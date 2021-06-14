today's howtos
-
How to Add and Configure Swap Space on Ubuntu Linux
SWAP is a partition or a disk space that can take some load for RAM and can be used as a memory space on Ubuntu systems. Normally, while installing a new Linux-based operating system, it will offer you to create a new SWAP partition. The file partition has a SWAP flag, and usually, the size of a SWAP space is 2GB on average. When the system memory is full, the Linux kernel automatically moves some unused files into the SWAP area instead of stopping them. As we know, in Linux, everything is either a file, SWAP can handle files pretty well. So, if you’re using a Ubuntu system on a virtual machine, you definitely should try adding SWAP space to your machine.
-
How to Disable/Enable Automatic Screen Lock in Linux Mint 20 trough CLI
Automatic screen lock is a feature provided by all widely used desktop operating systems. There is a default period of inactivity set in your system settings, after which your screen is automatically locked and you have to reactivate it by either clicking somewhere or entering your login password. This feature is best for scenarios when you need to stay away from your computer for some time and you have some critical data stored on your system. In the meantime, while you were away from your system, any intruder can break into the system and steal your critical data. For this reason, an automatic screen lock is very helpful to ensure the security of your data.
Automatic screen lock is enabled by default on most operating systems. On the other hand, if you are physically present near your computer and simply doing other tasks at the same time, then this automatic screen lock feature may prove to be annoying as you have to enter your password again and again after a few minutes of inactivity. In this situation, you can consider disabling your system’s screen lock feature for some time and then re-enabling it once you are done with your work. Today we will show you how to disable/enable the automatic screen lock via the Linux Mint 20 CLI.
-
How to Install Swift Programming Language on Ubuntu 20.04
Swift is a general purpose, compiled and high-performing programming language with a focus on safety. It was developed by Apple as a replacement for the older Objective-C language. It is very useful for those who want to develop applications for macOS or iOS from Linux. It is a intuitive and friendly programming language to new programmers. It is is optimized for development and performance without compromising on either.
In this post, we will show you how to install the Swift programming language on Ubuntu 20.04.
-
How to install BitTorrent Deluge client on Linux
Deluge is a cross-platform BitTorrent client with all the features you need to download torrent files.
It has features common to BitTorrent clients, such as Protocol Encryption, DHT, LSD (Local Peer Discovery), Peer Exchange (PEX), UPnP, NAT-PMP, proxy support, Web seeds, global speed limits and by torrent.
-
find examples of multiline idioms in Linux drivers source code
-
Use Python to parse configuration files | Opensource.com
Sometimes, a program needs enough parameters that putting them all as command-line arguments or environment variables is not pleasant nor feasible. In those cases, you will want to use a configuration file.
-
Mount cue/bin image files with CDemu - Fedora Magazine
The other day I needed to burn a disc. Yeah, I know, some of you might be wondering, “A disc? What’s that?” Others might ask, “Are you really using that archaic media?”
Well, yes I am. I feel there is still something charming about physical things that digital media cannot replace.
I needed to burn a very old game that was comprised of a cue file, some audio tracks in cda format, and a bin file which stored all the binary content that was indexed by the cue file.
First I tried to use Brasero. Yeah I know, it’s old but it does the job generally and it fits with the rest of the system, so it’s my choice generally. Unfortunately, this time it was not up to the task. It stated that it had some problems reading the cue file. Then I tried Xfburn and K3b. But neither of those worked either. They both detected the bin file but not the cda files.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 520 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Devices: Pimoroni Pico, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LoRaWAN
The gentle Breeze could use a fiery companion: making a case for a second theme in KDE Plasma
On one mid-July’s day in 2014 Plasma 5.0 was released. The release marked a significant departure in the design department as Plasma moved on from the detailed and skeuomorphic Oxygen theme towards the flat and minimalist Breeze. Now, almost 7 years later, we are slowly approaching the sunset of the 5 series. This time around though, the consensus is that the sun won’t stop shining for the series’ default theme. Breeze is set to live not just another day, but to remain alive throughout the lifespan of the 6 series in what could possibly end up being an admirably long 15 year career. While stability that comes with such longevity is a positive thing, staying with the same theme also means stymied opportunities for major changes. Even though Breeze has been and is going to keep on being updated, 7 years is a lot in design, and 15 years is quite a lot. Ultimately, Breeze is a safe theme: it works pretty well and evokes familiarity. A breeze might not sweep you off your feet, but it’s pleasant and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone with strong negative feelings towards it. The premise behind why it shouldn’t be canned in favor of trend chasing is as follows: history of design is an never ending dance between ornamentalism and minimalism. Instead of playing the game of chasing trends, the idea behind Breeze is “let’s go the middle route and try to make timeless design”. On the flip side, you can argue that almost none of the names written in the histories of art are of the people who were constantly “in between two waves”. Usually these artists were, if not the pioneers of trends, then masters of them.
SUSE Leftovers
Top 14 Free Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos
Google photos app is available for the iPhone and tablets like the iPad for Apple devices, and it's also available in android devices actually on android here is the default app for photos called google photos. You could always access it too on the huge benefits of using google photos, so let me say what those are first, and then we'll talk about 13 Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos. But all good things come to an end, Google Photos ends up its free unlimited storage by June 1st 2021. So, it is time to find the open-source alternative.
Recent comments
54 min 59 sec ago
10 hours 48 min ago
10 hours 57 min ago
18 hours 23 min ago
19 hours 57 min ago
20 hours 31 min ago
21 hours 43 min ago
22 hours 10 min ago
22 hours 12 min ago
1 day 4 hours ago