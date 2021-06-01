Games: Space Chef, Tilt Five, Dota 2, Anger Foot, and Valheim
-
Hunt down alien life and cook it in Space Chef, coming to Linux and needs Beta testing
Space Chef from developer Blue Goo Games is planned to be supported on Linux thanks to the Unity game engine, and it looks like it could be quite fun.
You will be exploring different alien planets to hunt down strange alien life, then cook 'em up and serve them across the galaxy on a star scooter. The game is thoroughly quirky but very charming too. A good mixture of exploration, action, cooking and building.
-
Tilt Five, an upcoming tabletop holographic gaming system developed with Linux
This might not technically be Linux gaming but Tilt Five is something you're going to want to keep an eye on.
What is the Tilt Five? It's a new way to play games inspired by board games but very high-tech. Using a powered game board, along with special glasses, you get to experience Augmented Reality (AR) with holograms. It's seriously cool and it was a massive hit on Kickstarter back in October 2019.
-
Dota 2 gets AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution, new event and Battle Pass
Valve have updated Dota 2 with a major new release featuring not only a brand new Battle Pass and a big new event, they also added in AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution.
The new Battle Pass is available at a minimum $7.49 / £5.49 spend, although you don't need it to access the Nemestice Event Game as it's available to everyone. In this new game mode every three minutes a Nemestice Storm will cause a giant meteorite strike in the centre of the map. You need to channel them to collect Nemestice Embers while also dodging them so they don't hit you. These Embers will power you up boosting attack damage, spells and movement speed and if you have enough you shock nearby enemies. It puts a little twist on towers too, with each falling giving the remaining a power boost - destroy all enemy towers to claim the area and win.
-
Anger Foot continues being absolutely door-kicking crazy in a new update
Anger Foot, a prototype developed by Robbie Fraser, Luc Wolthers and Jason Sutherland of Free Lives (Broforce, Terra Nil) is a furious fast-paced action game about kicking-down doors and causing a big mess. It's absolutely brilliant and it's currently free since it's not finished and it was originally a 7DFPS entry. Seems they're still experimenting with expanding it into perhaps a full game with a fresh update out now.
[...]
The Linux version appears to continue working well, although the mouse cursor is a bit on the large side in menus but in-game all is actually fine. The cursor issue is an odd one that we've seen with other Unity games before. Hopefully they will be able to fix it easily.
-
Valheim gets another small update with the "long forgotten" Blob event hooked up
Amongst other things, Blobs are about to become more menacing in the latest Valheim update that's out now. While we're waiting on the major Hearth & Home update, which is now delayed until Q3 2021, the team at Iron Gate seem to keep trickling out smaller fixes and improvements to keep us all going.
Patch 0.155.7 went up June 23, mostly focusing on AI issues to make monsters a bit more aggressive and attack your buildings when they can't get to you - oh no. You can also, for a limited time, build the Maypole as the team in Sweden are celebrating midsummer.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 472 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
Monopolies Under Fire
Sparky 2021.06
Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable.
Recent comments
42 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago