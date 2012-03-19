Language Selection

Security: Patches, Google, and Linux Foundation

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of June 2021 04:52:06 PM
Security
  • Security updates for Friday

    Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, dovecot, exiv2, helm, keycloak, libslirp, matrix-appservice-irc, nginx-mainline, opera, pigeonhole, tor, tpm2-tools, and vivaldi), Debian (libgcrypt20), Fedora (pdfbox), Mageia (graphicsmagick, matio, and samba and ldb), openSUSE (dovecot23, gupnp, libgcrypt, live555, and ovmf), SUSE (gupnp, libgcrypt, openexr, and ovmf), and Ubuntu (ceph and rabbitmq-server).

  • Google's open-source vulnerability schema

    The Google Security Blog announces the release of a schema intended to describe vulnerabilities in a project-independent manner...

  • Announcing a unified vulnerability schema for open source

    In recent months, Google has launched several efforts to strengthen open-source security on multiple fronts. One important focus is improving how we identify and respond to known security vulnerabilities without doing extensive manual work. It is essential to have a precise common data format to triage and remediate security vulnerabilities, particularly when communicating about risks to affected dependencies—it enables easier automation and empowers consumers of open-source software to know when they are impacted and make security fixes as soon as possible.

  • Rust in Linux: Google pays ISRG to pay Miguel Ojeda

    Google is funding the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) to sponsor the Rust for Linux organization. Money will be funneled from la GOOG’s bottomless coffers to pay Miguel Ojeda as a full-time developer.

  • Linux Foundation Research Announces Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Readiness Survey - Linux Foundation

    A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules required to build (i.e., compile and link) a given piece of software and the supply chain relationships between them. These components can be open source or proprietary, free or paid, and widely available or restricted access. SBOMs that can be shared without friction between teams and companies are a core part of software management for critical industries and digital infrastructure in the coming decades.

    SBOMs are especially critical for a national digital infrastructure used within government agencies and in critical industries that present national security risks if penetrated. SBOMs would improve understanding of those software components’ operational and cyber risks from their originating supply chain.

  • The Linux kernel may not be quite as secure as it should be

    A policy and process overview of the Linux kernel has identified some “potential pain points” in the handling and signing process of the security keys for the Linux kernel.

    The review of the kernel teams’ processes for signing releases and for the policies and procedures for the handling of the signing keys was sought by the Linux Foundation and conducted by cybersecurity experts at the Open Source Technology Improvement Fund (OSTIF) and Trail of Bits.

»

More on the Google aspect

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 25th of June 2021 05:40:20 PM.
  • Google rolls out a unified security vulnerability schema for open-source software

    Business author and expert, H. James Harrington, once said, "If you can't measure something, you can't understand it. If you can't understand it, you can't control it. If you can't control it, you can't improve it." He was right. And Google is following this advice by introducing a new way to strengthen open-source security by introducing a vulnerability interchange schema for describing vulnerabilities across open-source ecosystems.

    That's very important. One low-level problem is that there are many security vulnerability databases, there's no standard interchange format. If you want to aggregate information from multiple databases you must handle each one completely separately. That's a real waste of time and energy. At the very least you must create parsers for each database format to merge their data. All this makes systematic tracking of dependencies and collaboration between vulnerability databases much harder than it should be.

More in Tux Machines

today's howtos

  • How to Use the Chown Command in Linux to Change File Ownership - Make Tech Easier

    On Linux systems, each file is associated with an owner and group owner. When you don’t have the appropriate permission, you won’t be able to access or edit the files or directory. On a Linux system, there is a “change owner” (chown) tool that allows you to change the owner of a file/directory as well as the group owner. Let’s see how you can use the chown command in Linux to better manage your files and folders.

  • Configuring PAM services with SELinux - Linux Concept

    systemd and D-Bus are SELinux-aware applications, with explicit SELinux support built in. Several other services exist on a Linux system that play nicely together with SELinux yet are not SELinux-aware themselves. Many of these services have an affinity with SELinux through their PAM integration.

