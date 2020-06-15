Mozilla Leftovers
On Friday, 25 June, we will be having a meeting to review a document discussing the incremental compilation fingerprint issue that led to the emergency 1.52.1 release, and the steps the project is taking to prevent future occurrences of similar scenarios. (This date is a change in schedule from its original date that had been discussed in the planning meeting.)
You can order your computer to turn of or reboot, when some tasks are done. Currently only Firefox’s download manager is supported. I wrote also some simple programs to demonstrate, how ProgressUI works, but only Firefox is big application integrated with my tool. Integration needs extra extension to be installed.
today's kernel leftovers
It's been three months since AMD published a security whitepaper outlining the possibility of a side channel attack with PSF. The Predictive Store Forwarding functionality is new to AMD Zen 3 (Ryzen 5000 / EPYC 7003 series) processors and as part of their security analysis they are allowing users the ability to opt-out of using this feature in the name of greater security but the feature still hasn't been picked up for the mainline Linux kernel.
While the security whitepaper mentioned Linux patches for allowing PSF to be disabled, it wasn't until days after that when the PSF control patches were published.
Security Leftovers
Researchers warn hackers can snoop on email messages by exploiting a bug in the underlying technology used by the majority of email servers that run the Internet Message Access Protocol, commonly referred to as IMAP. The bug, first reported in August 2020 and patched Monday, is tied to the email server software Dovecot, used by over three-quarters of IMAP servers, according to Open Email Survey.
Alexander described v0.4 as a "significant change" and highlighted the improved mobility performance due in the release (useful for nodes that move around or change peerings frequently) as well as opportunistic source routing, which should make for improved connection quality of sessions.
Yggdrasil (the cosmic tree of Norse mythology) is a network routing technology that ditches the centralised design of traditional networks in favour of a globe-spanning tree, forming a scalable IPv6 encrypted mesh network, replete with end-to-end encryption of all traffic.
A farewell to unwieldy routing tables in favour of something node-based.
Version 0.3 is getting a bit long in tooth nowadays, having been originally released back in 2018. Version 0.3.13 arrived at the beginning of 2020. The "all-new protocol implementing an improved routing scheme" of v4.0 therefore represents a significant update.
In the coming weeks, we will be preparing to release Yggdrasil v0.4. This is a significant change from the v0.3 branch with an all-new protocol implementing an improved routing scheme.
Vulnerabilities in the Zephyr real-time operating system's Bluetooth stack have been identified, leaving a wide variety of Internet of Things devices open to attack – unless upgraded to a patched version of the OS.
There's a minefield of security problems bubbling under the surface of modern software, Veracode has claimed in its latest report, thanks to developers pulling third-party open-source libraries into their code bases – then never bothering to update them again.
South Korean officials have admitted that government nuclear think tank Korea Atomic Energy Research Institute (KAERI) was hacked in May 2021 by North Korea’s Kimsuky group. The Korean news outlet that broke the story has accused KAERI of a cover-up.
Malware analyst group IssueMakersLab said in a report that it detected an attack on KAERI on May 14th. The attack saw incoming heat from 13 internet addresses, of which one was traceable to Kimsuky.
The Bluetooth story on Chromebooks is... weird. Wireless peripherals have been experiencing frequent stability problems for years now, multiple Chromebooks shipped with a buggy Bluetooth controller from Intel, and Google backpedaled on its ambitious efforts to rebuild Bluetooth from scratch to 'fix' its myriad issues. It's hard to pin down what happened exactly, but on the bright side, Google has managed to resolve most of its Bluetooth issues via software updates — even adding some goodies along the way. It seems Google hasn't given up on its plans for a broader Bluetooth overhaul, and it's now trying again with another Bluetooth stack.
A pair of serious zero-day vulnerabilities in Opendesktop’s Pling could result in drive-by remote code execution (RCE) and supply chain attacks against Linux marketplaces based on the platform.
Apple, fearing regulators will force it to allow people to sideload whatever apps they like on their own iOS devices, has published a paper arguing about the importance of its oversight. The iGiant also sent a letter to US lawmakers warning of supposed harm if its gatekeeping is disallowed.
The letter is directed at members of the House Judiciary Committee and its Antitrust Subcommittee, who on Wednesday held a markup hearing to amend and vote on the advancement of six antitrust bills intended to rein in Big Tech.
KDE Plasma 5.22: The best KDE to date
In other words, the developers of KDE Plasma have nailed it on every conceivable level. Does that mean I'll be switching from my go-to Pop!_OS Linux? No. But that's all about the perfect melding of hardware and operating system, so Pop!_OS has an unfair advantage. However, had it not been for the power of the Thelio, you can bet I'd be seriously considering a migration from whatever desktop I was using to KDE Plasma—that's how good 5.22 is.
What new features have the developers brought to light that makes this release so special? To be honest, the best thing they've done is a bit of code refactoring and take care of a laundry list of bugs. They've seriously improved the behavior and performance to the point where KDE Plasma can stand with the best desktop environments on the market—regardless of the operating system.
Bug fixes galore make KDE pretty fantastic. But you're not here to read about bug fixes, you want to know what's changed and what's been added. Let's take a look.
First off, I tested KDE Plasma 5.22 on KDE Neon (which, after a quick update, was running KDE Plasma 5.22.1). If you want to kick the tires of KDE Plasma 5.22, I highly recommend you go this route, as KDE Neon is a fantastic distribution for getting the latest version of the desktop.
With that said, let's get on with what's new.
