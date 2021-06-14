Videos: Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and "Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users"
Linux overview | Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621
In this video, I am going to show an overview of Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and some of the applications pre-installed.
Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users
sed is a stream editor. A stream editor is used to perform basic text transformations on an input stream (a file or input from a pipeline). The most common usage of sed involves substituting a pattern or string for another string.
