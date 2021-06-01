Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition
We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).
Spielberg's Production Company Inks Multi-Film Deal With Netflix, I Guess To Win A Bunch Of Emmys Instead Of Oscars
Way back in the ancient history of 2019, famed director Steven Spielberg became something of the front man for the aging Hollywood crowd that sees streaming services as somehow deficient when he announced plans to push the Academy to disallow Oscar nominations for films that appeared first on streaming services, arguing they should instead be considered for Emmys. Spielberg's plans were for naught, however, as the Academy refused to ban stream-first films from nominations. This led to Spielberg, directly and through mouthpieces, walking back his very clear intentions so as to pretend that he felt differently than was the reality. I'll stress again that all of this occurred all of two years ago.
Peloton Treadmill Safety Update Requires $40 a Month Subscription
Peloton’s Treadmills cost between $2,500 and $4,000. They’ve also injured 70 people and killed one child. Peloton issued a recall on the treadmills after an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Those who kept the Tread+ got a nasty shock in their inbox recently: After the treadmill downloaded an update Peloton said was designed to make the device safer, users reported they could no longer run on it without paying Peloton a $39.99 per month subscription fee.
NBCUniversal, Amazon Reach Deal to Bring Peacock to Fire TV Devices
The deal with Amazon, whose Fire TV devices have over 50 million active users, could help NBCUniversal’s one-year-old streaming service boost its subscriber base as it competes in a heavily saturated streaming market. Though Comcast said in late April that 42 million users had signed up for the service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that fewer than 10 million have paid for the service, which starts at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported subscription tier.
Programming Leftovers
Monopolies Under Fire
Sparky 2021.06
Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable.
