Kernel Space: Microsoft Intrusion, Censorship, and More

Linux
Linux
  • Implementing eBPF for Windows [Ed: Microsoft's attack on Linux is progressing gradually but surely]

    Extended BPF (eBPF), the general-purpose execution engine inside of the Linux kernel, has proved helpful for tracing and monitoring the system, for processing network packets, or generally for extending the behavior of the kernel. So helpful, in fact, that developers working on other operating systems have been watching it. Dave Thaler and Poorna Gaddehosur, on behalf of Microsoft, recently published an implementation of eBPF for Windows. A Linux feature making its way to Windows, in itself, deserves attention. Even more so when that feature has brought new degrees of programmability to the Linux kernel over the last few years. This makes it especially interesting to look at what the new project can do, and to ponder how the current ecosystem might evolve as eBPF begins its journey toward Windows.

  • Code humor and inclusiveness

    Free-software development is meant to be fun, at least some of the time. Even developers of database-management systems seem to think that it is fun; there is no accounting for taste, it seems. Part of having fun is certainly allowing the occasional exercise of one's sense of humor while working on the code. But, as some recent "fix" attempts show, humor does not always carry through to developers all over the planet. Balancing humor and inclusiveness is always going to be a challenge for our community.

    There is a function in the kernel scheduler that will, if things go badly wrong, inform users that a bug is present, describing it as "arch topology borken". The message is, of course, breathtaking in its clarity; users will immediately know what to do when they see it. Recently, though, a well-intentioned developer sent a patch changing the message to read "broken" instead. This patch was not accepted, but it did result in a brief discussion explaining the nature of the intended joke to the submitter.

    The following day, somebody else attempted to fix another scheduler function containing a comment that cites "histerical raisins". This time, the poster was instructed to search for "humour", which is rather less illuminating. Other examples abound; one of the more amusing such attempts came last year, when a developer concluded that the title of this document required a spelling correction; the response this time politely declined the patch, but encouraged the poster by saying "rest assured that you did get [the] point!".

    Anybody who has spent any amount of time trying to function in a non-native language understands that humor can be difficult. It is deeply tied to both the language it is expressed in and the specific context where it is found. Words that fluent speakers find funny can simply fly over the head of those who are less proficient, and attempts to be funny in a non-native language do not always go well. Your editor has a hard time getting a laugh from native English speakers; he has learned that it's better not to even try in other settings.

  • quotactl_path() becomes quotactl_fd()

    The quotactl() system call is used to manipulate disk quotas on a filesystem; it can be used to turn quota enforcement on or off, change quotas, retrieve current usage information, and more. The 5.13 merge window brought in a new variant of that system call that was subsequently disabled due to API concerns; its replacement is now taking form.

  • Introduce x86 assembler accelerated implementation for SM4 algorithm
  • ~5x Faster SM4 Cipher Performance With AVX/AES-NI Tuned Linux Kernel Code

    Alibaba engineers are looking to mainline an x86_64 tuned version of the SM4 cipher that with making use of AVX and AES-NI can allow for a dramatic performance speed-up.

    For those required to make use of China's SM4 block cipher or in use-cases such as supporting the country's WAPI wireless standard, an x86_64/AVX/AES-NI tuned version of SM4 is looking to get mainlined for the Linux kernel. There has already been an AArch64 tuned version of the SM4 code within the Linux kernel while now from Alibaba is the x86_64 accelerated version. The x86_64 tuning is based on existing work by libgcrypt and sm4ni.

Programming Leftovers

  • Dirk Eddelbuettel, R, C++, Rcpp

    Release 0.3.9 of the RcppGSL package arrived at CRAN today, pretty much exactly one year since the last upload. The RcppGSL package provides an interface from R to the GNU GSL by relying on the Rcpp package. This release brings some small documentation and CI polish, and enables builds on the newer (and still experimental) windows ‘UCRT’ flavor (which will bring native utf-8 chars to Windows, see this and this write-up) thanks to a PR by Jeroen.

  • View statistics about your code with Tokei

    This addition is helpful, but what if you want to know the same information about projects in your local repository? That's where Tokei comes in handy. It's a tool that tells you code statistics about a project, which is especially useful when you want to build a project with people who are proficient in different languages.

  • William Lachance: Mini-sabbatical and introducing Irydium

    Approaching my 10-year moz-iversary in July, I’ve decided it’s time to take a bit of a mini-sabbatical: I’ll be out (and trying as hard as possible not to check bugmail) from Friday, June 25th until August 9th. During this time, I’ll be doing a batch at the Recurse Centre (something like a writer’s retreat for programmers), exploring some of my interests around data visualization and analysis that don’t quite fit into my role as a Data Engineer here at Mozilla. In particular, I’m planning to work a bunch on a project tentatively called “Irydium”, which pursues some of the ideas I sketched out last year in my Iodide retrospective and a few more besides. I’ve been steadily working on it in my off hours, but it’s become clear that some of the things I want to pursue would benefit from more dedicated attention and the broader perspective that I’m hoping the Recurse community will be able to provide.

  • Security engineering and machine learning

    I describe a number of new attacks and defences that we’ve discovered in the past three years, including the Taboo Trap, sponge attacks, data ordering attacks and markpainting. I argue that we will usualsly have to think of defences at the system level, rather than at the level of individual components; and that situational awareness is likely to play an important role.

    Here now is the video of my talk.

  • Lens vs. List Learning

    The concept is this: There are two main ways we learn—passively and actively. Or as I put it before, via osmosis or via algorithm.

    Here’s another way to look at it.

  • Automating rule-based services with Java and Kogito | Red Hat Developer

    Business automation today is a constant and critical task for organizations that seek to formalize policies and ensure that they can be executed, maintained, monitored, and applied during daily operations. This article demonstrates how to use the Kogito engine to automate business rules by implementing them in the Drools Rules Language (DRL). DRL is common in Drools-based projects. To start using it with Kogito, you need to understand the concept of rule units. You'll learn how to work with rule units in practice by writing a Java service that automates a piece of business logic with rule units and minimal coding. These capabilities are now part of Red Hat Process Automation Manager 7.11.x, released on June 17.

Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers

  • You Don't Own What You've Bought: Peloton Treadmill Edition

    We've written so many stories about how you don't own what you've bought any more due to software controls, DRM, and ridiculous contracts, and it keeps getting worse. The latest such example involves Peloton, which is most known for its extremely expensive stationary bikes with video screens, so that you can take classes (usually on a monthly subscription). I will admit that I don't quite understand the attraction to them, but so many people swear by them. The company also has branched out into extremely expensive treadmills with the same basic concept, but that product has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, after a six year old child died in an accident with the device (for what it's worth, that article links to a page on the Peloton site where the article says Peloton posted an open letter to its customers about the accident, but the letter is no longer at that link).

  • Spielberg's Production Company Inks Multi-Film Deal With Netflix, I Guess To Win A Bunch Of Emmys Instead Of Oscars

    Way back in the ancient history of 2019, famed director Steven Spielberg became something of the front man for the aging Hollywood crowd that sees streaming services as somehow deficient when he announced plans to push the Academy to disallow Oscar nominations for films that appeared first on streaming services, arguing they should instead be considered for Emmys. Spielberg's plans were for naught, however, as the Academy refused to ban stream-first films from nominations. This led to Spielberg, directly and through mouthpieces, walking back his very clear intentions so as to pretend that he felt differently than was the reality. I'll stress again that all of this occurred all of two years ago.

  • Peloton Treadmill Safety Update Requires $40 a Month Subscription

    Peloton’s Treadmills cost between $2,500 and $4,000. They’ve also injured 70 people and killed one child. Peloton issued a recall on the treadmills after an investigation by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Those who kept the Tread+ got a nasty shock in their inbox recently: After the treadmill downloaded an update Peloton said was designed to make the device safer, users reported they could no longer run on it without paying Peloton a $39.99 per month subscription fee.

  • NBCUniversal, Amazon Reach Deal to Bring Peacock to Fire TV Devices

    The deal with Amazon, whose Fire TV devices have over 50 million active users, could help NBCUniversal’s one-year-old streaming service boost its subscriber base as it competes in a heavily saturated streaming market. Though Comcast said in late April that 42 million users had signed up for the service, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that fewer than 10 million have paid for the service, which starts at $4.99 a month for an ad-supported subscription tier.

Monopolies Under Fire

Sparky 2021.06

Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable. Read more

