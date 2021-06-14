Free Software Leftovers
Seungha Yang: GStreamer Media Foundation Video Encoder Is Now Faster — Direct3D11 Awareness
GStreamer MediaFoundation video encoders (H.264, HEVC, and VP9 if supported by GPU) gained the ability to accept Direct3D11 textures, which will bring noticeable performance improvements
As of the GStreamer 1.18 release, hardware accelerated Direct3D11/DXVA video decoding and MediaFoundation based video encoding features were landed.
Those native Windows video APIs can be very helpful for application development/deployment, since they are hardware platform-agnostic APIs for the Windows platform. The questions is if they are sufficiently competitive with hardware-specific APIs such as NVIDIA NVCODEC SDK or Intel Media SDK?
Probably the answer is … “NO”
Stanford researchers develop new software for designing sustainable cities | EurekAlert! Science News
New technology could help cities around the world improve people's lives while saving billions of dollars. The free, open-source software developed by the Stanford Natural Capital Project creates maps to visualize the links between nature and human wellbeing. City planners and developers can use the software to visualize where investments in nature, such as parks and marshlands, can maximize benefits to people, like protection from flooding and improved health.
Time to Learn More About Open Source? | FTF News
to the Fintech Open Source Foundation, also known as FINOS.
FINOS is an independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to speed up collaboration and innovation in financial services by way of “open source software, standards, and best practices,” according to its website.
“The financial services industry has been a long-time consumer of open source software; however, many are struggling in contributing to, and publishing, open source software and standards, and adopting open source methodologies. A lack of understanding of how to build and deploy efficient tooling and governance models are often seen as a limiting factor,” according to FINOS.
Daniel Stenberg: Sending those stickers
As suspected already from the start, I ran out of stickers really fast. I ordered more from my trusted sticker guy on the corner, and he could even deliver stickers put into pre-printed envelopes. Envelopes that even got a curl logo on them. Around two hundred recipients got stickers that way.
It took me a while to complete this task. Getting all the addresses organized took time, getting all the materials restocked took time, packaging sticker of different sorts to almost a thousand people took time and then I also of course had to do occasional work in the mean time so I didn’t finish the delivery from my end until near the end of June.
When I write this, I’ve just sent off the last few parcels. 978 recipients are now close(r) to get curl stickers.
