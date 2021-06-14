Kernel and Graphics Leftovers
-
Linux Kernel's BPF Fixed Up Against Spectre Vulnerability Bypass - Phoronix
With the latest mainline Git kernel as well as the newest stable point releases as of Wednesday, a Spectre issue with the kernel's BPF subsystem has been addressed.
Up until this week, the kernel's BPF subsystem protections around speculative execution could be bypassed. An unprivileged BPF program could leak the contents of arbitrary kernel memory via a side-channel attack.
-
Another Test Drive With Crocus Gallium3D On Old Intel Hardware - Phoronix
Since Crocus was merged into mainline Mesa last week we have been looking at benchmarks of this new open-source Intel Gallium3D driver designed exclusively for older Intel graphics hardware (i965 Gen4 through Haswell Gen7, plus Cherrvyiew and experimental Gen8 Broadwell) compared to the existing open-source i965 classic driver. Prior articles have looked at the quite good performance with Haswell while Sandy Bridge is in somewhat rough shape. Today's testing is going in the middle and looking at the Crocus vs. i965 OpenGL driver performance for Ivy Bridge with the once great Core i7 3770K.
-
NVIDIA TAO Transfer Learning Toolkit (TLT) 3.0 released with pre-trained models - CNX Software
NVIDIA first introduced the TAO (Train, Adapt and Optimize) framework to eases AI model training on NVIDIA GPU’s as well as NVIDIA Jetson embedded platforms last April during GTC 2021.
The company has now announced the release of the third version of the TAO Transfer Learning Toolkit (TLT 3.0) together with some new pre-trained models at CVPR 2021 (2021 Conference on Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition).
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 569 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
Xfce and KDE Leftovers
Videos: Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and "Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users"
Free Software Leftovers
Recent comments
4 hours 8 min ago
5 hours 42 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
7 hours 27 min ago
7 hours 55 min ago
7 hours 56 min ago
14 hours 10 min ago
16 hours 31 min ago
16 hours 33 min ago
1 day 2 hours ago