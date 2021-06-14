Variscite and Basler expand collaboration for embedded vision solutions with NXP® i.MX 8M Plus technology Variscite, a leading System on Module manufacturer, and Basler, an expert in embedded vision, are stepping up their collaboration for solutions based on the NXP i.MX 8 application processor series. Tel Aviv, June 24, 2021 – Basler and Variscite continue to expand their cooperation, which started in 2018. Both companies offer a complete solution based on NXP i.MX 8 series for the embedded market with production-ready hardware and software. Variscite is a leading strategic partner of NXP and the only SoM vendor to join NXP's Platinum Partner membership. This gives the company early access to NXP’s new product introductions before they hit the market and makes Variscite the only SoM manufacturer worldwide to launch the full range of i.MX8 products at the same time as NXP launches its new processors. For its development kits destined for multimedia use, Variscite utilizes Basler embedded cameras VCAM-AR1335B (13 MP resolution) and VCAM-AR0821B (8 MP resolution). The resulting embedded vision systems provide an easy start to test vision-based applications. In parallel with the announcement of NXP’s latest applications processor, the i.MX 8M Plus, Basler released the reference camera module that matches the SoC. Through close cooperation and intensive matching of all hardware and software components, the company realized a powerful and cost-optimized vision system, which utilizes the full potential of both the camera module and the i.MX 8M Plus. The resulting vision system provides the perfect solution for intelligent, vision-based machine learning applications. Basler also recently launched an industrial-grade Embedded Vision Processing Board with vision-optimized interfaces that are based on a Variscite’s System on Module. It enables the connection of various camera types and is suitable for series production in addition to prototyping. “The combination of Basler's embedded vision know-how and Variscite’s System on Module expertise results in ideal solutions for our customers. Our Embedded Vision Processing Kit demonstrates our ability to create powerful vision systems based on Variscite's SoMs, which exploit the full potential of both the camera and NXP’s i.MX 8M Plus. For users, this results in reduced development effort and lower costs,” commented Gerrit Fischer, Director of Solutions Business Management at Basler. “The partnership with Basler allows Variscite to expand the range of the eco-system we provide for our customers and meet the increased demand for high-end vision solutions,” said Ofer Austerlitz, VP Business Development and Sales at Variscite. Variscite For almost two decades, Variscite has been developing, producing, and manufacturing a powerful range of System on Modules, leading the market in terms of development and innovation. The company's products are based on leading SoC vendors such as NXP/Freescale, Qualcomm, Texas Instruments, and Marvell. Variscite’s production fully complies with ISO 13485, 9001, and 14001 standards, meeting international customers' demands as well regulatory requirements for a broad range of industries, including, inter alia, medical devices and related services. Variscite's full suite of hardware and software solutions supports the customer's design process, from the earliest development stages to successful mass production. For more information, contact Variscite’s sales team by phone at +972 (9) 9562910, by email at sales@variscite.com, or via www.variscite.com/contact-us/. Variscite Ltd 4, Hamelacha St. Lod, 71520 Israel www.variscite.com

