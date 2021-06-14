Language Selection

Videos: Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and "Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users"

  • Linux overview | Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621

    In this video, I am going to show an overview of Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and some of the applications pre-installed.

  • Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users

    sed is a stream editor. A stream editor is used to perform basic text transformations on an input stream (a file or input from a pipeline). The most common usage of sed involves substituting a pattern or string for another string.

  • How To Install PHP 7.4 on CentOS 7 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configuration of PHP 7.4 on CentOS 7. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP (PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a server-side scripting language designed for web development but also used as a general-purpose programming language. PHP code is interpreted by a web server with a PHP processor module, which generates the resulting web page: PHP commands can be embedded directly into an HTML source document rather than calling an external file to process data. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PHP 7.4 on the CentOS 7 Linux server.

  • Configure PXE Boot Server for Rocky Linux 8 Kickstart Installation

    We are using our existing PXE boot homelab server in this article. All commands to be run on the PXE boot server.

  • Pablo Iranzo Gómez: Redken machine learning for spam detection

    For some of the telegram groups I’m in, I’ve been detecting users that after some period of time, just publish spam messages of any topic. There are many bots for controlling when a user joins, by showing a CAPTCHA that user must resolve (either clicking a button, answering a mathematical operation, inputting a CAPTCHA image text, etc). Some time ago, a colleague was using Machine Learning and I wanted to have a look at it and it would make a good feature to implement. First thing I wanted, was to get rid of the spammers, so the first approach was to include a new command on redken_bot to mark with /spam when replying to a message to take some actions.

  • A quick-start guide to OpenZFS native encryption

    One of the many features OpenZFS brings to the table is ZFS native encryption. First introduced in OpenZFS 0.8, native encryption allows a system administrator to transparently encrypt data at rest within ZFS itself. This obviates the need for separate tools like LUKS, VeraCrypt, or BitLocker.

  • Xfce participation in GSoC 2021

    I am a bit late with my blog post .. though I suppose better late than never :D This year Xfce applied to the Google Summer of Code program and I am happy to tell you that we accomplished to get 3 slots ! (That’s very good, since new organization usually only receive one or two slots) There was a lot of interest by students. In total 15 proposals were received for Xfce. So sadly we had to refuse several nice proposals. However the number of mentors as well was limited, so that this year Xfce anyhow would not be able to mentor more students.

  • Neon: Maliit Keyboard Now Available on Wayland

    We have updated the Maliit keyboard package to Maliit 2 and released it to Neon user edition. This gives a virtual keyboard which you can use, handy for convertible laptops with a removeable keyboard. It only runs when using Wayland so make sure to select that at login. There is a module in System Settings to select the keyboard and it should be intelligent enough to only run when you don’t have a physical keyboard plugged in.

  • AudioTube nightly builds available

    This is good news for all of you that have been asking for AudioTube binaries. A nightly flatpak build is now built regularly on KDE’s binary factory. The community wiki explains how to install from the nightly repository.

  • Seungha Yang: GStreamer Media Foundation Video Encoder Is Now Faster — Direct3D11 Awareness

    GStreamer MediaFoundation video encoders (H.264, HEVC, and VP9 if supported by GPU) gained the ability to accept Direct3D11 textures, which will bring noticeable performance improvements As of the GStreamer 1.18 release, hardware accelerated Direct3D11/DXVA video decoding and MediaFoundation based video encoding features were landed. Those native Windows video APIs can be very helpful for application development/deployment, since they are hardware platform-agnostic APIs for the Windows platform. The questions is if they are sufficiently competitive with hardware-specific APIs such as NVIDIA NVCODEC SDK or Intel Media SDK? Probably the answer is … “NO”

  • Stanford researchers develop new software for designing sustainable cities | EurekAlert! Science News

    New technology could help cities around the world improve people's lives while saving billions of dollars. The free, open-source software developed by the Stanford Natural Capital Project creates maps to visualize the links between nature and human wellbeing. City planners and developers can use the software to visualize where investments in nature, such as parks and marshlands, can maximize benefits to people, like protection from flooding and improved health.

  • Time to Learn More About Open Source? | FTF News

    to the Fintech Open Source Foundation, also known as FINOS. FINOS is an independent, nonprofit organization whose mission is to speed up collaboration and innovation in financial services by way of “open source software, standards, and best practices,” according to its website. “The financial services industry has been a long-time consumer of open source software; however, many are struggling in contributing to, and publishing, open source software and standards, and adopting open source methodologies. A lack of understanding of how to build and deploy efficient tooling and governance models are often seen as a limiting factor,” according to FINOS.

  • Daniel Stenberg: Sending those stickers

    As suspected already from the start, I ran out of stickers really fast. I ordered more from my trusted sticker guy on the corner, and he could even deliver stickers put into pre-printed envelopes. Envelopes that even got a curl logo on them. Around two hundred recipients got stickers that way. It took me a while to complete this task. Getting all the addresses organized took time, getting all the materials restocked took time, packaging sticker of different sorts to almost a thousand people took time and then I also of course had to do occasional work in the mean time so I didn’t finish the delivery from my end until near the end of June. When I write this, I’ve just sent off the last few parcels. 978 recipients are now close(r) to get curl stickers.

