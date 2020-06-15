Detailed test of Brave Search (beta)
Since my last in-depth comparison review of search engines in 2020, there are two new and very promising options: Whoogle, designed as an anonymous proxy to Google, and Brave Search, which is a new and independent search engine that we’ll review in this article.
I’m genuinely excited about Brave Search. As mentioned in previous articles on this site, I am a pragmatist, not a privacy pundit. However, I have become increasingly frustrated with Google’s search performance, and its commercial focus is increasingly imposing and overt. I can’t shake the feeling that Google is wielding its massive trove of personal information and its artificial intelligence prowess with a view to taking advantage of me instead of offering me better service. Unfortunately, the alternatives up until now have been sadly lacking, and Google continues to be the defacto search engine by a massive margin. Even a company as large as Microsoft with its deep pockets and massive human and technical resources has failed to turn its Bing product into a compelling alternative search engine. And unfortunately, Bing’s limited search index and mediocre query logic serve as the basis for most other alternative search engines, including the darling of privacy zealots, DuckDuckGo. My previous tests have shown that DuckDuckGo and most other smaller search engines simply regurgitate Bing’s poor search results, offering mainly privacy and/or anonymity as their main selling point. Simply put, creating a good search engine is extremely hard. So Google continues to rein supreme, not by virtue of its excellence, but rather due to the lack of viable alternatives.
Earlier this year, from January to April 2021, I worked on adding support for stateless decoders for GStreamer as part of a multimedia internship at Collabora. The following is a recap about the completed work.
Microsoft's inattentive approach to Linux has continued unabated, with reports that the signing key for its Debian Skype repository has expired.
Last week we noted the dread 404 being returned to enthusiasts keen to do the apt-get fandango to grab some of Microsoft's wares on packages.microsoft.com, but things seem to have been returning to normal of late.
Sadly, for Skype, "normal" appears to be on the wrong side of bork for some Linux users as an expired signature left customers pondering how to get the chat platform safely down via apt.
"This is not the first time that Microsoft has forgotten to renew an apt key," muttered one user, "I'm guessing it won't be their last time either."
Ouch. Far be it from us to suggest that we are perhaps witnessing an attempt by Microsoft to steer users toward Teams on Linux rather than that old Skype thing. Not satisfied with axing beloved features, the company didn't bother to renew the GPG key.
I've been using weechat to connect to IRC since late 2016 and one of its killer feature is relays. They let use other frontends like the Weechat Android app or the amazing Glowing Bear (packaged in Debian Bullseye by yours truly).
Sadly, relays also used to be somewhat of a security risk: anyone with access to a relay1 could run scripts on the machine running weechat by using commands such as /exec or /script. Not great.
This free software is inspired by FL Studio and is an open source DAW created by a group of programming volunteers.
And over the years of its existence, LMMS has grown by leaps and bounds in terms of its functionality and user interface.
LMMS is now among the best beat making software available out there for music enthusiasts to explore.
Digital audio design and production was kept in mind by the makers of this software, which is why there’s no provision to record audio in LMMS.
LMMS is known for its free 16 synthesizers that form the cornerstone of its functionality.
New technology could help cities around the world improve people’s lives while saving billions of dollars. The free, open-source software developed by the Stanford Natural Capital Project creates maps to visualize the links between nature and human wellbeing. City planners and developers can use the software to visualize where investments in nature, such as parks and marshlands, can maximize benefits to people, like protection from flooding and improved health.
“This software helps design cities that are better for both people and nature,” said Anne Guerry, Chief Strategy Officer and Lead Scientist at the Natural Capital Project. “Urban nature is a multitasking benefactor — the trees on your street can lower temperatures so your apartment is cooler on hot summer days. At the same time, they’re soaking up the carbon emissions that cause climate change, creating a free, accessible place to stay healthy through physical activity and just making your city a more pleasant place to be.”
This is part of a series of posts on ideas for an ansible-like provisioning system, implemented in Transilience.
[...]
Unlike Ansible, with Transilience this is actually pretty fast! ;)
It took me a while to start to understand the power that Red Hat OpenShift brings to the Kubernetes world. As someone who is supposed to advocate for OpenShift, I first need to know why I would use the technology before I can advocate. This post explains one of the value adds that got me. OK, let’s get started!
If you are someone who is encouraged or even required to move to the cloud-native ecosystem, running an application on Kubernetes (or OpenShift) can be overwhelming. If you visit the CNCF Cloud Native Interactive Landscape map and look at all the options you can plug into a vanilla Kubernetes, it’s safe to say that it’s intimidating. I am every time I look at it.
One of the first advantages of OpenShift is that it’s an opinionated deployment of Kubernetes. Red Hat spent the time and effort to create a proper production-grade installation of a cloud-native platform and gave you the power to just “use it”. You no longer need to sift through all of the different options; OpenShift just gives you the choices to focus on the business value add and to hopefully get your features out faster than your competition.
First software ate the world. Now Artificial Intelligence (AI) is eating software.
You’ve heard all the adages. Something about every company being a data company. Data being the most valuable assets. A competitive differentiator, the corporate pundits call it. A game changer, even.
We get it. Data has value. But the real questions are: does data contain intrinsic value irrespective of how well it is mined, how easily it is accessed, and how smartly it is secured?
iXsystems, the leader in Open Source storage, announced the general availability of TrueCommand 2.0, the second major release of the single-pane-of-glass management system that simplifies the monitoring and control of fleets of systems running TrueNAS CORE, Enterprise, or SCALE.
TrueCommand 2.0 adds an array of new features to its existing ability to manage faults, configuration, access control, performance, and security. Chief among the key features enabled is the ability to manage clusters of TrueNAS SCALE nodes for high capacity (100+ PB) and bandwidth (100+GB/s) applications. It also adds real-time (per second) statistics and a storage navigator function to manage datasets and their snapshots.
The question was raised if one can provide a custom pragma. As it happens, today I needed just that. API::Discord is a bit chatty. It is outputting debug and status info right to the terminal. Since I got the Discord bot now also being an IRC bot, the clutter got a bit much. My first thought was to wrap note and warn to filter messages out I don’t want. But there is also $*ERR.print in the mix. So I went and meta6 --fork-module=API::Discord.
The goal is to use API::Discord::Debug; to change the behaviour of the module. That is what a pragma does. It changes the way how to compiler or the runtime work. I also want two subs to make the whole thing .wrap-able, to allow feeding the debug output into a Supply.
NVIDIA has launched its GeForce Game Ready 471.11 WHQL drivers which enable the RTX ray-tracing & DLSS in DOOM Eternal. Not only that but the driver also enables RTX support in a few other titles while offering support for even more G-Sync compatible displays.
[...]
To enable Proton through your GNU/Linux Steam application, and use NVIDIA DLSS in supported titles...
