This is good news for all of you that have been asking for AudioTube binaries. A nightly flatpak build is now built regularly on KDE’s binary factory. The community wiki explains how to install from the nightly repository.

We have updated the Maliit keyboard package to Maliit 2 and released it to Neon user edition. This gives a virtual keyboard which you can use, handy for convertible laptops with a removeable keyboard. It only runs when using Wayland so make sure to select that at login. There is a module in System Settings to select the keyboard and it should be intelligent enough to only run when you don’t have a physical keyboard plugged in.

I am a bit late with my blog post .. though I suppose better late than never :D This year Xfce applied to the Google Summer of Code program and I am happy to tell you that we accomplished to get 3 slots ! (That’s very good, since new organization usually only receive one or two slots) There was a lot of interest by students. In total 15 proposals were received for Xfce. So sadly we had to refuse several nice proposals. However the number of mentors as well was limited, so that this year Xfce anyhow would not be able to mentor more students.

One of the many features OpenZFS brings to the table is ZFS native encryption. First introduced in OpenZFS 0.8, native encryption allows a system administrator to transparently encrypt data at rest within ZFS itself. This obviates the need for separate tools like LUKS, VeraCrypt, or BitLocker.

For some of the telegram groups I’m in, I’ve been detecting users that after some period of time, just publish spam messages of any topic. There are many bots for controlling when a user joins, by showing a CAPTCHA that user must resolve (either clicking a button, answering a mathematical operation, inputting a CAPTCHA image text, etc). Some time ago, a colleague was using Machine Learning and I wanted to have a look at it and it would make a good feature to implement. First thing I wanted, was to get rid of the spammers, so the first approach was to include a new command on redken_bot to mark with /spam when replying to a message to take some actions.

We are using our existing PXE boot homelab server in this article. All commands to be run on the PXE boot server.

In this tutorial, we will show you how to install and configuration of PHP 7.4 on CentOS 7. For those of you who didn’t know, PHP (PHP: Hypertext Preprocessor) is a server-side scripting language designed for web development but also used as a general-purpose programming language. PHP code is interpreted by a web server with a PHP processor module, which generates the resulting web page: PHP commands can be embedded directly into an HTML source document rather than calling an external file to process data. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple. I will show you the step-by-step installation of PHP 7.4 on the CentOS 7 Linux server.

Videos: Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and "Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users" Linux overview | Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 In this video, I am going to show an overview of Garuda KDE Dragonized 210621 and some of the applications pre-installed.

Learning Sed Is Beneficial For Linux Users sed is a stream editor. A stream editor is used to perform basic text transformations on an input stream (a file or input from a pipeline). The most common usage of sed involves substituting a pattern or string for another string.