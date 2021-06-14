Games: Epic Games, Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos, and More
Epic Games Offering Free Easy Anti-Cheat For Developers
With the hulking, massive cash cow that Epic Games is, it seems inevitable that they’re gaining a stronger and stronger hold on the PC gaming market. They offered Sony $200 million to make their first-party games exclusive to the Epic Games Store. Just keeping Borderlands 3 as a timed exclusive cost them $115 million. But, spending all that cash apparently doesn’t hurt them at all.
Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos gets a big update and exits Early Access on August 25
Ultimate ADOM - Caverns of Chaos, the modern reimagining of the classic roguelike from Assemble Entertainment version 0.9.0 is up as the "Combat Update" and it's set to leave Early Access on August 25.
Quite surprising really since it's only been in Early Access since February but they've put up some pretty big updates for the game over that time. The latest brings in a number of changes based on community feedback, along with a bunch of new content and lots of tweaks to combat. The skill trees for example have been streamlined, which allow for a bit more freedom and no longer locking you into certain weapons. They say combat has bee n "spiced up a lot" to make it overall more challenging.
Little Red Dog Games say there's "no reason not to" do Linux versions of games | GamingOnLinux
Little Red Dog Games developer of Precipice, Deep Sixed and Rogue State Revolution spoke in an interview with Linux hardware vendor System76 about developing games on and for Linux. It's quite an interesting interview that goes over details about how they make their games, their use of Godot Engine and why they think it's a good idea to develop for Linux.
Starting off as hobby developers making point and click adventures, Little Red Dog Games are now a full-time studio with multiple games out on various stores. Their lead programmer, Denis Comtesse, is a Linux user and so using the likes of Godot makes it all relatively easy for them since it has great cross-platform support.
The 'Wooting two HE' sounds like a great analog RGB keyboard to keep an eye on | GamingOnLinux
With the purpose-built software you can remap any of the keys, tweak the lighting and plenty more. Best of all though? Their software supports Linux too. They even have an SDK up on GitHub.
Kerbal Space Program 1.12 "On Final Approach" is the last major update out now | GamingOnLinux
Celebrating 10 years since the first public version of Kerbal Space Program became available, version 1.12 "On Final Approach" is out now to finish it off. This is the last major update for the game, which ended up becoming ridiculously popular. From gamers trying to launch their first rocket, to teaming up with various space agencies to help educate people.
Developer Squad says it's also their "most ambitious free update ever" as it's packed with new content, along with many features and quality of life improvements based on feedback from players and an upgrade of the Unity version used.
The customization update for drilling-survival game Volcanoids looks magnificent | GamingOnLinux
Volcanoids is like a dream game for steampunk base-building fans that blends in survival shooter game mechanics and now there's a whole lot more to do in it.
It's quite a unique survival game too. You have a race against time to gather materials, explore and upgrade before having to run back to your drillship to dive below ground when a volcano erupts. Before you would just come back up and everything was normal but now there's going to be a big dust cloud that lingers around a little so it's a smidgen more realistic. On top of that the customization has been greatly expanded with new colours, drill heads, decals and more. There's also new weapons like the melee Saw Gauntlet allowing you to rip and tear through the robotic enemies.
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut will have 50% off if you own the original plus new trailer | GamingOnLinux
Kathy Rain: Director's Cut is looking really slick and with the release coming later this year, we now know you will pay quite a bit less if you owned the original. This brand new version will not only revamp the whole thing with a new game engine (Unity), it will also be supporting Linux unlike the original.
Announced this week was that owners of the original will get a 50% discount on the Director's Cut, and that discount will never go away as they're not setting an expiration date on it. That discount will be on top of any other discount too through a launch sale, and any other seasonal sales.
Devices: Pimoroni Pico, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LoRaWAN
The gentle Breeze could use a fiery companion: making a case for a second theme in KDE Plasma
On one mid-July’s day in 2014 Plasma 5.0 was released. The release marked a significant departure in the design department as Plasma moved on from the detailed and skeuomorphic Oxygen theme towards the flat and minimalist Breeze. Now, almost 7 years later, we are slowly approaching the sunset of the 5 series. This time around though, the consensus is that the sun won’t stop shining for the series’ default theme. Breeze is set to live not just another day, but to remain alive throughout the lifespan of the 6 series in what could possibly end up being an admirably long 15 year career. While stability that comes with such longevity is a positive thing, staying with the same theme also means stymied opportunities for major changes. Even though Breeze has been and is going to keep on being updated, 7 years is a lot in design, and 15 years is quite a lot. Ultimately, Breeze is a safe theme: it works pretty well and evokes familiarity. A breeze might not sweep you off your feet, but it’s pleasant and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone with strong negative feelings towards it. The premise behind why it shouldn’t be canned in favor of trend chasing is as follows: history of design is an never ending dance between ornamentalism and minimalism. Instead of playing the game of chasing trends, the idea behind Breeze is “let’s go the middle route and try to make timeless design”. On the flip side, you can argue that almost none of the names written in the histories of art are of the people who were constantly “in between two waves”. Usually these artists were, if not the pioneers of trends, then masters of them.
SUSE Leftovers
Top 14 Free Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos
Google photos app is available for the iPhone and tablets like the iPad for Apple devices, and it's also available in android devices actually on android here is the default app for photos called google photos. You could always access it too on the huge benefits of using google photos, so let me say what those are first, and then we'll talk about 13 Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos. But all good things come to an end, Google Photos ends up its free unlimited storage by June 1st 2021. So, it is time to find the open-source alternative.