  • How To Install Htop on Almalinux 8 - idroot

    In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Htop on AlmaLinux 8. For those of you who didn’t know, Htop is more like a classic top process manager. It displays resource usage measures in color and helps you easily track system performance as an enhanced feature. It has both an additional selection array and a clear picture of the plate, which is the same as the standard main command. It can display detailed information about processor and memory usage, tasks being performed, average load, and uptime. In addition, Htop can also display a list of all operating processes, and can even display it in a tree structure. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of Linux, know how to use the shell, and most importantly, you host your site on your own VPS. The installation is quite simple and assumes you are running in the root account, if not you may need to add ‘sudo‘ to the commands to get root privileges. I will show you through the step-by-step installation of the Htop monitoring tool on an AlmaLinux 8. You can follow the same instructions for Rocky Linux.

  • How to use the Slimbook mobile Ryzen CPU tuner on Ubuntu

    Do you have a mobile Ryzen CPU and use Ubuntu? Are you looking to get more CPU performance out of it? Perhaps you want to tweak it to turn down the performance? With the AMD Slimbook Controller, you can! Here’s how to use it on your system.

LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO

Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage. Read more Also: Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (May 2021)

Linux on Chromebooks: Underappreciated versatility as an app solution

I’ve previously written an overview with five reasons to run Linux on Chromebooks, but there are tons of specific examples I could share. One arrived just this morning as one of my former Computer Science teachers reached out, asking if MuseScore could run on a Chromebook. I had an answer back to her in minutes, along with installation instructions, showing her the versatility of Linux on Chromebooks. [...] After about of minute of downloads and installation messages, I had MuseScore on my Chromebook, complete with a Launcher icon. Of course, installing a Linux app on a Chromebook doesn’t mean it will work 100% of the time or have full functionality. I was concerned that MuseScore might not play back sounds, so I did a very quick test by composing my own score. And by “composing my own score”, I mean adding three random notes. Read more

Games: Shadowrun Trilogy, Atari VCS Reviewed, and More

  • GOG are giving away the Shadowrun Trilogy for 72 hours

    Time to grab some really good RPGs here as GOG are giving away the whole Shadowrun Trilogy for 72 hours. Again, this is part of their Summer Sale to try and pull more customers to their DRM-free store.

  • [GNU/Linux-based] Atari VCS Review

    The modern-retro Atari VCS was announced with much fanfare when it first hit IndieGogo in May 2018. People were very excited to secure a preorder for the first new Atari console since the Atari Jaguar in the 1990s. On its official website, the Atari VCS is championed as "blending the best of consoles and PCs," but in reality the system is nothing more than a watered-down combination of a console and a PC. It sets out to do some interesting things, but it doesn't do anything unique, and it doesn't do anything well. It definitely doesn't justify its price tag. [...] The Atari VCS costs too much and does too little for me to recommend it. Its 4K mode is pretty pointless, other than it makes for a nice marketing bullet. The number of built-in games is impressive on paper, but there are too few games you'd actually want to play and too many games that didn't age well at all. PC mode is poorly implemented and doesn't make a lot of sense in practice. It would be better to just install 2600 and MAME games to a PC than to install PC software on a glorified emulation machine.

  • Mario Golf: Super Rush Works Day 1 on Yuzu/Ryujinx - Boiling Steam

    What more do I need to say? The title says it all. I have personally tested and confirm Mario Golf: Super Rush works with both Yuzu and Ryujinx. Both emulators have been able to achieve 60 FPS on a fairly consistent basis on my end. Check out the footage below:

  • 470 Drivers: Nvidia Steps Up Their Game!

    If you read the news, it’s all about AMD kicking ass left and right. They keep punching Intel on CPUs, they challenge Nvidia on GPUs more daringly than ever, and with (more) open drivers. However, Nvidia is a lot more alive than Intel is, in terms of technology, and in this past week they have demonstrated their commitment to Linux with the newest 470 drivers.

