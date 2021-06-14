Chromium Ungoogled in PCLOS and Mozilla Miscellany
-
chromium-ungoogled updated to 91.0.4472.101
Chromium ungoogled is the Chromium Web Browser with Google hooks disabled or removed. If replacing your existing Chromium browser then please delete .config/chromium folder to start with a clean profile.
-
How WebAssembly Modules Safely Exchange Data
The WebAssembly binary format (Wasm) has been developed to allow software written in any language to “compile once, run everywhere”, inside web browsers or stand-alone virtual machines (runtimes) available for any platform, almost as fast as code directly compiled for those platforms. Wasm modules can interact with any host environment in which they run in a really portable way, thanks to the WebAssembly System Interface (WASI).
That is not enough, though. In order to be actually usable without surprises in as many scenarios as possible, Wasm executable files need at least two more things. One is the capability to interact directly not just with the operating system, but with any other program of the same kind. The way to do this with Wasm is called “module linking”, and will be the topic of the next article of this series. The other feature, that is a prerequisite for module linking to be useful, is the capability to exchange data structures of any kind, without misunderstandings or data loss.
-
New Firefox UI Fixed In A Few Easy Steps
The new firefox UI is kind of controversial so how about we just go and change it back to what it used to be, turns out it's incredibly easy to do so and it's just as easy to go and make your own custom tweaks.
-
Mozilla Addons Blog: Review Articles on AMO and New Blog Name
I’m very happy to announce a new feature that we’ve released on AMO (addons.mozilla.org). It’s a series of posts that review some of the best add-ons we have available on AMO.
[...]
Our goal with this new channel is to provide user-friendly guides into the add-ons world, focused on topics that are at the top of Firefox users’ minds. And, because we’re publishing directly on AMO, you can install the add-ons directly from the article pages.
-
