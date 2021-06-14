Language Selection

How the Apache Software Foundation selects open source projects

As a longtime volunteer and mentor (and current board member) at the Apache Software Foundation (ASF) and vice president of the Apache Incubator, I'm proud to offer my insights into the unique processes and values with which the ASF operates.

Centered upon the permissive and pragmatic open source Apache License, the ASF conducts itself differently from many other foundations simply because it is a charitable organization constructed for the public good. For example, the ASF board is elected by members. No one can buy a seat on the board, and the ASF's affiliations are with individuals, not companies. Generally, the corporate affiliation of any individual involved with ASF goes unstated, and it doesn't matter. As an outcome, the ASF has fostered a vendor-neutral environment where companies can comfortably collaborate on building valuable projects.

Let's take a look at how the ASF selects its projects, the state of open source licensing today, and what you can expect from the ASF heading into the future.

Also: The Apache News Round-up: week ending 25 June 2021

Devices: Pimoroni Pico, Arduino, Raspberry Pi, LoRaWAN

  • Pico Wireless Pack adds ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth module to Raspberry Pi Pico - CNX Software

    Pimoroni Pico Wireless Pack is an add-on board for Raspberry Pi Pico adding a MicroSD card socket and ESP32 WiFi & Bluetooth module to the popular MCU board. While it’s a nice idea to add wireless connectivity to Raspberry Pi Pico, ESP32 is a dual-core Xtensa LX6 processor clocked at 160 to 240 MHz with WiFi, Bluetooth, and plenty of I/Os that should be able to handle most tasks better than Raspberry Pi RP2040 dual-core Cortex-M0+ processor clocked at 48 MHz by default, although we’ve also seen it overclocked up to 252 MHz.

  • The MonKlock tells time using the Cistercian numeral system | Arduino Blog

    Way back in the 13th century, an order of monks known as the Cistercians created a unique numbering system that used a series figures and rotations to represent numbers up to 9,999 in just a single character. Because these numerals are so great in compact displays, using them in a dot matrix to display the current date and time was a no-brainer for danjovic. Danjovic combined a DS3231 real-time clock with an Arduino Nano to keep track of the current time, plus a large 4″ 5×7 LED matrix. All of these components were placed onto a custom PCB, along with two buttons that cycle between various modes and the time, day, month, and year. Finally, he made a wooden base that props up the PCB vertically and provides a convenient path to run the USB cable.

  • ‘Epigone drone’ pays homage to NASA’s Mars Helicopter | The MagPi #107
  • UG65 LoRaWAN gateway supports Node-RED, up to 2,000 nodes - CNX Software

    Node-RED is a popular flow-based, visual programming development tool originally developed by IBM for wiring together hardware devices, APIs, and online services as part of the Internet of Things. But despite being designed for the IoT, I’ve seldom seen Node-RED support for LoRaWAN hardware, the only exception being the Axon platform, a tiny WiFi & LoRaWAN board. But there’s at least one more option with Milestone IoT’s UG65 LoRaWAN gateway, launched late last year, getting a firmware update that adds Node-RED support.

The gentle Breeze could use a fiery companion: making a case for a second theme in KDE Plasma

On one mid-July’s day in 2014 Plasma 5.0 was released. The release marked a significant departure in the design department as Plasma moved on from the detailed and skeuomorphic Oxygen theme towards the flat and minimalist Breeze. Now, almost 7 years later, we are slowly approaching the sunset of the 5 series. This time around though, the consensus is that the sun won’t stop shining for the series’ default theme. Breeze is set to live not just another day, but to remain alive throughout the lifespan of the 6 series in what could possibly end up being an admirably long 15 year career. While stability that comes with such longevity is a positive thing, staying with the same theme also means stymied opportunities for major changes. Even though Breeze has been and is going to keep on being updated, 7 years is a lot in design, and 15 years is quite a lot. Ultimately, Breeze is a safe theme: it works pretty well and evokes familiarity. A breeze might not sweep you off your feet, but it’s pleasant and you’d be hard-pressed to find anyone with strong negative feelings towards it. The premise behind why it shouldn’t be canned in favor of trend chasing is as follows: history of design is an never ending dance between ornamentalism and minimalism. Instead of playing the game of chasing trends, the idea behind Breeze is “let’s go the middle route and try to make timeless design”. On the flip side, you can argue that almost none of the names written in the histories of art are of the people who were constantly “in between two waves”. Usually these artists were, if not the pioneers of trends, then masters of them. Read more

SUSE Leftovers

  • XFS "nobarrier" option is now more than deprecated | SUSE Communities

    Starting with SLES 12 SP4 the xfs mount option “nobarrier” becomes deprecated. But before xfs completely removed these option, there was an initial period of several years where the option was being still recognized but ignored. This means that it was still possible to set the option but without any impact.

  • SUSE Rancher and Hammerspace

    SUSE One Partner, Hammerspace, now has an offering live in the SUSE Rancher Apps and Marketplace and we’ve invited Hammerspace to author a guest blog so you can learn more about their data orchestration platform. ~ Bret [...] Kubernetes has freed applications from the limitations of underlying server technologies, starting a revolution in the way applications are created, tested, and delivered to end-users. Kubernetes accelerates the production pipeline drastically improving time to market and is the perfect fit for a world increasingly dependent on agile development. Consequently, these higher demands are also putting pressure on IT departments to adopt similarly agile operating procedures. This marriage of agile development practices and IT operations is aptly named DevOps. If you are familiar with David Kim’s book, The Phoenix Project, you are already aware that DevOps is the adoption of Kanban process engineering practices, a key part of agile software development. DevOps shifts the primary focus away from managing the minutiae of technology towards managing optimal business outcomes, such as a smoothly running CI/CD pipeline. The outcome is higher efficiency, productivity and profitability.

  • You asked – we acted: SUSE SAP NetWeaver on Google Cloud is now available!

Top 14 Free Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos

Google photos app is available for the iPhone and tablets like the iPad for Apple devices, and it's also available in android devices actually on android here is the default app for photos called google photos. You could always access it too on the huge benefits of using google photos, so let me say what those are first, and then we'll talk about 13 Open-source self-hosted alternatives for Google Photos. But all good things come to an end, Google Photos ends up its free unlimited storage by June 1st 2021. So, it is time to find the open-source alternative. Read more

