4 Ways to Show all Drives (Mounted and Unmounted) on Linux
The drives on any system can either be mounted or unmounted. The mounted drives are the ones that are ready to be accessed at any time whereas the data residing on the unmounted drives can only be accessed after these drives are mounted. In the proceeding section of this article, we want to share with you the different methods of displaying all available drives on Linux.
How To Password Protect Text Files Using Vim Editor In Linux
Apart from creating and editing text files, we can also encrypt files using Vim editor. This brief guide shows you how to password protect text files using Vim editor in Linux and Unix-like operating systems.
Communicating over D-Bus using SELinux - Linux Concept
The D-Bus daemon provides an inter-process communication channel between applications. Unlike traditional IPC methods, D-Bus is a higher-level communication channel that offers more than simple signaling or memory sharing. Applications that want to chat over D-Bus link with one of the many D-Bus-compatible libraries, such as those provided by the libdbus, sd-bus (part of systemd), GDBus, and QtDBus applications.
The D-Bus daemon is part of the systemd application suite.
How to Check System Details and Hardware Information on Linux
Knowledge of your system's hardware specifications is important because it determines whether your computer supports certain software programs and video games. If you would like to upgrade your PC, it's crucial to know what kind of hardware you currently have so that you can determine which parts to upgrade depending on your needs.
This guide will show you some of the most important commands for viewing computer hardware specifications on your Linux system.
How to Install Mega.nz Cloud Drive on Ubuntu - Free 20GB Storage
This tutorial is going to show you how to install MEGA.nz cloud drive on Ubuntu desktop and server. MEGA.nz is a cloud storage provider from New Zealand. It offers 20GB free storage upon registration and also allows you to get up to 50GB free space.
How to Install NetBeans IDE 12.4 in Ubuntu, Debian and Linux Mint - Unixcop
The NetBeans (also known as Apache Netbeans) is an open-source and award-winning IDE (integrated development environment) application for Windows, Linux, Solaris, and Mac. The NetBeans IDE provides a much powerful Java application framework platform that allows programmers to easily develop Java-based web applications, mobile applications, and desktops. It is one of the best IDEs for C/C++ programming, and also it provides vital tools for PHP programmers.
The IDE is the only first editor, that provides support for many languages like PHP, C/C++, XML, HTML, Groovy, Grails, Ajax, Javadoc, JavaFX, and JSP, Ruby, and Ruby on Rails.
The editor is feature-rich and provides an extensive range of tools, templates, and samples; and it’s highly extensible using community developed plugins, thus making it well suited for software development.
How to compress PNG files on Linux
Are you looking to compress some PNG images on your Linux PC? Can’t figure out how to compress PNGs? We can help! In this guide, we’ll go over two great ways you can compress your PNG image files on Linux.
How to convert PNG to JPG on Linux
Got some PNG image files you need to convert to JPG lying around on your Linux PC? Don’t know the first thing about converting image formats? We can help! Follow along with this guide as we go over how to convert PNG image files to JPG on Linux!
A technical introduction to the Snap Store Proxy | Ubuntu
In the world of IoT, it is crucial to be fully in control of your devices. Over-the-air (OTA) updates are essential for a distributed set of devices. This must be carefully managed to ensure that an update is not pushed at a time where the device is active and operation should not be interrupted.
To enable this level of control, we have developed the Snap Store Proxy, an on-premise edge proxy to the general Snap Store that can do more than simply managing updates. To demonstrate some of these features, we are hosting a webinar to introduce you to the Snap Store Proxy.
Ubuntu 21.10 Wallpaper Competition
Kubernetes News and Istio Flaw Patched
Games: Developing on GNU/Linux, FidelityFX, and Steam on Chrome OS
Security Leftovers
