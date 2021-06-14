today's howtos
-
How To Install PHP 7.4 on CentOS 7 - idroot
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configuration of PHP 7.4 on CentOS 7. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP (PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a server-side scripting language designed for web development but also used as a general-purpose programming language. PHP code is interpreted by a web server with a PHP processor module, which generates the resulting web page: PHP commands can be embedded directly into an HTML source document rather than calling an external file to process data.
This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PHP 7.4 on the CentOS 7 Linux server.
-
Configure PXE Boot Server for Rocky Linux 8 Kickstart Installation
We are using our existing PXE boot homelab server in this article.
All commands to be run on the PXE boot server.
-
Pablo Iranzo Gómez: Redken machine learning for spam detection
For some of the telegram groups I’m in, I’ve been detecting users that after some period of time, just publish spam messages of any topic.
There are many bots for controlling when a user joins, by showing a CAPTCHA that user must resolve (either clicking a button, answering a mathematical operation, inputting a CAPTCHA image text, etc).
Some time ago, a colleague was using Machine Learning and I wanted to have a look at it and it would make a good feature to implement.
First thing I wanted, was to get rid of the spammers, so the first approach was to include a new command on redken_bot to mark with /spam when replying to a message to take some actions.
-
A quick-start guide to OpenZFS native encryption
One of the many features OpenZFS brings to the table is ZFS native encryption. First introduced in OpenZFS 0.8, native encryption allows a system administrator to transparently encrypt data at rest within ZFS itself. This obviates the need for separate tools like LUKS, VeraCrypt, or BitLocker.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 609 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Xfce and KDE Leftovers
Videos: Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and "Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users"
Free Software Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago