today's leftovers
-
Cockpit Project: Cockpit 247
Cockpit is the modern Linux admin interface. We release regularly.
Here are the release notes from Cockpit version 247 and Cockpit Machines version 246.
-
Audacity gets a CLA
The Audacity multi-track audio editor and recorder got its start in the previous century; it is a popular application that is available for multiple platforms, and it is licensed under the GPLv2 or later. But Audacity has been acquired by a newly formed organization called Muse Group; that event has caused something of an uproar in its community. The problem, at least in part, is the new Contributor License Agreement (CLA) required to contribute to Audacity.
The acquisition of the project was announced in an early-May YouTube video posted by Martin Keary ("Tantacrul"); that news was subsequently confirmed on the Audacity web site.
-
This Week in Rust 396
-
Mozilla Racial Justice Commitments: One Year In
One year ago, we made a set of commitments to make diversity and inclusion more than a catchphrase or hot button topic. We decided to roll up our sleeves and get busy establishing significant goals, putting resources behind them and making sure that everyone, including our company leadership, was taking action to create a more diverse and equitable place at Mozilla and in society.
We have taken steps to address the issue of anti-Black racism and the lack of diversity and inclusion in our company, and hopefully, in society, through programming and people initiatives. We have seen a significant increase in participation in diversity and inclusion initiatives, and perhaps, equally important, in our engagement survey results and in particular the increased scores on diversity and inclusion questions by people of color and women. While we have made strides on many of the goals established on June 18, 2020, we recognize this progress is the “First Step Toward Lasting Change.” We continue to be committed through our actions and resources to improve Mozilla as a place to work for people of color and the internet for all.
-
DejaGnu 1.6.3 released
DejaGnu 1.6.3 was released on 16 June 2021. Many bugs are fixed in this release and active development is resuming, though perhaps at a slow pace.
-
Fedora and supply-chain attacks
The specter of more events like the SolarWinds supply-chain attacks is something that concerns many in our communities—and beyond. Linux distributions provide a supply chain that obviously needs to be protected against attackers injecting malicious code into the update stream. This problem recently came up on the Fedora devel mailing list, which led to a discussion covering a few different topics. For the most part, Fedora users are protected against such attacks, which is not to say there is nothing more to be done, of course.
The SolarWinds attacks subverted the normal update mechanism of various tools to install malware on systems throughout much of the US government; the malware then exploited other flaws to get access to email and other data. Huzaifa Sidhpurwala posted a message to the mailing list on June 11 wondering whether the rekor tool might be useful in helping to prevent similar attacks against Fedora. Rekor comes from the sigstore project that was announced by the Linux Foundation back in March.
Sigstore is meant as a mechanism to securely record cryptographic signatures of binaries, packages, container images, and similar build artifacts in a tamper-proof ledger. The project was founded by Red Hat, Google, Purdue University, and the Linux Foundation.
-
Linux Foundation Launches GitOps Training Courses
The Linux Foundation has joined hands with the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) and Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF) to announce the immediate availability of two new, online training courses focused on GitOps, or operation by pull request, a powerful developer workflow that enables organizations to unlock the promise of cloud native continuous delivery.
Introduction to GitOps (LFS169) is a free introductory course providing foundational knowledge about key GitOps principles, tools and practices, to help build an operational framework for cloud native applications primarily running on Kubernetes. The course explains how to set up and automate a continuous delivery pipeline to Kubernetes, leading to increased productivity and efficiency for tech roles.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 38 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Programming Leftovers
Digital Restrictions (DRM) Leftovers
Monopolies Under Fire
Sparky 2021.06
Sparky 2021.06, the semi-rolling release which is based on Debian testing “Bullseye” is out. Debian Bullseye is hard frozen now, and is going to Full Freeze soon, so it is perfect time to give Sparky 6 a try before become stable.
Recent comments
42 min 15 sec ago
1 hour 9 min ago
1 hour 11 min ago
7 hours 25 min ago
9 hours 45 min ago
9 hours 47 min ago
19 hours 46 min ago
19 hours 55 min ago
20 hours 46 min ago
22 hours 8 min ago