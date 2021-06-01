Language Selection

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 24th of June 2021 06:08:16 PM
HowTos
  • URLs: It's complicated...

    Now, a URL is not something that's only used in the context of a web browser and web server. RFC3986 gives us all the details, leading us to draw a more accurate URL breakdown as: [...]

  • I like WireGuard partly because it doesn't have 'sessions'

    With WireGuard, you can have logical connections that you turn on or off in your configuration system of choice, but this is purely a user interface issue. The underlying protocol is connection-less and there's no session to break. If the underlying network path is interrupted for a while, neither end of the WireGuard connection will get upset. Packets will get lost for a while, then start getting delivered again, and any long-running TCP connections that break will break for natural reasons that the connection itself timed out. How WireGuard works even lets you move one end between networks without having things explode (I've gone through this).

  • 7 Lessons From 10 Outages

    Out of these recurring patterns we’ve extracted lessons that we intend to take into our own engineering teams; and so, we’ve compiled five of those lessons below for the benefit of any interested readers, with the hope that you, too, will find them useful to learn from and to prepare for. As we go, we’ll include links to the outages and episodes where each theme occurred.

  • How to List Disks in Linux

    Linux system administrators generally list disks to check the whole disk space and its usage. Listing disks also helps see the attached disks to the system, partitions and filesystem the disks using.

    In a Linux system, there are several ways to list all the hard drives. In this tutorial, we learn how to list disks in Linux using the command line.

  • How to install Visual Studio Code on Deepin 20.2 [Ed: But this is proprietary software with Microsoft surveillance and bundling]
  • How to Easily Install a Full Bitcoin Lightning Node on a Raspberry Pi | Tech Source

    I recently installed a full bitcoin node on our home network, and lucky for me, I got everything up and running quickly without bumping into some issues. Before I will show you the steps on how to install a full bitcoin node, allow me to explain some of my reasons why I ended up doing this.

    As some of you may already know, bitcoin is a network composed of thousands of nodes. A record of every bitcoin transaction is verified and maintained inside a node. So if you are running one, you will essentially be hosting and sharing a copy of the bitcoin blockchain and you will help maintain the network decentralized.

  • How To Install Kitematic on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kitematic on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS. For those of you who didn’t know, Kitematic is an open-source project that makes it easier to start, stop or delete containers by offering a graphical user interface that further makes it relatively easy to select and use containers from the Docker Hub registry.

    This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you the step-by-step installation of the Kitematic Docker GUI tool on Ubuntu 20.04 (Focal Fossa). You can follow the same instructions for Ubuntu 18.04, 16.04, and any other Debian-based distribution like Linux Mint.

  • Change PWD in Linux

    PWD could mean two things in Linux, so first confirm what you’re trying to achieve here.

  • Copy files between Linux and FreeDOS | Opensource.com

    I like to play classic DOS games, and sometimes I'll bring up a favorite DOS application. I teach a Management Information Systems (MIS) class where I talk about the history of computing, and I'll sometimes record a demonstration using FreeDOS and a legacy DOS application, such as As-Easy-As (my favorite DOS spreadsheet—once released as "shareware" but now available for free from TRIUS, Inc).

    But using FreeDOS this way means I need to transfer files between my FreeDOS virtual machine and my Linux desktop system. Let me show you how I do that.

  • How to Install Signal Messenger on Ubuntu 20.04

    In today world, data privacy is very important as most of our personal data is stored and shared online. Individuals and businesses are both equally concerned when it comes to their data privacy. For individuals, data like social security numbers, credit card numbers, medical records etc. are very sensitive. In the same way, data like research data, financial records, etc are very crucial. People and businesses are thus very worried when sharing their information online using third-party messaging apps, emails etc. In recent times, Signal has emerged as the top-grossing messaging application. It is widely used for its privacy conservative feature that has made many people abandoned WhatsApp.

    Since Signal is an open-source instant messaging app. The source code for client and server-side applications can be seen on GitHub. Furthermore, the use of Signal by popular personalities like Edward Snowden and other privacy-conscious people has boosted its presence all over the world.

    If you are looking to install Signal on Ubuntu 20.04, you have arrived at the right place. In this guide, we will walk you through the process of installing Signal on Ubuntu 20.04. Let's get started with it right now.

  • How to Migrate From CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux 8 - Linux Shout

    Rocky Linux 8 is one to one RHEL binary compatible Linux OS, its latest stable release 8.4 has been released. Thus, if you want to migrate from CentOS 8 to Rocky Linux, then here is the tutorial using the official migrate2rocky script.

    After the RedHat announcement to end the life of the Long term supported CentOS 8 version, multiple developers came forward with the best CentOS alternative options, and one of them is Rocky Linux. Recently, the developers behind and the founder Mr.Gregory Kurtzer, who was also the founder and behind the CentOS project released the stable 8.4 version of the OS.

    When it comes to what’s new, Rocky Linux 8.4 follows in the footsteps of its upstream Linux (Redhat) and comes with Python 3.9, GCC 10, Rust 1.49, LLVM 11, Go 1.15.7, SWIG 4.0, and Subversion 1.14 for programming and Redis 6 topics. , PostgreSQL 13 and MariaDB 10.5 as database technologies.

  • How to create a secure login script in PHP and MySQL | FOSS Linux

    It is every developer’s dream to create or work on a web page or web project that promises top-notch security features and meets every user’s privacy concerns. However, before you can create and host a website on a server, you need to adhere to the best coding practices.

    Just because you want to create a secure web page does not mean that your code should only be understandable to the eyes of a rocket scientist. Simplicity is key in developing awesome code.

