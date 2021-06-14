IBM/Red Hat/Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat Rewrites the Business Automation Playbook with End-to-End Kubernetes-Native Decision Management Capabilities
Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today announced new end-to-end Kubernetes-native decision management capabilities as part of the latest release of Red Hat Process Automation. Based on the open source Kogito project, the new capabilities enable individual business decisions to be created and deployed as containerized microservices that are managed by Kubernetes alongside other containers in the application environment, reducing redundancy and the footprint of traditional decision management systems when deploying in cloud-native environments like Red Hat OpenShift.
Automakers Race to the IoT and Manufacturing Edge | IT Pro
Thanks to increased demand for internet-connected cars, autos are driving the manufacturing edge with robotics-driven automation during assembly.
Open Data Hub: A Meta Project for AI/ML Work
Open source software is a critical resource in data science today, but integrating the various open source products together can be a complex task. This is what drove Red Hat to develop Open Data Hub, which brings over two dozen commonly used tools together into a single cohesive framework that simplifies access to AI and machine learning capabilities for data professionals.
Open Data Hub (ODH) originated about five years ago as an internal Red Hat project to simply store large amounts of data so that it was accessible for data scientists to build models, according to Will McGrath, a senior principal product marketing manager at Red Hat. In Red Hat’s case, the engineers chose Ceph, the S3-compatbile object storage system.
After getting a handle on the storage aspect of the data, Red Hat’s team then brought a handful of tools into the equation, starting with Jupyter, Apache Spark, and TensorFlow. The system supported internal Red Hat use cases, such as analyzing log files from customer complaints or for searching the internal knowledgebase, McGrath says.
Eventually, word of ODH’s existence leaked out to a handful of Red Hat customers, who expressed an interest in trying out the software, he says. In 2018, the company made the decision to turn ODH into a full-fledged open source project that could be downloaded and used by the general public, as well as contributed to from the open source community. You can see a short history of the product in this Red Hat video.
Today, Red Hat bills ODH as “a blueprint for building an AI as a service platform.” It follows a general workflow that will be familiar to data professionals, starting with data storage and data ingestion; leading to data analysis, model building; and model training; followed by model validation, deployment, and model serving; with ongoing monitoring and optimization.
Red Hat shares roadmaps for OpenShift Application Services
Red Hat OpenShift API Management is a hosted API management service for microservices-based applications. It has three main components: API Manager, API Gateway, and single sign-on based on Red Hat SSO. It is available today as an add-on to Red Hat OpenShift Dedicated as well as on the new Red Hat OpenShift Service on AWS, which became generally available in April. It achieved PCI compliance certification in May of this year.
The planned roadmap for the next year includes additional compliance certifications such as ISO, SOC2, and FedRAMP, API monetization, an API registry for storing open API definitions, support for additional cloud providers including Azure Red Hat OpenShift, Google Cloud Platform, and IBM Cloud (ROKS). Self-managed service integration using Istio and Knative is in the cards, as is the addition of features for high throughput customers.
Upgraded LoRaWAN gateway adds Node-RED support
ICP Germany has upgraded its “UG65” LoRaWAN gateway to add Node-RED support. The unit supports 8 simultaneous LoRa channels and more than 2,000 LoRaWAN nodes, along with Ethernet, Wi-Fi and cellular (optional) connectivity.
We missed covering ICP Germany’s UG65 LoRaWAN gateway when it was first announced in mid-March. Now the company has upgraded the UG65 with new features. With the firmware update to version 60.0.0.35, the UG65 LoRaWAN gateway adds support for Node-RED and provides LoRa class updates.
Developed by IBM, Node-RED is a programming interface that can be used to connect hardware, interfaces and services from the IoT. According to ICP, this feature makes the UG65 more attractive to developers of Smart applications. Target applications for the unit include IoT systems, Smart Infrastructure, sensor-to-cloud systems and Smart Agriculture.
4 change management strategies for the hybrid work era
In addition to expediting long-planned platform migrations and digital transformations, the pandemic forced most businesses to undergo involuntary changes, testing their abilities to deploy and manage these transitions quickly and effectively.
As the world adjusts to the next normal in 2021, business leaders can anticipate more change as they accommodate hybrid work. According to PwC’s U.S. Remote Work Survey, 75 percent of executives expect half of their employees to return to the office by July of this year. These business leaders view the in-person experience as essential to maintaining company culture: Only 5 percent of respondents believe that culture can be maintained without employees in the office.
Application analysis in the DevSecOps life cycle
June is application analysis month in the Red Hat’s monthly Security series! Beginning in March 2021, the Red Hat Security Ecosystem team has provided an introduction to a DevOps Security topic in a monthly fashion to help you learn how Red Hat weaves together DevOps and Security to master the force called DevSecOps. We explain how to assemble Red Hat products and our security ecosystem partners to aid in your journey to deploying a comprehensive DevSecOps solution.
New ecosystem opportunities at the service provider edge
Edge computing, which locates services closer to consumers and data sources, can help enable applications and use cases in which real-time processing, low latency, and a corresponding boost in the Quality of Experience (QoE) are critical.
In our previous post, Industry trends from the ever evolving service provider edge, we noted that service providers (SPs) are in an ideal situation to take advantage of the edge computing shift. Along with their traditional strengths in building networks, connectivity, physical location(s), and existing data consumption and management models, SPs are well positioned to develop partnerships and ecosystems to create new revenue streams.
Fedora Linux 34 Release Party videos available now – Fedora Community Blog
The Fedora Project had a successful Fedora Linux 34 Release Party on April 30th & May 1st, 2021. The Release Party had nearly 500 registrations with a 78% turnout rate, which is above Hopin’s calculated industry average. As promised, the Mindshare Committee wrapped up the video editing: the recordings of the sessions are now up on Youtube as a playlist for your perusal. Feel free to share this series of videos on the latest and greatest in the Fedora community!
