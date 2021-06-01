Open Hardware/Modding Leftovers
-
Avnet AVT9152 - nRF52840 & nRF91 IoT module and devkit - CNX Software
Avnet AVT9152 is an IoT module and development kit that combines two Nordic Semi wireless solutions, namely nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/LE multiprotocol SoC and nRF91 IoT cellular system-on-module with NB-IoT, LTE-M, and GPS connectivity.
The module supports Avnet’s enterprise-ready IoTConnect Platform, and the development kit combines with IoT module with a 3-axis accelerometer, a 3-axis gyroscope, as well as pressure, temperature, relative humidity, ambient light, and motion (PIR) sensors to help with the development of IoT applications such as tracking devices, vending machines, points-of-sale, smart buildings, industrial IoT, and more.
-
PGA2040 is a Compact Raspberry Pi RP2040 Breakout Board by Pimoroni - CNX Software
Pimoroni is known for its development boards with a small form factor. PGA2040 is another compact breakout board featuring the Raspberry Pi RP2040 microcontroller. The board comes in the form of a Pin Grid Array (PGA) with RP2040 at its center. The PGA allows the accommodation of 48 pins around the perimeter of SoC on such a small footprint.
After seeing some of the advanced RP2040 boards featuring wireless functionalities in the past few months, such as the Arduino Nano RP2040 Connect board, Pico Wireless Carrier board, and Wio RP2040 Mini development board, the PGA2040 is a simple board with only necessary components, thus making it suitable for compact, simple applications. However, this increases the complexity and efforts from users for interfacing additional components to implement advanced applications.
-
Private Sketches for Arduino Cloud
As you probably already know, you can easily share sketches that you’ve created in your Arduino Cloud. This includes auto generated IoT Cloud sketches as you add new devices and variables.
It’s a great feature that gives you a lot of options for working directly from your Arduino Cloud. The community is all about open-source, and sharing is a big part of that.
You might want to let other developers use and improve on your sketches. Or Maybe you want to make it public so you can get support or advice.
You could download the sketch’s .ino file and share the it manually. But then it’s in danger of becoming a versioning headache. Which one is the current version, and which one had which change in it? Suddenly you’re tripping over email chains and getting pulled into the event horizon of versioning black holes.
-
Monitor your Internet with a Raspberry Pi
But Spectrum's "gigabit" Internet is 930 megabits down—in ideal conditions—but only 40 megabits up. And that's the highest plan that costs about $150 a month!
Some would die for those speeds (see the map above), but much of the world is better off. And are you really getting the speeds you pay for? You probably don't know.
-
Make Water Cooling Great Again
While Raptor has no known plans to ship liquid-cooled machines, Vikings has your back (note that their store is down as of this writing for "spring cleaning"). The key with the IBM HSFs is that they get good, high-pressure contact between the heat spreader and the fan heatsink such that you can run 4 and 8-core parts without thermal compound or indium pads. While the custom mount Vikings developed doesn't achieve that level presently, with MX5 thermal compound they demonstrated over a 10 degree C reduction in core temperatures under load compared to the stock HSFs on a single 22-core POWER9. The custom CPU fitting then connects to an off-the-shelf Laing DC pump and a 120mm radiator.
-
Raspberry Pi Zero makes a xylophone play itself
-
[Repeat] The $149 Smartphone That Could Bring The Linux Mobile Ecosystem to Life
Now, to be clear, there’s a difference between workable and cutting-edge. Unlike the Pinebook Pro, which offered relatively up-to-date hardware (such as the ability to add an NVMe drive) even if the chip itself was a bit pokey compared to, say, an M1, the PinePhone effectively is knowingly running outdated hardware out of the gate.
Its CPU, an Allwinner A64 with a Mali 400 MP2 GPU, first came out six years ago and is the same chip the original Pine64 single-board computer used. (It’s also older than the NXP i.MX 8M System-On-Module that the other primary Linux phone on the market, the Purism Librem 5, comes with—though to be fair, this phone sells for $149, less than a fifth of the price of the $800 Librem 5.)
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 68 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
Monopolies Under Fire
Sparky 2021.06
Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable.
Recent comments
42 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago