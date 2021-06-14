today's leftovers
From Mars to the moon: the computer system behind China’s space missions [Ed: ...And the programme of China now runs on GNU/Linux]
Chinese researchers developed the Kylin operating system to replace the Western products the country relied on
Atlassian Bugs Could Have Led to 1-Click Takeover | Threatpost
A supply-chain attack could have siphoned sensitive information out of Jira, such as security issues on Atlassian cloud, Bitbucket and on-prem products.
Atlassian, a platform used by 180,000 customers to engineer software and manage projects, could have been hijacked with a single click due to security flaws, researchers have disclosed.
You won't want that Linux bling if it comes from Pling: Marketplace platform has critical vulnerabilities [Ed: Why blame "Linux" for malware that has nothing to do with it and people need to foolishly install?]
A Berlin startup has disclosed a remote-code-execution (RCE) vulnerability and a wormable cross-site-scripting (XSS) flaw in Pling, which is used by various Linux desktop theme marketplaces.
Positive Security, which found the holes and is not to be confused with Russia’s Positive Technologies, said the bugs are still present in the Pling code and its maintainers have not responded to vulnerability reports.
Microsoft’s “Windows 11” is incompatible with many PCs, comes with more junk, and mandates Restricted Boot.
Microsoft made the Windows 11 announcement today, and users should be horrified.
Everything that the Free Software Foundation, Techrights, and I have said about “Secure” Boot one day becoming mandatory and leading to PCs that would only boot Microsoft-blessed operating systems has finally come to pass. According to Wikipedia, new computers will have no option to turn it off in the BIOS because the OS itself now requires it.
As companies and individuals being attacked with malware has grown to be such a problem that the FBI considers it on par with the war on terrorism, due to the colonial pipeline and JBS meat processor attacks, to name but a couple, it’s clear that nothing Microsoft has implemented in the pretense of security is even getting in the way of “cyber” criminals.
[...]
Effectivelly, _all PCs_ older than a few years are stuck with Windows 10 now, which is in a grave yard mode for some time already, or users can migrate to the actively improved and thriving GNU/Linux OS. Which probably runs better anyway.
Apple exec: “Sideloading in this case is actually eliminating choice” | Ars Technica
Facing legal actions, Apple argues on the basis of privacy, security.
