOOM Eternal. Not only that but the driver also enables RTX support in a few other titles while offering support for even more G-Sync compatible displays.
[...]
To enable Proton through your GNU/Linux Steam application, and use NVIDIA DLSS in supported titles...
-
today's kernel leftovers
Security Leftovers
KDE Plasma 5.22: The best KDE to date
In other words, the developers of KDE Plasma have nailed it on every conceivable level. Does that mean I'll be switching from my go-to Pop!_OS Linux? No. But that's all about the perfect melding of hardware and operating system, so Pop!_OS has an unfair advantage. However, had it not been for the power of the Thelio, you can bet I'd be seriously considering a migration from whatever desktop I was using to KDE Plasma—that's how good 5.22 is. What new features have the developers brought to light that makes this release so special? To be honest, the best thing they've done is a bit of code refactoring and take care of a laundry list of bugs. They've seriously improved the behavior and performance to the point where KDE Plasma can stand with the best desktop environments on the market—regardless of the operating system. Bug fixes galore make KDE pretty fantastic. But you're not here to read about bug fixes, you want to know what's changed and what's been added. Let's take a look. First off, I tested KDE Plasma 5.22 on KDE Neon (which, after a quick update, was running KDE Plasma 5.22.1). If you want to kick the tires of KDE Plasma 5.22, I highly recommend you go this route, as KDE Neon is a fantastic distribution for getting the latest version of the desktop. With that said, let's get on with what's new.
GnuCash review: The best free desktop budgeting software for small business owners
For small business owners, budgeting is necessary to understand your business's financial health. While tracking your company's expenses and income may seem time-consuming and complicated, there are a number of apps and software programs that make it easier for individuals and business owners to understand their finances. With so many different apps on the market, it can be hard to know which one is the best fit for you. Select compared over a dozen options when rating the best free budgeting tools, and we found that the most popular ones have nearly 5 out of 5-star ratings and thousands of customer reviews. We ranked GnuCash as the best desktop budgeting software for small business owners. GnuCash is a free software that uses a double-entry accounting method, making it a good option for small business owners trying to manage invoicing, bill payment and payroll. Below, we review GnuCash to give you all the details on its features, including the tools, perks, safety, pricing, availability and ratings so you can decide if it's the right choice for managing your money.
