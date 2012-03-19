Security: Patches, Google, and Linux Foundation
-
Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by Arch Linux (chromium, dovecot, exiv2, helm, keycloak, libslirp, matrix-appservice-irc, nginx-mainline, opera, pigeonhole, tor, tpm2-tools, and vivaldi), Debian (libgcrypt20), Fedora (pdfbox), Mageia (graphicsmagick, matio, and samba and ldb), openSUSE (dovecot23, gupnp, libgcrypt, live555, and ovmf), SUSE (gupnp, libgcrypt, openexr, and ovmf), and Ubuntu (ceph and rabbitmq-server).
-
Google's open-source vulnerability schema
The Google Security Blog announces the release of a schema intended to describe vulnerabilities in a project-independent manner...
-
Announcing a unified vulnerability schema for open source
In recent months, Google has launched several efforts to strengthen open-source security on multiple fronts. One important focus is improving how we identify and respond to known security vulnerabilities without doing extensive manual work. It is essential to have a precise common data format to triage and remediate security vulnerabilities, particularly when communicating about risks to affected dependencies—it enables easier automation and empowers consumers of open-source software to know when they are impacted and make security fixes as soon as possible.
-
Rust in Linux: Google pays ISRG to pay Miguel Ojeda
Google is funding the Internet Security Research Group (ISRG) to sponsor the Rust for Linux organization. Money will be funneled from la GOOG’s bottomless coffers to pay Miguel Ojeda as a full-time developer.
-
Linux Foundation Research Announces Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Readiness Survey - Linux Foundation
A Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) is a complete, formally structured list of components, libraries, and modules required to build (i.e., compile and link) a given piece of software and the supply chain relationships between them. These components can be open source or proprietary, free or paid, and widely available or restricted access. SBOMs that can be shared without friction between teams and companies are a core part of software management for critical industries and digital infrastructure in the coming decades.
SBOMs are especially critical for a national digital infrastructure used within government agencies and in critical industries that present national security risks if penetrated. SBOMs would improve understanding of those software components’ operational and cyber risks from their originating supply chain.
-
The Linux kernel may not be quite as secure as it should be
A policy and process overview of the Linux kernel has identified some “potential pain points” in the handling and signing process of the security keys for the Linux kernel.
The review of the kernel teams’ processes for signing releases and for the policies and procedures for the handling of the signing keys was sought by the Linux Foundation and conducted by cybersecurity experts at the Open Source Technology Improvement Fund (OSTIF) and Trail of Bits.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 837 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
today's howtos
LLVM Clang 12 Benchmarks At Varying Optimization Levels, LTO
Earlier this month were benchmarks looking at GCC 11 performance with varying optimization levels and features like link-time optimizations. Stemming from reader requests, here are now similar reference benchmarks off LLVM Clang 12.0 on the same system with going from -O0 to -Ofast and toggling -march=native and LTO usage. Also: Mozilla Performance Blog: Performance Sheriff Newsletter (May 2021)
Linux on Chromebooks: Underappreciated versatility as an app solution
I’ve previously written an overview with five reasons to run Linux on Chromebooks, but there are tons of specific examples I could share. One arrived just this morning as one of my former Computer Science teachers reached out, asking if MuseScore could run on a Chromebook. I had an answer back to her in minutes, along with installation instructions, showing her the versatility of Linux on Chromebooks. [...] After about of minute of downloads and installation messages, I had MuseScore on my Chromebook, complete with a Launcher icon. Of course, installing a Linux app on a Chromebook doesn’t mean it will work 100% of the time or have full functionality. I was concerned that MuseScore might not play back sounds, so I did a very quick test by composing my own score. And by “composing my own score”, I mean adding three random notes.
Games: Shadowrun Trilogy, Atari VCS Reviewed, and More
More on the Google aspect
Google rolls out a unified security vulnerability schema for open-source software