today's howtos
URLs: It's complicated...
Now, a URL is not something that's only used in the context of a web browser and web server. RFC3986 gives us all the details, leading us to draw a more accurate URL breakdown as: [...]
I like WireGuard partly because it doesn't have 'sessions'
With WireGuard, you can have logical connections that you turn on or off in your configuration system of choice, but this is purely a user interface issue. The underlying protocol is connection-less and there's no session to break. If the underlying network path is interrupted for a while, neither end of the WireGuard connection will get upset. Packets will get lost for a while, then start getting delivered again, and any long-running TCP connections that break will break for natural reasons that the connection itself timed out. How WireGuard works even lets you move one end between networks without having things explode (I've gone through this).
7 Lessons From 10 Outages
Out of these recurring patterns we’ve extracted lessons that we intend to take into our own engineering teams; and so, we’ve compiled five of those lessons below for the benefit of any interested readers, with the hope that you, too, will find them useful to learn from and to prepare for. As we go, we’ll include links to the outages and episodes where each theme occurred.
How to List Disks in Linux
Linux system administrators generally list disks to check the whole disk space and its usage. Listing disks also helps see the attached disks to the system, partitions and filesystem the disks using.
In a Linux system, there are several ways to list all the hard drives. In this tutorial, we learn how to list disks in Linux using the command line.
How to install Visual Studio Code on Deepin 20.2 [Ed: But this is proprietary software with Microsoft surveillance and bundling]
How to Easily Install a Full Bitcoin Lightning Node on a Raspberry Pi | Tech Source
I recently installed a full bitcoin node on our home network, and lucky for me, I got everything up and running quickly without bumping into some issues. Before I will show you the steps on how to install a full bitcoin node, allow me to explain some of my reasons why I ended up doing this.
As some of you may already know, bitcoin is a network composed of thousands of nodes. A record of every bitcoin transaction is verified and maintained inside a node. So if you are running one, you will essentially be hosting and sharing a copy of the bitcoin blockchain and you will help maintain the network decentralized.
How To Install Kitematic on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kitematic on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kitematic is an open-source project that makes it easier to start, stop or delete containers by offering a graphical user interface that further makes it relatively easy to select and use containers from the Docker Hub registry.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Kitematic Docker GUI tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.
Change PWD in Linux
PWD could mean two things in Linux, so first confirm what you’re trying to achieve here.
Copy files between Linux and FreeDOS | Opensource.com
I like to play classic DOS games, and sometimes I'll bring up a favorite DOS application. I teach a Management Information Systems (MIS) class where I talk about the history of computing, and I'll sometimes record a demonstration using FreeDOS and a legacy DOS application, such as As-Easy-As (my favorite DOS spreadsheet—once released as "shareware" but now available for free from TRIUS, Inc).
But using FreeDOS this way means I need to transfer files between my FreeDOS virtual machine and my Linux desktop system. Let me show you how I do that.
How to Install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04
In today world, data privacy is very important as most of our personal data is stored and shared online. Individuals and businesses are both equally concerned when it comes to their data privacy. For individuals, data like social security numbers, credit card numbers, medical records etc. are very sensitive. In the same way, data like research data, financial records, etc are very crucial. People and businesses are thus very worried when sharing their information online using third-party messaging apps, emails etc. In recent times, Signal has emerged as the top-grossing messaging application. It is widely used for its privacy conservative feature that has made many people abandoned WhatsApp.
Since Signal is an open-source instant messaging app. The source code for client and server-side applications can be seen on GitHub. Furthermore, the use of Signal by popular personalities like Edward Snowden and other privacy-conscious people has boosted its presence all over the world.
If you are looking to install Signal on Ubuntu 20.04, you have arrived at the right place. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing Signal on Ubuntu 20.04. Let's get started with it right now.
How to Migrate From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout
Rocky Linux 8 is one to one RHEL binary compatible Linux OS, its latest stable release 8.4 has been released. Thus, if you want to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux, then here is the tutorial using the official migrate2rocky script.
After the RedHat announcement to end the life of the Long term supported CentOS 8 version, multiple developers came forward with the best CentOS alternative options, and one of them is Rocky Linux. Recently, the developers behind and the founder Mr.Gregory Kurtzer, who was also the founder and behind the CentOS project released the stable 8.4 version of the OS.
When it comes to what’s new, Rocky Linux 8.4 follows in the footsteps of its upstream Linux (Redhat) and comes with Python 3.9, GCC 10, Rust 1.49, LLVM 11, Go 1.15.7, SWIG 4.0, and Subversion 1.14 for programming and Redis 6 topics. , PostgreSQL 13 and MariaDB 10.5 as database technologies.
How to create a secure login script in PHP and MySQL | FOSS Linux
It is every developer’s dream to create or work on a web page or web project that promises top-notch security features and meets every user’s privacy concerns. However, before you can create and host a website on a server, you need to adhere to the best coding practices.
Just because you want to create a secure web page does not mean that your code should only be understandable to the eyes of a rocket scientist. Simplicity is key in developing awesome code.
A simple code is not a weak code but an understandable one. Simplicity applies to code refactoring and the continuous use of comments. Furthermore, it helps you to gauge and edit your code later when you need to reuse it on other projects. Since this article seeks to give you a walk-through on creating a secure login page in PHP and MySQL, we first need to consider the benefits of this approach.
How to import Red Hat 3scale API Management analytics to an external data visualization tool | Red Hat Developer
This quick tip shows you how to export traffic analytics from your Red Hat 3scale API Management environment to a third-party data visualization tool. For this example, we will use Datawrapper, which is provided free for personal use without any trial basis at the time of this writing.
How to pass extra variables to an Ansible playbook | Enable Sysadmin
With Ansible, users have the flexibility to accept external input while executing their Ansible playbooks without changing the Ansible playbook content. This can be done via the ability to pass extra variables to an Ansible playbook. This feature is available when using the Ansible CLI or Ansible Tower.
Linux package management with apt | Opensource.com
On Linux, package managers help you handle updates, uninstalls, troubleshooting, and more for the software on your computer. Seth Kenlon wrote about dnf, the command-line package management tool for installing software in RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, Mageia, OpenMandriva, and other Linux distros.
Debian and Debian-based distros such as MX Linux, Deepin, Ubuntu—and distros based on Ubuntu, such as Linux Mint and Pop!_OS—have apt, a "similar but different" tool. In this article, I'll follow Seth's examples—but with apt—to show you how to use it.
Programming Leftovers
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
Monopolies Under Fire
Sparky 2021.06
Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable.
