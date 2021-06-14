Programming Leftovers
Google Proposes An Open-Source Vulnerability Interchange Schema
As part of Google's latest work on trying to enhance open-source software security, months after starting their own open-source vulnerability database they are now looking to push an open-source vulnerability interchange schema to make it easier to exchange information on vulnerabilities and making it easier for automated analysis.
Google hopes this will be adopted as a unified vulnerability schema used by open-source projects for relaying details about vulnerabilities. In large part the emphasis on this schema is to make it easier for automated analysis and processing while the JSON-based format can be converted into human-friendly output as well with ease.
vrurg: My Work Environment
Just have noticed that normally I have 4 editors/IDEs running at the same time:
Comma for modules and an in-house project
Vim for scripts, blog and articles, and Perl
gfldex: Typed filters
The Discord Raku bot is now also an IRC -> Discord bridge. To handle the streams of messages I use a react-block with a few whenevers. I would like to handle filtering of debug output from API::Discord in there as well, without disrupting something simple like printing to the terminal.
In my last post I showed how I can control the behaviour of a module with the use statement. The next step is to divert writes to $*ERR to a Supply.
Why Python is Best for AI, ML, and Deep Learning - RTInsights
Artificial intelligence projects are different from traditional software projects. The difference lies in the technology stack, the skills required for AI-based projects, and the need for in-depth research. To implement AI aspirations, you need to use a programming language that is stable, flexible, and has available tools. Python provides all of these, which is why we see many Python AI projects today.
Python facilitates developers to increase the confidence and productivity about their developing software from development to deployment and maintenance. The benefits of making Python the perfect solution for machine learning and AI-driven projects include simplicity and consistency, flexibility, access to powerful AI and machine learning (ML) libraries and frameworks, platform independence, and large communities. These things increase the popularity of the language.
Create Basic Python C++ Extensions on Fedora Linux 34
Get started with Anaconda Python
No question about it, Python is a crucial part of modern data science. Convenient and powerful, Python connects data scientists and developers with a whole galaxy of tools and functionality, in convenient and programmatic ways.
Still, those tools sometimes come with a little—or a lot—of assembly required. Because Python is a general-purpose programming language, how it’s packaged and delivered doesn’t speak specifically to data scientists. But various folks have delivered Python to that audience in a way that’s prepackaged, with little to no assembly required—a project that regular Python users can benefit from, too.
Jakarta EE 9.1 and the Road to Jakarta EE 10
Five months after the release of Jakarta EE 9, the Jakarta EE Working Group has announced the release of the Platform and Web Profile specifications of Jakarta EE 9.1 and related TCKs. Since its debut in 2018, two major versions - Jakarta EE 8 in 2019 and Jakarta EE 9 in 2020 - were released. This is the first incremental point release in which developers may now: develop and deploy Jakarta EE 9.1 applications on JDK 11 and JDK 8; take advantage of new Java SE 11 features and new technologies added since Java SE 8; move existing Jakarta EE 9 applications to Java SE 11 without changes; and migrate existing Java EE and Jakarta EE 8 applications to Jakarta EE 9.1 using the same straightforward process available for migration to Jakarta EE 9.
