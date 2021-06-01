Programming Leftovers
Dirk Eddelbuettel, R, C++, Rcpp
Release 0.3.9 of the RcppGSL package arrived at CRAN today, pretty much exactly one year since the last upload. The RcppGSL package provides an interface from R to the GNU GSL by relying on the Rcpp package.
This release brings some small documentation and CI polish, and enables builds on the newer (and still experimental) windows ‘UCRT’ flavor (which will bring native utf-8 chars to Windows, see this and this write-up) thanks to a PR by Jeroen.
View statistics about your code with Tokei
This addition is helpful, but what if you want to know the same information about projects in your local repository? That's where Tokei comes in handy. It's a tool that tells you code statistics about a project, which is especially useful when you want to build a project with people who are proficient in different languages.
William Lachance: Mini-sabbatical and introducing Irydium
Approaching my 10-year moz-iversary in July, I’ve decided it’s time to take a bit of a mini-sabbatical: I’ll be out (and trying as hard as possible not to check bugmail) from Friday, June 25th until August 9th. During this time, I’ll be doing a batch at the Recurse Centre (something like a writer’s retreat for programmers), exploring some of my interests around data visualization and analysis that don’t quite fit into my role as a Data Engineer here at Mozilla.
In particular, I’m planning to work a bunch on a project tentatively called “Irydium”, which pursues some of the ideas I sketched out last year in my Iodide retrospective and a few more besides. I’ve been steadily working on it in my off hours, but it’s become clear that some of the things I want to pursue would benefit from more dedicated attention and the broader perspective that I’m hoping the Recurse community will be able to provide.
Security engineering and machine learning
I describe a number of new attacks and defences that we’ve discovered in the past three years, including the Taboo Trap, sponge attacks, data ordering attacks and markpainting. I argue that we will usualsly have to think of defences at the system level, rather than at the level of individual components; and that situational awareness is likely to play an important role.
Here now is the video of my talk.
Lens vs. List Learning
The concept is this: There are two main ways we learn—passively and actively. Or as I put it before, via osmosis or via algorithm.
Here’s another way to look at it.
Automating rule-based services with Java and Kogito | Red Hat Developer
Business automation today is a constant and critical task for organizations that seek to formalize policies and ensure that they can be executed, maintained, monitored, and applied during daily operations. This article demonstrates how to use the Kogito engine to automate business rules by implementing them in the Drools Rules Language (DRL).
DRL is common in Drools-based projects. To start using it with Kogito, you need to understand the concept of rule units. You'll learn how to work with rule units in practice by writing a Java service that automates a piece of business logic with rule units and minimal coding. These capabilities are now part of Red Hat Process Automation Manager 7.11.x, released on June 17.
Programming Leftovers
Sparky 2021.06
Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable.