    A simple code is not a weak code but an understandable one. Simplicity applies to code refactoring and the continuous use of comments. Furthermore, it helps you to gauge and edit your code later when you need to reuse it on other projects. Since this article seeks to give you a walk-through on creating a secure login page in PHP and MySQL, we first need to consider the benefits of this approach.

  • How to import Red Hat 3scale API Management analytics to an external data visualization tool | Red Hat Developer

    This quick tip shows you how to export traffic analytics from your Red Hat 3scale API Management environment to a third-party data visualization tool. For this example, we will use Datawrapper, which is provided free for personal use without any trial basis at the time of this writing.

  • How to pass extra variables to an Ansible playbook | Enable Sysadmin

    With Ansible, users have the flexibility to accept external input while executing their Ansible playbooks without changing the Ansible playbook content. This can be done via the ability to pass extra variables to an Ansible playbook. This feature is available when using the Ansible CLI or Ansible Tower.

  • Linux package management with apt | Opensource.com

    On Linux, package managers help you handle updates, uninstalls, troubleshooting, and more for the software on your computer. Seth Kenlon wrote about dnf, the command-line package management tool for installing software in RHEL, CentOS, Fedora, Mageia, OpenMandriva, and other Linux distros.

    Debian and Debian-based distros such as MX Linux, Deepin, Ubuntu—and distros based on Ubuntu, such as Linux Mint and Pop!_OS—have apt, a "similar but different" tool. In this article, I'll follow Seth's examples—but with apt—to show you how to use it.

Programming Leftovers

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel, R, C++, Rcpp

    Release 0.3.9 of the RcppGSL package arrived at CRAN today, pretty much exactly one year since the last upload. The RcppGSL package provides an interface from R to the GNU GSL by relying on the Rcpp package. This release brings some small documentation and CI polish, and enables builds on the newer (and still experimental) windows ‘UCRT’ flavor (which will bring native utf-8 chars to Windows, see this and this write-up) thanks to a PR by Jeroen.

  • View statistics about your code with Tokei

    This addition is helpful, but what if you want to know the same information about projects in your local repository? That's where Tokei comes in handy. It's a tool that tells you code statistics about a project, which is especially useful when you want to build a project with people who are proficient in different languages.

  • William Lachance: Mini-sabbatical and introducing Irydium

    Approaching my 10-year moz-iversary in July, I’ve decided it’s time to take a bit of a mini-sabbatical: I’ll be out (and trying as hard as possible not to check bugmail) from Friday, June 25th until August 9th. During this time, I’ll be doing a batch at the Recurse Centre (something like a writer’s retreat for programmers), exploring some of my interests around data visualization and analysis that don’t quite fit into my role as a Data Engineer here at Mozilla. In particular, I’m planning to work a bunch on a project tentatively called “Irydium”, which pursues some of the ideas I sketched out last year in my Iodide retrospective and a few more besides. I’ve been steadily working on it in my off hours, but it’s become clear that some of the things I want to pursue would benefit from more dedicated attention and the broader perspective that I’m hoping the Recurse community will be able to provide.

  • Security engineering and machine learning

    I describe a number of new attacks and defences that we’ve discovered in the past three years, including the Taboo Trap, sponge attacks, data ordering attacks and markpainting. I argue that we will usualsly have to think of defences at the system level, rather than at the level of individual components; and that situational awareness is likely to play an important role.

    Here now is the video of my talk.

  • Lens vs. List Learning

    The concept is this: There are two main ways we learn—passively and actively. Or as I put it before, via osmosis or via algorithm.

    Here’s another way to look at it.

  • Automating rule-based services with Java and Kogito | Red Hat Developer

    Business automation today is a constant and critical task for organizations that seek to formalize policies and ensure that they can be executed, maintained, monitored, and applied during daily operations. This article demonstrates how to use the Kogito engine to automate business rules by implementing them in the Drools Rules Language (DRL). DRL is common in Drools-based projects. To start using it with Kogito, you need to understand the concept of rule units. You'll learn how to work with rule units in practice by writing a Java service that automates a piece of business logic with rule units and minimal coding. These capabilities are now part of Red Hat Process Automation Manager 7.11.x, released on June 17.

Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers

  • You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition

    We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).

  • Spielberg's Production Company Inks Multi-Film Deal With Netflix, I Guess To Win A Bunch Of Emmys Instead Of Oscars

    Way back in the ancient history of 2019, famed director Steven Spielberg became something of the front man for the aging Hollywood crowd that sees streaming services as somehow deficient when he announced plans to push the Academy to disallow Oscar nominations for films that appeared first on streaming services, arguing they should instead be considered for Emmys. Spielberg's plans were for naught, however, as the Academy refused to ban stream-first films from nominations. This led to Spielberg, directly and through mouthpieces, walking back his very clear intentions so as to pretend that he felt differently than was the reality. I'll stress again that all of this occurred all of two years ago.

  • Peloton Treadmill Safety Update Requires $40 a Month Subscription

    Peloton’s Treadmills cost between $2,500 and $4,000. They’ve also injured 70 people and killed one child. Peloton issued a recall on the treadmills after an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Those who kept the Tread+ got a nasty shock in their inbox recently: After the treadmill downloaded an update Peloton said was designed to make the device safer, users reported they could no longer run on it without paying Peloton a $39.99 per month subscription fee.

  • NBCUniversal, Amazon Reach Deal to Bring Peacock to Fire TV Devices

    The deal with Amazon, whose Fire TV devices have over 50 million active users, could help NBCUniversal’s one-year-old streaming service boost its subscriber base as it competes in a heavily saturated streaming market. Though Comcast said in late April that 42 million users had signed up for the service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that fewer than 10 million have paid for the service, which starts at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported subscription tier.

Monopolies Under Fire

Sparky 2021.06

Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable. Read more

